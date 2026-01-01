HeyGen vs Synthesia:
Which AI Video
Generator is Best?
HeyGen are a Synthesia alternative for enterprises to create secure, studio-quality AI videos at scale for training, compliance, marketing, onboarding, and more. They enable global teams to produce brand-consistent content in 175+ languages within minutes, with full control and governance.
- Industry-leading realism in AI avatars, with performance that adapts to your script
- Direct LMS integration and SCORM export for streamlined deployment
- Multilingual scalability for global workforce enablement and enterprise-grade security with robust access controls
HeyGen are trusted by 170,000+ teams, from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies
HeyGen and Synthesia are popular platforms for creating and editing AI-generated videos. They both automate tasks using AI algorithms in video editing, such as generating AI human avatars and text-to-speech capabilities. To select the right tool for you, compare features, customer reviews, and pricing across multiple charts.
HeyGen
Synthesia
Primary Enterprise Focus
Enterprise L&D, Training, Comms, Marketing, Sales
Multi-dept
Avatar realism
Hyper-realistic
Near-human
Languages supported
175+
140+
Lip-sync
5/5
4.7/5
SCORM Export
Yes
Yes
LMS integration
Yes
Yes
Interactive Avatars (Embedded)
Yes
Limited
Branching Scenarios / Quizzes
Via Interactive Avatar integration
No
PPT/PDF to Video
Yes
Yes
Bespoke Avatar
Yes
Yes
Video Agent (AI Automation)
High-volume pipeline automation
No
Brand Kit & Version Control
Yes
Yes
RBAC (Role-Based Access)
Yes
Yes
SSO / SAML
Yes
Yes
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
Yes
GDPR compliance
Yes
Yes
CCPA Compliance
Yes
Yes
EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Yes
Yes
Data NOT used for AI training
Explicitly guaranteed
No explicit guarantee
Audit Logs
Yes
Yes
MFA
Yes
Yes
SCIM Provisioning
Yes
Yes
API for automation
Yes
Yes
CRM/LMS/MarTech Integrations
Yes
Yes
Internal Comms Use Cases
Yes
Yes
Global Remote Onboarding
Yes
Yes
Security documents under NDA
Yes
Yes
Best Fit for Enterprise
Training, Comms & Marketing at global scale, Multi-dept enterprise with strict governance
Multi-dept enterprise with strict governance
G2 Ratings
4.8/5
4.7/5
Why choose HeyGen rather than Synthesia?
HeyGen deliver the most realistic avatars on the market, quicker turnaround, and more precise creative control.
Higher-fidelity avatar realism
HeyGen avatars are built with advanced facial mapping and motion modelling that capture subtle micro-expressions, natural blink patterns, and accurate mouth articulation. This produces tighter lip-sync, smoother transitions between expressions, and more human-like delivery that holds attention in longer-form content.
Quicker script-to-video output
HeyGen’s rendering and editing workflow enables rapid script updates, scene adjustments, and near-instant regeneration without restarting projects. Teams can iterate multiple versions quickly, reducing production time whilst maintaining consistent visual quality across outputs.
More detailed creative control
HeyGen offer more detailed control over avatar appearance, camera framing, voice tone replication, pacing, and on-screen composition. This allows teams to fine-tune delivery, align precisely with brand standards, and produce distinctive videos instead of relying on rigid templates.
Enterprise-grade security you can document thoroughly
HeyGen and Synthesia have similar security foundations: both are SOC 2 Type II certified, comply with GDPR, CCPA, and the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, and support SAML SSO, SCIM, RBAC, and audit logs. Neither uses enterprise data for model training, but HeyGen explicitly guarantees this for added assurance.
HeyGen vs Synthesia Pricing: See how much you could save with HeyGen.
Synthesia lock SCORM export and 1-click translation behind their Enterprise tier, and bespoke avatars cost $1,000/year on top of your plan. HeyGen include SCORM, translation, branching, and quizzes starting from the free plan with no per-feature surcharges.
HeyGen
Synthesia
Free Plan
Yes, full studio
Yes, limited (watermarked, no downloads)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$29/mo Starter | $89/mo Creator
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Per-Minute Charges
None at any tier
Credit-based on Starter and Creator
SCORM Export
All plans
Enterprise only
1-Click Translation
All plans
Enterprise only
Branching & Quizzes
All plans
Creator and above
SSO / Brand Kit
Enterprise only
Enterprise only
Languages
175+
140+
Stock Avatars
1,100+
240+
Bespoke Avatar Cost
Included in plans
$1,000/year add-on
Video creation has just become your superpower
Create L&D, training, compliance, marketing, sales, and internal comms content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, slide decks, and URLs into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just quick, on-brand content from anyone on your team.
One video. Every language. Every market.
Translate existing content into 175+ languages and dialects with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen help global teams reach new audiences in minutes, not months.
The largest professional avatar library
Make every viewer feel recognised. Create authentic, individualised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come as standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralised admin tools, and SSO protect your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. Synthesia offer enterprise security, but HeyGen's governance framework gives IT and compliance teams deeper control from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen are trusted by the world's leading creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and several Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card needed
- 1,000+ avatars
'This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The bespoke AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs.'
'HeyGen are quite intuitive and straightforward to use for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural.'
'This is now achieved in much less time and without any travelling. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week.'
'What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with no compromise at all on quality.'
'I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen are so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. I really like it.'
'I was sceptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.'
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams repurpose one video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen let marketing teams swap scripts, avatars, and languages on a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social, email, and landing pages without rebuilding from scratch. Synthesia's template-based approach is more rigid, making rapid multi-channel repurposing harder at scale.
How do creators and solopreneurs get started without a budget?
HeyGen offer a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. Synthesia have no free tier, requiring a paid commitment upfront before you can test whether the platform suits your workflow.
Which platform is better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen let sales teams create personalised avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using bespoke digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalisation scales across entire pipelines. Synthesia focus on standardised corporate content, making it less flexible for individualised outreach that drives conversions.
Which is better for corporate training: HeyGen or Synthesia?
HeyGen are a better choice than Synthesia for corporate training because they offer more realistic, high-quality avatars that make content more engaging and lifelike. They also go beyond standard training by enabling personalised videos with digital twins and voice clones, giving teams far more flexibility and impact, whereas Synthesia are primarily focused on more rigid, standardised corporate content.
Can internal comms teams replace costly town hall recordings and executive updates
HeyGen lets you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from a script alone. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. Synthesia requires a dedicated recording session to build each bespoke avatar, adding lead time and cost every time you onboard a new presenter.
Which platform offers agencies and consultants greater creative flexibility for client work
HeyGen's granular controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance let agencies deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. Synthesia's more standardised output makes it harder to produce creative work that stands apart.
How does each platform support product and feature announcement videos?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can produce launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content on tight deadlines. When specs change at the last minute, update the script and regenerate in minutes rather than rebooking a shoot.
Which is better for HR teams building onboarding programmes across multiple regions?
HeyGen combines avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in one workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programmes without extra tools or vendors. Synthesia supports multilingual video but lacks the native LMS depth and onboarding templates that simplify multi-region deployment.