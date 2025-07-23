Welcome to your AI L&D video quick-start guide

Want to create more video content but feel held back

back by limited time, budget or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, you can produce, translate and adapt videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.

This guide is designed for learning professionals, instructional designers, and training content creators who are ready to enhance their work with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to course, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen presenters.

Top use cases: how learning professionals are using HeyGen

HeyGen are more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for learning professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From courses to multilingual training videos, here’s how learning professionals across every function are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.