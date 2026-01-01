HeyGen vs Hour One: Which AI Video Generator is Best?
Let’s figure out which product suits your needs by comparing HeyGen and Hour One's features and pricing as the leading AI video generators.
Compare Features Side-by-Side
HeyGen and Hour One are advanced AI video creation platforms that offer similar features, such as AI avatars and text-to-speech capabilities transforming educational experiences for making personalised AI generated videos. Let’s compare features, customer reviews, and pricing to determine the best AI video generator tools for your needs.
HeyGen
Hour one
Avatars
120+
100+
Stock avatars
Bespoke studio avatars
Bespoke web avatars
Custom photo avatars
Custom AI outfit avatars
Emotions
Gestures
Lip sync
4.7/5
2.0/5
Multiple avatars on screen
Avatar style
FaceSwap
Pricing Plan Comparison
When selecting an AI video generation platform, pricing is a crucial aspect, alongside the features offered. So how does HeyGen's pricing stack up against Hour One? The role of pricing strategy in software selection is pivotal in making informed decisions.
Free Plan
Creator
Team
HeyGen pricing
$ 0
$ 29/month
$ 39/mo
Three Advantages of Choosing HeyGen Over Hour One
If you feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information presented on charts, here are three clear advantages that make HeyGen a better choice than Hour One as an AI video maker.
More Avatar Types and Features
HeyGen present a broader range of avatar types and features: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. The first two support three view modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view) and a unique FaceSwap feature, enhancing your AI video generation experience.
Multiple Voice Options
HeyGen boast a comprehensive voice library supporting over 175 languages, with 300+ voices and accents. Additionally, users can fine-tune the voice’s speed and pitch or even create an AI-cloned voice, making this AI video generator quite versatile.
Exceptional Video Editing Experience
Equipped with a rich suite of built-in tools, HeyGen also offers an extensive library of media elements. Users can leverage these resources to create compelling, engaging AI generated video content.
HeyGen Alternatives
HeyGen vs Alternatives: Comparing HeyGen’s Key Features
Compared to alternatives like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen shines for its quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features, reinforcing its position as the best AI video generator.
Video creation has just become your standout skill
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen are trusted by the world's best creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and several Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card
- 1,000+ Avatars
'This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The bespoke AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs.'
'HeyGen are remarkably intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural.'
'This is now achieved in much less time and without any travelling. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week.'
'What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with no compromise on quality.'
'I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen are so easy to use. I created a professional video on my first attempt. I am thoroughly impressed.'
'I was sceptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.'
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
What are HeyGen?
HeyGen are an AI-powered video platform that enable the creation of high-quality videos using lifelike AI avatars and multilingual voice cloning with no technical skills required. Find out more.
How do you create an AI avatar with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can create a lifelike AI avatar that mirrors your expressions and gestures using their advanced tools. Find out how.
How do I access the HeyGen API?
The HeyGen API offers features similar to the web application, allowing you to integrate it into your workflows. Access the API.
How do I get started with video creation on HeyGen?
Visit the HeyGen website, click 'Try HeyGen for Free', choose from templates, and select your aspect ratio. Get started here and begin transforming your video creation process for free.
What features do HeyGen offer?
HeyGen offer text-to-video, face swap, multi-scene videos, numerous avatars, and support multiple languages. See all features.
What is an AI video generator?
An AI video generator uses artificial intelligence to create videos from text prompts or other inputs. It simplifies video creation with AI-generated visuals, narration, and avatars. Learn more about AI generators.
Are AI video generators straightforward for beginners to use?
Yes, modern AI video generators like HeyGen are designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, accessible to beginners, with advanced features for experienced users. Explore HeyGen and start creating for free!
Can AI video generators use my own images or voice?
Many AI video generators allow uploading of images or voice recordings, offering AI avatars and multilingual text-to-speech features. Utilise these features.