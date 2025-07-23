HeyGen for L&D: A Practical AI Video Jumpstart Guide

HeyGen for L&D: A Practical AI Video Jumpstart Guide

Welcome to your AI L&D video quick-start guide

Want to create more video content but feel held back

back by limited time, budget or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, you can produce, translate and adapt videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.

This guide is designed for learning professionals, instructional designers, and training content creators who are ready to enhance their work with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to course, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen presenters.

Top use cases: how learning professionals are using HeyGen

HeyGen are more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for learning professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From courses to multilingual training videos, here’s how learning professionals across every function are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.

Learning courses

Ideal for: Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, HR, Sales Enablement

a komatsu website shows a tractor and a man

Training & Onboarding

Perfect for: Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, Sales Enablement, HR, Compliance, Internal Communications

a video of a woman says hi kris welcome to your onboarding

Translation & Accessibility

Ideal for: Instructional Designers, Communications, Learning & Development, HR, Compliance

a man wearing a shirt that says ' hyundai ' on it

Why video is vital in L&D today

  • #1 medium for boosting learner engagement and knowledge retention is video
  • 83% of learners surveyed prefer watching video rather than audio or text
  • 40-60% reductions in learning time can be achieved with video, as learners absorb information more efficiently through visual and auditory cues.
  • 95% information retention when learners watch a video compared with 10% when reading text (Insivia)

The Challenge
  • Frequent updates require quick, straightforward video edits as policies, processes and industries evolve
  • Limited bandwidth and global language or accessibility needs put pressure on production capacity
  • Outsourcing is costly and slow, especially for complex content such as compliance or safety

What AI Video Makes Possible

Cost savings

€1,000 saved per minute of training content by Sibelco

80% lower production costs and 50% quicker delivery time at Simulations Software

Speed

5X increase in educational video production speed at financial services leader Equity Trust

Scalability

80–90% average completion rates for customer and partner training videos at Komatsu

15K+ live sales role-play training simulations and 2.5K+ hours of training completed at Copient.ai

Localisation

80% reduction in video translation costs and 50% production time saved by Würth Group

5X increase in return on advertising spend across the Spanish, French, and German markets at Rosetta Stone

Personalisation

Hundreds of onboarding videos welcoming new starters by name and in their preferred language at Lattice

Want to explore this in more depth?

Creating your first AI video

Introduction

New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a quite effective video, fast.

Courses template

Best for eLearning courses

Open the template

a woman stands in front of a purple background that says learn how to [ topic ]

Training template

Best for onboarding, tools or policies training.

Open the template

a before and after photo of a woman on a purple background

How-to video

Best for tutorials or walkthroughs requiring screen recordings or other visuals

Open the template

a woman in a pink jacket stands in front of a blue background that says how to [ do this ] with product
Like learning in practice?

Choose a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.

High achiever?

We love it! Skip ahead to Step 4: Choose the Right AI Avatar Spokesperson and create your own AI avatar – your digital twin and future video star.

Not ready to get started yet?

No worries. Skim through the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.

Ready to get started?

Start with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen's AI Studio Editor, and then let's get started!

For more information, visit our follow-along video tutorials:
HeyGen Academy: 101

broad overview of all HeyGen features

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio

more in-depth video editing

Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale

Smart marketers don’t start from zero every time – they build systems that scale.

With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colours, logos and assets automatically.

Just paste in your company’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.

In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.

a screenshot of a brand kit for Digital Eye

Helpful tip

Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand’s colours, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colours so every video stays on-brand.

Step 2: Set Your Strategy

Before creating your video, take a step back to clarify your learning strategy, especially if this video is part of a larger course or training sequence. Define the objective of this particular video, who the learners are, how the video will be delivered, and how you’ll keep learners engaged throughout.

Step 2: Choose the right AI avatar

Your facilitator sets the learning environment. Choose a ready-made Public Avatar, create a Custom Avatar that fits your organisation or subject matter, or for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s Hyper Realistic Avatar feature!

HeyGen offer multiple options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to explore the details further.

a woman with short black hair, a calm and composed expression, with sharp, well-defined facial features.

Avatar Type

You'll Need

You’ll get

Best For

Hyper-realistic Avatar

2–5 minute training video

Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync based on your training video

Highly realistic digital twin

Photo avatar

10–15 photos

Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync

Realistic digital twin

Generate avatar

Text prompt

Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync

Fictional characters in realistic or varied animation styles

Avatar IV (new!)

1 photo

Highly realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.

<30 sec videos, including lip-syncing to music

Helpful tip

Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.

Best practice: creating the ideal custom avatar

Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customisation options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.

When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.

Whatever is in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.

a DJ with bright purple hair and LED sunglasses

Avatar Type

You'll Need

Best practices

Hyper-Realistic Avatar

2–5 minute training video

  • Record on a smartphone with cinematic mode or a 4K camera
  • Use a simple background with natural light
  • Avoid: large gestures, covering your mouth

Photo Avatar

10–15 photos

  • Mix of close-ups and full-body shots
  • Mix of angles, expressions, outfits
  • Avoid: photos with other faces, pets, sunglasses, hats, filters, low-quality images

Generate Avatar

Text prompt

If you’re new to prompt writing, have a look at our prompting best practices

Avatar IV (new!)

1 photo

1 photo including only the subject, well lit and high resolution

Pro tip

Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to change your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire using nothing more than a text prompt.

Training Goal

What do you want this video to achieve?

Examples: onboarding new starters, reinforcing compliance procedures, upskilling for new tools or processes

Learner Profile

Who are you creating this video for? What role or team are they in? What’s their current level of knowledge?

Examples: All employees, mostly non-technical, limited time, varying awareness of security protocols

Primary Distribution Channel

Where will your video be accessed?

Examples: internal LMS, SharePoint, Slack, onboarding email services, company wiki, mobile learning app

Engagement Strategy

How will you keep learners engaged and improve retention?
Examples: interactive prompts, spaced repetition, relatable scenarios, brief and focused segments to maintain attention and reinforce key takeaways

a diagram of an example strategy with a goal at the top

Helpful tip

Need a second opinion on your strategy? Head to ChatGPT, Claude, or another tool of your choice and prompt with the following:

quote icon
'I’m planning to create a [training video] for [topic or skill]. The goal is [insert learning objective], my target audience are [learner profile], it will be delivered via [platforms or channels], and the engagement strategy is: [engagement strategy]. Could you give me feedback on how effective this plan is, and suggest any improvements?'

Step 3: Write Your Script

Your script is the backbone of a clear, effective learning experience. Whether you’re creating a standalone tutorial or one module in a larger course, a well-structured script ensures clarity, consistency, and learner engagement. Here’s how to get it right:

  • Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner commitment.
  • Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
  • Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner. Avoid jargon unless it is explained.
  • Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, an invitation to reflect on or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
a woman in a cowboy hat says ride bold, live free, be the cowgirl you were born to be

Helpful tip

Want to move faster? Check the following best practice page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.

Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.

If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.

a graphic showing the different stages of a video advert
Access templates, including these scripts, here:

Course Video

Training Video

How-to video

Explore more in-depth script templates and further tips for popular L&D video types

Learning Courses

How-To Videos

Explainer Videos

Corporate Training

Skills Training

Explore scripting in more depth

Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI

Want to streamline your workflow and save hours of writing time? Here’s how to use tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini to quickly generate clear, learner-focused scripts for your training videos.

an advert for Smarty Pillow shows a man in a suit
Step 1: Start with a clear prompt

Tell the AI what type of training video you’re creating, who it’s for, and what outcome you want. Include context such as:

  • Objective: what should the learner be able to do or understand?
  • Learner profile: who are they (new hire, sales rep, team lead) and what is their baseline knowledge?
  • Distribution: where will the video be hosted (LMS, Slack, onboarding flow)?
  • Engagement: preferred tone and delivery (conversational, scenario-based, direct instruction)

Sample prompt:
quote icon
‘Write a 2-minute training script on how to complete expense reports in Workday. The audience are new starters in finance, with no prior Workday experience. The tone should be clear and supportive. This will be delivered by an avatar inside our LMS.’

Step 2: Add key talking points

Help the AI stay accurate and focused by including a short list of what the video ought to cover

Example:

  • Task or tool being explained
  • Key steps or policies
  • Common mistakes to avoid
  • Any compliance or process notes
  • Desired outcome

Sample prompt:
quote icon
"Cover: where to find the expense tool in Workday, how to upload a receipt, how to submit for approval. Note: emphasise the submission policy’s timeline.”

Step 3: Ask for the right format

Let the AI know how the content will be delivered. This affects tone, pacing, and word choice.

Example:

  • A spoken script read by an avatar
  • Designed for voiceover with on-screen visuals
  • Modular, to fit into a microlearning sequence

Sample prompt:
quote icon
'Write this as a script for a talking head avatar, with short, clear sentences and pause points for visual callouts.'

Step 4: Review and adjust

Paste your script into HeyGen and use the preview tool to watch it come to life. Then refine it as needed. Use follow-up prompts such as:

  • Make this more concise for a 60-second version.
  • Add a question to encourage reflection.
  • Use less formal language and make it more conversational.
  • Include an example of a common error and how to fix it.

Take your scripting up a level

Best Practices: Creating High-Quality Bespoke AI Voices

HeyGen have a substantial library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something bespoke. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.

a woman stands in front of a screen displaying the words ‘news weather’

Custom Voice Type

Creation method

Output

Best For

HeyGen Bespoke Voice Clone

Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar or
Upload a 2–5 minute audio recording

Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.

A voice clone that sounds just like you

Generate voice

Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)

Fully AI-generated voice based on a prompt.

A fictional voice or highly characterised voices

Third-Party Voice

Essential reading: documentation from the third-party service

External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)

Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. A good option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.

A voice clone that sounds just like you

For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:

• Use a high-quality mic or mobile, held 6–8" from your mouth

• Record in a quiet, noise-free space

• Speak clearly with natural pauses and a slight emotional expression

• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for greater versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)

Want to explore this in more depth?

Definitive guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning

Add emotions to your custom voice clone

Best practices: prompting like a pro

Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch, such as images, motion, or audio.

Prompting is a quite effective skill for any AI video creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation. Be prepared to test, adapt, and apply prompts in HeyGen to tailor your videos to match your goals.

a man with glasses and a beard is holding a book and smiling

Feature

Function

Use it for

Generate looks

Change a custom avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit

  • Tailoring your Custom Avatars to suit different contexts or use cases
  • Adding a physical product to your avatar videos
  • Creating multiple camera angles for your avatar for a more dynamic feel

Generate Motion

Bring Photo Avatars to life with gestures and expressions

  • Animating Photo Avatars
  • Adding realism to talking head videos

Generate Avatar

Creating Bespoke Avatars (realistic or animated)

  • Animated or fictional character creation

Generate voices

Creating Bespoke Voices

  • Fully AI-generated, fictional voices
  • Highly characterised voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific

The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.

Start with Structure

Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, tone of voice, and motion direction.

Include Context & Intent

Let the AI know the purpose: is it for a product demo, a social ad, or a tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.

Use Descriptive Language

Use adjectives that convey emotion, style or clarity (e.g. ‘confident’, ‘minimalist’, ‘high energy’, ‘calm pace’).

Iterate & Refine

Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to much better results across all media types.

Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you are creating

Explore the resources below to delve further into each type and get the most out of your prompts.

Step 5: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio

Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customise, enhance, and polish every part of your video – no editing experience required!

a video of Joyce Bell and Tim Wein is being edited
  • Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
  • Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear or disappear with Animations.
  • Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
  • Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional finish.
  • Add and customise Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
  • Translate your videos to reach learners, colleagues, and audiences around the world.
  • Using a SCORM-compliant LMS? Enterprise plan users streamline their workflows with SCORM exports.
Helpful tip

Create and compare multiple versions of your training videos to see what improves engagement, knowledge retention and learner outcomes.

Ready to edit like a professional?

Visit HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all of HeyGen’s editing features.

Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonation

Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen give you quite effective tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.

a cartoon of a woman with a voice director icon

Feature

Function

Use it to

Pauses & Pronunciation

Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel

  • Quickly adjust pacing
  • Correct pronunciation for names and uncommon words

Voice Mirroring

Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice

  • The most precise, human-like delivery matching your vocal style
  • Recreate distinctive accents

Voice Director

Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button

  • Convey emotion and tone quickly

Custom voice clone emotions

Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that suits each moment best

  • Add versatility to your bespoke Voice clone
Want to see it in action?

Watch the HeyGen Academy: AI Studio - Pronunciation module to see these features in action and learn how to use them in your own projects.

Strategies to Increase Your Impact

Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.

a woman in a red jacket stands in front of a window with a translate button below her


Go Global with Translation

Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.

Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled (i.e., brand name pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).

Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.

Need some inspiration? Have a look at how Trivago used HeyGen to localise TV ads for 30 markets at the same time.

a man in a suit is standing in front of a screen that says ‘change environment’

Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content

Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major effort.

With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organisation moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.

a man stands in front of a screen displaying the word ‘captions’

Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale

In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional – it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.

Explore our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more information on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.

an interactive avatar shows a doctor talking to a patient

Interactive Avatar

Whether you’re delivering compliance training or onboarding new employees, Interactive Avatars transform passive videos into dynamic, two-way learning experiences that boost engagement, personalise content, and drive learner action.

Need some inspiration? Visit our Interactive Avatar demo page and chat with Judy, HeyGen’s 24/7 HR compliance training expert!

Use Case #1: Learning Courses

Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.

Customer Stories & Examples
HeyGen demo showing an AI presenter narrating a Komatsu 360-degree virtual tour in Japanese

Komatsu streamline global employee L&D with multilingual AI videos

Andre Mocke, Software Engineer at Miro, speaking to camera whilst working on a laptop in a modern home office

Miro scale learning content with straightforward translation and change management

HeyGen video showing first responders aiding an injured person with on-screen instructor explaining life-saving crisis response

AI Smart Ventures have trained thousands with engaging learning courses

Perfect for

Perfect for: Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, HR, Sales Enablement

Best practice
Break content into modular sections

Structure your course into short, focused segments, ideally 3–7 minutes each. This supports spaced learning, easier updates, and better retention.

Script for clarity, not just content

Write in a conversational tone, simplify complex ideas, and avoid jargon. Use storytelling, analogies, and real-world scenarios to bring your content to life.

Make it visually considered

Use visuals to enhance your message. Combine avatar presenters with relevant graphics, screen recordings, animations, or b-roll to support different learning styles.

Engage with layered interactivity

Supplement your course with engaging videos prompting reflection, knowledge checks, or follow-up exercises.

Test and refine

Gather and integrate feedback continuously, leveraging HeyGen for easy change management.

Top Features
  • Assets: enhance your learning experiences with helpful visuals like screen recordings and graphics that reinforce your message
  • Templates: Keep your course’s visual design consistent by using or creating templates to save time and elevate your content
  • Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to fit the subject or audience
Ready to level up?

→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook

→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses

Use Case #2: Training & Onboarding

Customer Stories & Examples
Smiling woman in a video call waves with on-screen text saying, “Hi Kris, welcome to your onboarding…”

Lattice welcomed hundreds of new hires with personalized onboarding videos made in minutes

Smiling man in a HeyGen-style video frame with Copient AI branding, highlighting life-like avatars and real-time coaching features

Copient.ai sets the curve for sales training with interactive avatar technology

HeyGen training completion video thumbnail featuring Sibelco branding and a man in a navy jacket with a play button overlay

Sibelco modernized internal communications and training completion with AI video

Perfect For

Instructional Designers, Learning & Development, Sales Enablement, HR, Compliance, Internal Communications

Best Practices
Start with the essentials

Focus on the information learners need right away such as company values, tools, workflows, or safety protocols. Prioritize clarity and usefulness over completeness in early modules.

Keep it short and targeted

Aim for brief, goal-driven videos (2–5 minutes) that cover one topic at a time. This makes it easier for learners to absorb information and return to specific sections as needed.

Make it welcoming and personal

Use avatars to create a friendly, human-first tone. Personalize with names, roles, or departments where possible to make onboarding feel relevant and tailored.

Design for different attention spans

Use captions, motion, and bold visuals to support comprehension, especially on mobile or when videos are watched with sound off.

Build confidence, not just compliance

Frame content around real situations learners might face. Show how processes and policies help them succeed, not just what they must do.

Plan for updates

Company policies, tools, and org structures evolve. Use HeyGen’s rapid editing tools to quickly update individual scenes or videos without a full reshoot.

Top Features
  • Custom Avatars: Give your onboarding a human touch with a digital twin or department-specific presenters to deliver training in a familiar, branded voice.
  • Personalized Video: Create personalized videos that greet new hires by name and customize other variables such as department or region to streamline onboarding and boost engagement.
  • Brand Kit: Maintain visual brand consistency by setting up a Brand Kit with approved logos, fonts, colors, and assets.
Ready to dive in deeper?

→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook

→ Visit our step-by-step guides on creating videos for: general training, corporate training, HR onboarding, safety, and compliance.

Use Case #3: Translation & Accessibility

Customer Stories & Examples
HeyGen demo video for Würth showing a presenter explaining hardware products with an English language label

Würth Group reduced video translation costs by 80% and reduced production time by 50%

Smiling woman holding an open book next to Rosetta Stone logo and a Spanish language video play button

Rosetta Stone reduced video translation time by 75%

HeyGen video player showing a World Economic Forum speech with language set to English

World Economic Forum speaker and president of Argentina welcomed guests in five languages

Perfect For

Instructional Designers, Communications, Learning & Development, HR, Compliance

Best Practices
Localize for language and culture

Build learner engagement by going the extra mile to offer content in their language and with regionally relevant avatars, accents and visuals.

Support auditory accessibility

by creating multiple versions of your video with captions, subtitles, on-screen text callouts, written transcripts, or adjusting the voice speed for clearer pacing.

Optimize for visual accessibility

by creating an additional version of your video with high contrast palettes, larger fonts, and clean uncluttered visual design.

Create microlearning modules

by breaking longer videos into short, concept-specific sections to make navigation and updates simpler.

Enhance digital literacy

by starting with a guided orientation video for your LMS or at the start of a new course.

Top Features
  • Translation: Reach global audiences without ever reshooting by translating or localizing your existing content into different languages or regional accents.
  • Brand Glossary: Maintain consistent pronunciation and translation across all your videos
  • Public Avatars: Choose from 700+ diverse stock avatars to find the perfect spokesperson for your target region and audience
  • Captions: Automatically add captions to any video to increase its accessibility
Pro tip

If your video requires visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.

Ready to dive in deeper?

Check out our guide on creating accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs.