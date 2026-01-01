AI Video Generators: A Thorough Comparison
AI video generators like HeyGen and Elai have revolutionized the accessibility and personalization of video content for businesses of all sizes. These tools are not created equal. In this AI video generator comparison, we delve into their key features and pricing differences, focusing on how HeyGen’s avatar quality and customization options deliver superior videos compared to its competitors. Dive into the AI video generator use cases to discover their extensive utility.
HeyGen
Elai
G2 Rating
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Pricing
Free (3 min. of video) $24/month* (5 min. of video) $69/month* (30 min. of video) Custom
Free (1 min. of video) $29/month (40 min. of video) Custom
Stock avatars
120+
120+
Languages
170+
75+
Voice accents
300+
300+
AI script generation
Stock script templates
200+
160+
Music media
90+
70+
Customer support
24/7
*When billed annually
Compare Product Features
HeyGen and Elai are user-friendly AI video generators created to foster business growth and enhance video creation. Both platforms offer realistic AI avatars and natural text-to-speech interactions. However, their features and support services differ widely. For those who prioritise high quality, advanced customisation options, and a broader selection of avatars, music styles, and languages, HeyGen stands out in this AI video generator comparison. Whilst Elai handles basic tasks, its limited features cannot match the tools necessary to enhance a unique brand identity. Explore how deepfake videos and their impact highlight the need for superior personalisation in video content.
HeyGen
Elai
Stock avatars
250+
129+
Bespoke studio avatars
Bespoke web avatars
Bespoke photo avatars
Bespoke AI outfit avatars
Lip sync
4.7/5
2.5/5
Avatar style
FaceSwap
Compare Pricing Plans
Pricing is pivotal in choosing the best AI video generator tools. HeyGen allow beginners to start creating videos for free with three minutes of available content, whereas Elai offer only one minute. Tailored pricing plans in HeyGen are available, ensuring suitability for various budgets.
Free
Creator
Team
Enterprise
HeyGen pricing (when billed annually)
$ 0
$ 24/month
$ 69/month
Custom
HeyGen vs. Elai Customer Reviews
HeyGen
Elai
G2
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Trustpilot
4.5/5 (1,328 reviews)
4.5/5 (104 reviews
Why Choose HeyGen over Elai?
Whilst sharing many fundamental features, HeyGen's quality of avatars and customisation capabilities are unmatched. For creating ultra-personalised videos, HeyGen surpasses with more avatar styles, diverse video templates, and languages.
Avatar
HeyGen boast over 250 stock avatars, along with bespoke AI outfits, studio avatars, and distinctive FaceSwap features. Their lip-sync technology is quite superior to Elai, which only provides 120 stock avatars and lacks the FaceSwap feature.
Template
HeyGen offer access to over 400 professional video templates, with frequent updates to the library. Elai offer only just over 160 templates, giving HeyGen users an 88% advantage in creating and customising polished videos swiftly.
Voice features
HeyGen allows users to adjust AI voice speed and pitch, upload personal voice recordings, or record online — a capacity Elai does not support. HeyGen's provision of multiple user seats and guest access promotes team collaboration across any location, streamlining the video creation process.
HeyGen vs. Alternatives
Comparison of HeyGen's Key Features.
When comparing HeyGen to tools like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, it is clear that HeyGen stand out due to their quality, flexibility, and comprehensive features.
Video creation has just become your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen are trusted by the world's leading creators.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and several Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card
- 1,000+ avatars
'This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The bespoke AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs.'
'HeyGen are remarkably intuitive and straightforward to use for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural.'
'This is now achieved in much less time and without any travelling. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week.'
'What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with no compromise on quality.'
'I am not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I made a professional video on my first attempt. I really like it.'
'I was sceptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient.'
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Are both HeyGen and Elai straightforward to use?
HeyGen and Elai designers created them for user-friendliness, which makes it easy for businesses to access them and enhance video creation.
Are HeyGen or Elai free to use?
HeyGen have a free plan that lets you create up to three minutes of video. This is quite a good way to start.
How do you create AI videos with HeyGen?
To create videos with HeyGen, you choose avatars and templates. You can also customise text-to-speech features for your content. This makes for a smooth user experience.
What do customer testimonials say about HeyGen?
Testimonials reflect satisfaction with HeyGen’s superior customisation and avatar quality, highlighting its advantages over competitors.