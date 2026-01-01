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Voice

In this section, we look in more depth at how voices work in HeyGen and how to take full control of vocal delivery in your videos. Voices do not just read your script, they shape how your message feels, from emotion and pacing to clarity and personality. You will learn how different voice models affect realism and expressiveness, and how to choose the right one for your use case. We will walk through creating new voices when you need something bespoke, then show you how to direct delivery using tools like Voice Director and Voice Mirroring. These features let you guide tone, emphasis, and rhythm with precision, whether you are aiming for polished professionalism or a more conversational, human feel.