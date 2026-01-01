Canva x HeyGen

Static designs make people read. Video makes people watch. The HeyGen × Canva integration bridges the two. Your Canva visual becomes the slide, and HeyGen's AI avatar becomes the presenter narrating it.

Open the HeyGen AI Avatars app inside Canva, pick your avatar, add your script, and generate. The finished video is exported directly from Canva as an MP4. On-brand, on-voice, and ready to publish. No separate video tool. No re-importing assets. No starting over.