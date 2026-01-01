Canva x HeyGen
Your designs are already striking. Now give them a voice. Add a lifelike AI avatar to any Canva design and produce a finished, narrated video without leaving the canvas.
You design, HeyGen adds the presenter
Static designs make people read. Video makes people watch. The HeyGen × Canva integration bridges the two. Your Canva visual becomes the slide, and HeyGen's AI avatar becomes the presenter narrating it.
Open the HeyGen AI Avatars app inside Canva, pick your avatar, add your script, and generate. The finished video is exported directly from Canva as an MP4. On-brand, on-voice, and ready to publish. No separate video tool. No re-importing assets. No starting over.
“Tip: Import your design as the visual background in HeyGen's editor.”
Find HeyGen in the Canva Apps marketplace
In any Canva design, open the Apps panel on the left sidebar. Search for HeyGen AI Avatars and click to open it. You can also find it at canva.com/apps and add it to your workspace from there.
Connect your HeyGen account
Click Connect when prompted. A sign-in window will appear. Log in with your HeyGen account to authorise the integration. Once linked, your bespoke avatars, voices, and credits are all available directly inside Canva.
Add your avatar and script
With HeyGen open in the Canva sidebar, choose an AI presenter from your account, type or paste your script, and select a voice and language. The avatar will be embedded in your design as an active video element.
Generate and export your video
When your design and script are ready, click Generate Video in the HeyGen panel. Once rendering is complete, click Share → Download in Canva's top bar and choose MP4 to download your finished video.
What creative and marketing teams create
Design teams already work in Canva. This integration means they can now deliver video content at the same pace as static assets, without having to learn a new tool.
Social media video adverts
Design your social advert in Canva — sized perfectly for Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn — then add an avatar presenter and voice to turn it into a video advert ready to publish in minutes.
Narrated presentations
Turn a Canva slide deck into a narrated video presentation. Each slide becomes a scene, your avatar walks the audience through the content, and the finished video exports as a single shareable MP4.
Product showcase videos
Create a product visual in Canva using your brand assets, then add a HeyGen avatar to narrate the key features, producing a polished product video without a studio, camera, or editor.
Training and onboarding content
Design training slides in Canva, add an avatar narrator in HeyGen, and produce consistent, on-brand training videos at scale, maintaining visual identity across every lesson.
Campaign launch videos
Bring your campaign creative to life. Take the Canva-designed launch assets your team have already approved and convert them into an avatar-led announcement video. Same visuals, now with a voice.