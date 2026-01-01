AI Video Podcast for polished, ready-to-publish episodes
Turn any topic into a polished video episode with HeyGen's AI Video Podcast engine. Submit a URL or PDF, pick a visual style, and receive a fully edited two-speaker video with synchronised voices, captions, and B-roll in minutes. No cameras, no studio setup, no editing timeline. Works for solo podcasters, branded shows, and internal audio content.
Features of AI Video Podcast
Audio to video conversion
Turn any subject into a structured two-speaker podcast discussion by entering a topic, URL, or PDF. HeyGen's AI writes the dialogue, assigns speaker roles, and produces a complete podcast-style video with natural back-and-forth conversation. The finished output mirrors the pacing and flow of a produced talk show, with each host contributing distinct perspectives. This works as a full Text to Video pipeline, giving you a share-ready podcast without touching a microphone or booking a single guest.
Multi-speaker layout and edits
Each podcast features two AI speakers with distinct voices, speech patterns, and conversational timing. HeyGen synchronises dialogue turns, pauses, and reactions so the exchange feels organic rather than scripted. Hosts respond to each other with realistic intonation and emphasis, powered by advanced AI Lip Sync technology that aligns every word to precise mouth movement. The result is a podcast conversation that holds attention much like a live recording, without anyone stepping in front of a camera.
Automatic captions and chapters
Start with a URL or PDF and let HeyGen generate the full conversation. Edit the auto-generated script line by line to control dialogue, adjust speaker assignments, refine tone, refine talking points, and restructure the flow using a clean AI Video Editor interface. Add supporting context such as statistics, quotations, or product references to shape the discussion around your goals. The Video Script Generator helps you draft or refine scripts that translate into quite compelling podcast dialogue.
B-roll, titles and generative visuals
Produce the same podcast episode in 175+ languages and dialects without re-recording or re-scripting. HeyGen's Video Translator preserves each host's vocal characteristics whilst adapting the dialogue to a new language with accurate lip-sync. Reach global audiences by localising a single episode across dozens of markets in one session. This is especially effective for teams publishing thought leadership content internationally or creating training video material that must resonate across regions.
Multilingual dubbing and global reach
Every AI Video Podcast renders in HD with professional lighting, framing, and composition. Background environments, colour themes, and layout options let you match your brand identity or content category. Audio output features balanced levels, clear voice separation between speakers, and optional background music. The production quality rivals a fully equipped podcast studio, delivered through the same AI Video Generator engine that powers HeyGen's enterprise-grade video platform.
Use cases
Solo podcasters scaling without filming
Need to publish regular expert commentary on industry topics? Recording interviews with executives requires scheduling, studio time, and post-production. With AI Video Podcast, enter your topic or talking points and generate a polished two-host discussion in minutes, building your brand's authority without pulling anyone away from their work.
Branded company podcasts
Need podcast-style content to fuel your marketing funnel? Traditional podcast production demands hosts, guests, equipment, and editing cycles. With AI Video Podcast, describe your product angle or campaign theme and produce an engaging marketing videos asset that drives awareness and nurtures leads across channels.
Interview shows and multi-guest episodes
Need to train distributed teams on new processes or policies? Filming instructional content across offices and time zones is costly and slow. With AI Video Podcast, convert internal documentation or PDF to Video podcast format, delivering complex topics as digestible two-speaker conversations that boost comprehension and completion rates.
Short-form podcast clips for social media
Need to create engaging lessons for students or online learners? Producing lecture-style content with multiple presenters requires coordination and expensive setups. With AI Video Podcast, turn lesson plans into dynamic discussions using HeyGen's Course Builder, making subjects more approachable and increasing learner retention through conversational delivery.
Internal all-hands and learning audio
Need a stream of engaging clips for YouTube, TikTok, or LinkedIn? Recording and editing short podcast segments consistently drains time and creative energy. With AI Video Podcast, generate full episodes and extract highlights using the Clip Generator to produce scroll-stopping social content on a regular schedule without production delays.
Multilingual podcast distribution
Need to announce new products or updates in an engaging format? Press releases and blog posts lack the energy of a live conversation. With AI Video Podcast, frame your announcement as a two-host discussion that walks viewers through features, benefits, and use cases, then distribute across email, social, and your website as a product demo video.
How it works
Create your AI video podcast in four steps that take you from a topic or script to a polished, ready-to-share podcast episode.
Upload your audio
Submit a URL or upload a PDF. Confirm the number of speakers, episode title, and the style template you want applied.
Assign speakers
Label each voice and choose on-screen treatments, framing, and lower-thirds. Add a guest avatar or photo if needed.
Review and refine
Review the auto-generated cuts, captions, and chapters. Adjust the pacing, insert B-roll, and approve the episode layout.
Render and publish
Render your finished 16:9 two-speaker episode. Export to YouTube, your website, or an internal library in a single step.
Frequently asked questions
What is an AI video podcast and who actually benefits from it?
An AI Video Podcast is a fully generated podcast-style video where two AI hosts discuss a topic you provide. You submit a URL or PDF as the source, and HeyGen write the dialogue, assign speaker roles, synchronise visuals and voices, and render a complete video episode. No real hosts, no recording sessions, and no editing software needed.
Can I use my existing podcast audio or do I need to re-record it?
Yes. HeyGen generate natural turn-taking, varied intonation, and realistic pauses between speakers so the dialogue flows like an actual conversation. Each host has a distinct voice and delivery style, and the system uses advanced lip-sync technology to match every word to precise facial movement, avoiding the robotic quality common in synthesised speech.
How realistic do multi-speaker video podcasts appear?
You have full control. Submit a URL or PDF and HeyGen generate the conversation; then use the editor to adjust individual speaker lines, reorder segments, change tone, and insert specific talking points or data before rendering.
Can I automatically create short clips from the full episode?
Episode length depends on your plan. Free accounts can generate shorter podcast clips to test the format. Paid plans unlock longer episodes suitable for full-length podcast content, with rendering times that scale in minutes regardless of duration.
How long does it take to produce a full episode?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports 175+ languages and dialects. You can generate the podcast in one language and then localise it into additional languages whilst preserving each host's voice tone and lip-sync accuracy. This makes it practical to publish the same episode across global markets without re-recording.
Can I translate my podcast into other languages?
Traditional podcasts require scheduling guests, booking studio time, purchasing audio and video equipment, and spending hours on post-production editing. An AI Video Podcast eliminates every one of those steps. You go from topic to finished episode in minutes at a fraction of the cost, whilst maintaining production quality that matches a professional studio set-up.
Can I bring my own photo or avatar into the podcast?
HeyGen offer a free plan that lets you generate AI Video Podcast content and explore the core features with no credit card required. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock longer episodes, additional voice options, higher-resolution exports, and access to the full library of AI hosts and visual styles.
How much does AI Video Podcast cost on HeyGen?
Yes. The output is a standard video file you can upload directly to YouTube, embed on your website, or distribute across social platforms.
How do I keep a consistent visual style across multiple episodes?
Any topic that benefits from a conversational format works well: industry trends, product walkthroughs, news commentary, how-to guides, interview-style Q&As, and educational deep explorations. The two-speaker format makes dense or technical subjects more accessible by breaking information into a natural back-and-forth exchange.
Can I publish directly to YouTube or social media platforms?
Yes. You can customise backgrounds, colour schemes, and visual layouts to align with your brand guidelines. Combined with consistent host selection and voice styling, you can produce a branded podcast series that maintains visual and tonal consistency across every episode.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate a two-speaker AI video podcast from any topic. No recording equipment, no scheduling, no editing.