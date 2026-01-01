HeyGen vs D-ID:
Which AI video generator is best suited to your needs?
Discover how HeyGen enable enterprises to create secure, studio-quality AI videos for executive communications, compliance, onboarding, and large-scale Learning and Development. Built for enterprise IT requirements with SOC 2 Type II alignment, SSO, and LMS integration, HeyGen help global organisations produce brand-consistent training content in 175+ languages and dialects in minutes instead of weeks whilst maintaining full governance and control.
Enterprise security and access control standards
Direct LMS integration for streamlined deployment
Multilingual scalability for global workforce enablement
HeyGen are trusted by over 170,000 teams, from startups to Fortune 100 companies
HeyGen
D-ID
Primary Enterprise Focus (L&D, Training, Comms, Marketing, Sales)
Yes
No
Avatar realism (full-body, highly realistic vs portrait/headshot)
5/5
4/5
Supported languages (with lip sync and voice cloning)
175+
120+
SCORM export (native with completion rules)
Yes
No
LMS integration (HTML embed, live sync, Workday, Moodle)
Yes
No
Interactive avatars (embeddable in LMS/intranet)
Yes
No
Branching Scenarios / Quizzes
Yes
No
PPT/PDF to video
Yes
No
Custom Avatar & Voice Cloning
Yes
No
Video Agent (high-volume pipeline automation)
Yes
No
Brand Kit & Version Control (centralised, multi-dept)
Yes
No
RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)
Yes
No
SSO / SAML (with SCIM provisioning)
Yes
No
SOC 2 Type II
Yes
No
GDPR compliance
Yes
No
ISO 42001 (AI Governance)
No
No
CCPA Compliance
Yes
No
Data NOT used for AI training (explicit guarantee)
Yes
No
Audit Logs
Yes
No
MFA
Yes
No
SCIM Provisioning
Yes
No
API for Automation (REST API, programmatic video generation)
Yes
No
CRM/LMS/MarTech integrations (HubSpot, Zapier, Make, n8n)
Yes
No
Internal comms (HR, change management, remote onboarding)
Yes
No
Global Remote Onboarding (multi-region, multi-language)
Yes
No
Security documents under NDA (SOC 2, penetration test, security policies)
Yes
No
G2 Rating
4.8/5
4.6/5
3 Advantages of Choosing HeyGen Over Synthesia
Feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Here are 3 key advantages for choosing HeyGen over Synthesia, the leading AI video maker.
Better AI Avatar Quality
HeyGen offer quite accurate lip-sync and more natural avatar movements, a broader variety of avatar styles, and effectively remove any unsettling Uncanny Valley Effect in AI technology. This makes them a distinctive AI video generator, well suited for creating lifelike AI-generated video content.
More Avatar Types and Features
Enjoy a diverse array of avatar types and features: Avatar Pro, Avatar Lite, and Talking Photo. Each of these supports three distinct view modes (close-up, half-body, and circle view) along with a unique FaceSwap feature, enhancing the versatility of this leading AI video generator.
Advanced Video Editing and Media Features
HeyGen provide all the built-in tools needed for video creation, offering a broader range of media elements. It comes with AI scripts courtesy of ChatGPT, auto-translation capabilities, and URL-to-video options, making it a quite effective video AI generator for both beginners and experienced users.
HeyGen vs D-ID pricing
D-ID cap video output by minutes on every tier. Even its $299.99/mo Advanced plan limits you to 65 minutes. HeyGen offer unlimited video creation on all paid plans starting at $24/mo, with native SCORM export, full RBAC, SCIM, MFA, and audit logs included as standard. At the enterprise level, both offer bespoke pricing, but HeyGen provide a larger avatar library and broader security tooling straight out of the box.
HeyGen
D-ID
Free plan
Yes, full studio
14-day trial only (watermarked)
Starter / Creator
$24/mo
$5.99/mo Lite / $16/mo Pro
Advanced / Business
$149/mo
$299.99/mo
Enterprise
Custom
Custom
Video limits
Unlimited on all paid plans
Minute-capped (10 to 65 min/mo)
Per-minute charges
None at any tier
Minutes deducted per video
SCORM export
All plans
Available (fewer languages)
1-click translation
All paid plans
Available (fewer languages)
RBAC, SCIM & MFA
Full support
Limited or not offered
Audit logs
Included
Not standard
Languages
175+
30+
Stock avatars
500+
Limited selection
Bespoke avatar cost
Included in plans
Varies by tier
HeyGen vs. Alternatives.
Comparison of HeyGen's Best Features.
When compared to Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, HeyGen emerge as the best AI video generator thanks to their quality, flexibility, and all-in-one features that enhance the AI video creation experience
Video creation has just become your greatest strength
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike, full-body avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overheads. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team. D-ID's portrait-only output limits video formats to talking head clips, requiring additional tools for full-scene production.
One video. Every language. Every market.
Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen help global teams unlock new audiences in minutes, not months. D-ID support multilingual voices but do not match HeyGen's breadth of language coverage or lip-sync precision.
The largest professional avatar library
Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, individualised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required. D-ID's avatar selection is smaller and primarily optimised for portrait-style outputs rather than diverse, full-scene compositions.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack. Export with SCORM tracking for direct LMS delivery. HeyGen's API gives engineering teams programmatic access to build video generation into any product or workflow. D-ID have a strong REST API for developers, but their CRM, LMS, and MarTech integration ecosystem is more limited.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliance come as standard. Role-based access controls, audit logs, centralised admin tools, and SSO protect your content pipeline. Customer data is never used for model training. D-ID offer SOC 2 and GDPR, but lack CCPA compliance, MFA, SCIM provisioning, audit logs, and a clear data training exclusion — leaving significant gaps for enterprise IT and compliance teams.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen are trusted by the world's leading creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and several Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card
- 1,000+ avatars
'This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The bespoke AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs.'
'HeyGen are quite intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural.'
'This is now achieved in much less time and without any travelling. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week.'
'What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with no compromise on quality.'
'I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen are so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first try. Absolutely love it.'
I was sceptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Can marketing teams repurpose one video across multiple campaigns and channels?
HeyGen let marketing teams swap scripts, avatars, and languages on a single project to create dozens of variations for ads, social, email, and landing pages without rebuilding from scratch. D-ID's marketing focus centres on personalised outreach and talking head clips, which limits the creative range available for multi-format campaign repurposing at scale.
How do creators and solopreneurs get started without a budget?
HeyGen offer a free plan with access to the full studio, so creators can produce and publish videos before spending anything. D-ID provide a 14-day free trial with limited credits, after which a paid subscription is required. There is no permanent free tier.
Which platform is better for sales enablement and outreach?
HeyGen let sales teams create personalised avatar videos for prospecting, demos, and follow-ups using bespoke digital twins and voice clones. One-to-one personalisation scales across entire pipelines. D-ID support personalised video at API scale, making it viable for developer-led outreach automation, but it lacks the built-in studio workflows and avatar depth that non-technical sales teams need to operate independently.
Can internal comms teams replace costly town hall recordings and executive updates?
HeyGen let you turn an executive into a digital twin and produce polished video updates from a script alone. No filming, no scheduling, no studio booking. D-ID can generate talking head videos from a photo and script, but its portrait-only format and limited brand kit and governance tools make it less suited to polished, company-wide executive communications that need to look and feel on-brand.
Which platform offers agencies and consultants greater creative flexibility for client work?
HeyGen's granular controls over camera framing, gestures, transitions, and avatar appearance let agencies deliver differentiated, client-specific videos. Multiple avatars can appear in a single scene for panel-style or conversational formats. D-ID's output is constrained to single-presenter, portrait-style videos, offering less creative range for agencies producing varied client deliverables.
How does each platform support product and feature announcement videos?
HeyGen's fast script-to-video pipeline means product marketing teams can produce launch videos, feature walkthroughs, and release notes content on tight deadlines. When specs change at the last minute, update the script and regenerate in minutes rather than rebooking a shoot. D-ID can also generate quick talking head videos, but the lack of full-scene composition and limited brand controls makes it harder to produce announcement content that matches enterprise brand standards.
Which is better for HR teams building onboarding programmes across multiple regions?
HeyGen combine avatar-led onboarding templates, lip-synced translation into 175+ languages, and direct LMS delivery with SCORM tracking in one workflow. HR teams can build region-specific programmes without extra tools or vendors. D-ID offer limited SCORM support and no native LMS depth, meaning HR teams would need to piece together additional tools to manage multi-region onboarding at scale.