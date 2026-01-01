AI Face Swap for polished, studio-quality videos
Swap any face in a video using HeyGen's AI Face Swap. Upload a photo of the new face, choose your clip, and get a natural result with matching expressions and lip movement in minutes. No filming, no compositing, no editing experience required. Works for marketing, social content, product demos, and multilingual campaigns.
Features of AI Face Swap
Photo-to-avatar face swap
Upload one clear photo and HeyGen's AI Face Swap engine maps your facial features onto any avatar in the library. The system analyses bone structure, skin tone, and proportions to create a seamless blend that preserves your identity across every frame. No studio sessions, no multi-angle captures, and no manual adjustments required. Your face integrates naturally with the avatar's body, clothing, and gestures, delivering output that feels authentically you from the first render. The result works across any Text to Video workflow you build.
Save your face as a reusable avatar
Once you swap your face onto an avatar, the result saves to your personal avatar library for reuse across future videos. No need to re-upload your photo or re-run the swap each time. Apply the same personalised presenter through HeyGen's AI Avatar Generator and other avatar-powered workflows, and your look stays consistent on every render. Build a library of brand-ready presenters from a single photo and deploy them wherever you need a familiar face.
Library of over 1,000 stock avatars
Choose from over 1,000 stock avatars spanning diverse ethnicities, ages, professional styles, and casual looks. Apply your face to a suited executive, a casual creator, or a branded spokesperson and switch between them freely. Each avatar comes with pre-built gestures, wardrobe options, and scene-ready positioning that pairs directly with your swapped face. Browse the full AI Avatar Generator library to find the right look for your brand, campaign, or internal communications without hiring talent or scheduling shoots.
One click from swap to full video
After your face is swapped, tap Create Video to drop the result straight into HeyGen's AI Video Generator. Write a script, pick scenes, and produce a full-length video with your personalised avatar without re-uploading or re-configuring the swap. The swapped avatar stays visually consistent across every scene, giving you a quick route from a single photo to a finished presenter-led video in one continuous workflow.
Swap faces in short video clips
For direct video-to-video face swapping, upload a short clip of up to 15 seconds and a target face photo. Powered by Seedance, the engine replaces the face in the clip whilst preserving the original motion, lighting, and scene composition. Use this flow for reaction shots, short adverts, social clips, and any moment where you need to swap a face in an actual video instead of an avatar render. One photo, one clip, a clean swap in minutes.
Use cases
Personalised marketing videos
Sending generic emails with text-only introductions fails to capture attention. Recording individual videos for every prospect is impossible at volume. With AI Face Swap, apply your face to a professional avatar, write a custom script per prospect, and generate personalized AI Video Ad messages that feel one-to-one without filming a single take.
UGC-style adverts at scale
Producing instructor-led training content requires scheduling, filming, and re-recording for every update. That slows rollout and inflates costs. With AI Face Swap, your L&D team applies the instructor's face to an avatar, types the lesson script, and produces updated training video modules instantly in any language.
Product demos with a consistent presenter
Leadership messages need a personal touch, but executives rarely have time for repeated filming sessions. Coordinating schedules and studios creates delays. With AI Face Swap, executives upload one photo, and the team generates polished announcements, quarterly updates, and town hall recaps using their likeness and an AI Spokesperson avatar.
Training and onboarding updates
Content creators need to publish across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn with consistent branding. Filming for each platform is time-consuming and repetitive. With AI Face Swap, creators apply their face to different avatar styles, generate platform-specific clips using a Reel Generator, and maintain a personal presence everywhere.
Localised social content
Expanding campaigns into new markets traditionally means reshooting with local talent or producing separate assets per region. That multiplies cost and production time. With AI Face Swap, your branded presenter appears in every language using one face, one photo, and HeyGen's AI Dubbing to deliver localized versions in an afternoon.
Executive and leadership messages
Producing product demo video content requires a consistent on-camera host who may not always be available. Scheduling conflicts and reshoots slow the release cycle. With AI Face Swap, your product team applies the designated presenter's face to an avatar, writes the demo script, and ships polished walkthroughs on demand.
How it works
Create personalised face-swapped videos in four steps that take you from a single photo to a polished, ready-to-share video featuring your own face.
Upload your clip
Drop in a video or choose a template. Set the aspect ratio, trim the segment, and confirm the scene where the swap should take place.
Add the new face
Upload a clear photo of the target face. The engine detects the subject, locks onto facial landmarks, and prepares the swap.
Adjust and preview
Adjust expression strength, lip sync, and lighting blending. Preview every scene side by side with the original before rendering.
Render and share
Generate the final cut in HD. Download, publish, or push the output into a localisation workflow.
Frequently asked questions
What is AI Face Swap and how is it different from a filter?
AI Face Swap on HeyGen offers two options. Apply your own face to any of HeyGen's 1,000+ professional avatars to create a reusable personalised presenter, or directly swap the face in a short video clip (up to 15 seconds, powered by Seedance) for reaction shots and social content. Both workflows deliver production-quality output suitable for business use, rather than novelty entertainment clips.
Can I use my own photo as the source face?
Yes. HeyGen's rendering engine preserves your facial structure, skin tone, and proportions whilst matching the avatar's gestures and expressions frame by frame. The output is designed for business communications, sales outreach, and branded content where visual credibility matters. Combined with natural Lip Sync and voice matching, the result is virtually indistinguishable from a traditionally filmed presenter video.
How realistic is the final output compared with filmed footage?
Absolutely. You can clone your voice from a short audio sample and apply it to every video you produce. This means your face-swapped avatar not only looks like you but sounds like you as well. The cloned voice works across all 175+ supported languages, so you can deliver localised content in your own tone without re-recording.
Can I face swap videos in languages other than English?
You can apply your face to any avatar in HeyGen's library of over 1,000 stock options. There is no limit on how many different avatars you use, and you can switch between them freely across projects. Each avatar offers distinct wardrobe, posture, and style options, giving you full creative flexibility to match different content formats and audiences.
How long does a face swap take to render?
Yes. After generating your initial video, you can translate it into 175+ languages using HeyGen's Video Translator with accurate lip sync and preserved voice tone. Your face stays consistent across every localised version, and the narration adjusts to match each language's pacing and pronunciation automatically.
Can I swap multiple faces in the same scene?
Most videos render in under five minutes after you finalise your script and avatar selection. HeyGen process face mapping, voice synthesis, lip synchronisation, and visual rendering simultaneously. Longer multi-scene videos may take slightly more time, but the entire workflow from photo upload to finished video typically completes in a single session.
Is the face swap safe and compliant with consent requirements?
A single front-facing photo with clear lighting, a neutral expression, and no obstructions like sunglasses or heavy shadows works best. The image should be recent and high resolution. HeyGen's AI handles the rest, including matching your face to the avatar's motion and expression range, so no additional angles or video footage are needed.
How much does it cost to try AI Face Swap?
HeyGen offer a free plan with no credit card required that lets you explore the platform and generate videos. Face swap functionality is available across plans, with paid tiers starting at $24 per month unlocking longer videos, voice cloning, and access to the full avatar library. Enterprise plans include team collaboration and access to HeyGen's broader API for supported features.
Can I combine face swap with a generated script?
Hiring a presenter involves casting, scheduling, studio hire, filming, editing, and reshoots for every update or new language. That process typically takes days and costs thousands of dollars per video. With AI Face Swap, you upload one photo, type your script, and produce a finished video in minutes at a fraction of the cost. Updates simply require editing the text and re-rendering, with no re-filming needed.
Start creating with HeyGen
Swap your face onto any HeyGen avatar, or swap faces in a short video clip. Upload a photo and transform your content in minutes.