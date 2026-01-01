SCORM Export

Turn your HeyGen videos into SCORM-compliant packages for learning management systems. Track learner progress, set completion thresholds, and deliver measurable training content.

What SCORM export does

SCORM is the standard most learning platforms use to track course progress and completion. HeyGen's SCORM export turns any video into an LMS-ready package that reports back when learners watch and complete your content.

Export a video as SCORM

From your dashboard, select the video you want to export and click Download. Toggle Export as SCORM, choose your SCORM version (1.2 or 2004 4th Edition), and set the completion threshold. Click Export SCORM Package to download the ZIP file.

Use the SCORM package in your LMS

Upload the ZIP file to your LMS using its SCORM import feature. Your video will function as a course module with built-in progress tracking based on the threshold you set.

Interactive elements

Add quizzes and branching video in AI Studio for interactive learning paths. Learners can choose paths through the content and answer questions instead of watching a single linear timeline.

Auto-SCORM

Choose Host video on HeyGen when downloading your SCORM package. This lets you update your video in HeyGen and the changes automatically appear in your LMS without re-uploading a new package every time you make changes.