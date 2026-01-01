HeyGen
Integration partner

Trupeer x HeyGen

A raw screen recording captures what you did. Trupeer polishes how it looks. HeyGen puts a lifelike presenter in front of it. Together they turn a rough walkthrough into a studio-quality product video without a camera.

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Trupeer
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Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Integration overview

Record once, refine it, and put a face on it

Most product video workflows fail at one of two moments: when the recording looks too rough to use, or when a polished-but-voiceless walkthrough still feels cold and impersonal. Trupeer and HeyGen solve those two moments back to back.

Record your screen walkthrough in Trupeer's Chrome extension. Speak naturally and do not worry about mistakes. Trupeer tidies the script, applies visual effects, and structures your content. Then connect HeyGen: select an avatar, choose a language, and Trupeer's processed video becomes an avatar-narrated, studio-quality product video ready to share, embed, or localise.

1

Create accounts on both platforms

Sign up at trupeer.ai and heygen.com. You'll need a HeyGen paid plan to generate avatar videos. Trupeer has a free tier to get started with screen recording and video polishing.

2

Add your HeyGen API key in Trupeer

In Trupeer, go to Integrations → Avatar Integration and paste your HeyGen API key from your HeyGen dashboard under Settings → API. Your HeyGen avatars will be available straightaway inside Trupeer's editor.

3

Record and refine your video in Trupeer

Install Trupeer's Chrome extension, record your screen walkthrough, and let Trupeer process it, refining the script and automatically adding zooms, highlights, and captions. Review and make any edits you need.

4

Select a HeyGen avatar and generate

Inside Trupeer's avatar settings, choose your HeyGen avatar and preferred language. Trupeer passes the polished script and recording to HeyGen, which renders the finished avatar-narrated video.

Use cases

What product and training teams create

Any time a screen recording needs to feel human (a demo, a tutorial, an onboarding walkthrough), Trupeer and HeyGen produce the finished result together.

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Product demos at scale

Record a product walkthrough once in Trupeer, swap in a HeyGen avatar presenter, and produce personalised versions for different audiences or regions without re-recording anything.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated video in HeyGen

Software training and onboarding

Turn any internal process or tool walkthrough into a polished training video with an avatar narrator. Consistent delivery every time, without scheduling the subject matter expert for each cohort.

Play button icon for starting an AI-generated video

Multilingual product content

Record once in English. Trupeer manages captions and structure. HeyGen re-narrates with an avatar in 175+ languages and dialects, making global content localisation a workflow rather than a production project.

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Customer success and support

Create avatar-narrated how-to videos for common support queries that are polished enough to reduce tickets, personal enough to feel like a genuine answer, and available 24/7 without a live team.

Play button icon to start the AI-generated HeyGen video

Sales prospecting and outreach

Record a product walkthrough tailored to a prospect's use case in Trupeer, then generate a HeyGen avatar version that feels like a personalised demo at the scale of your whole pipeline.

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