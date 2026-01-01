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Welcome to HeyGen AcademyPlatform overviewVideo creation routesAvatarsVoicesLocalizationVideo AgentAI Studio
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HeyGen for Agencies: The Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for L&D: A Practical AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for Marketers: A Practical AI Video Jumpstart GuideHeyGen for knowledge entrepreneurs: A practical AI video expertise playbook
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Integrations

Integrations in HeyGen help you connect your video creation workflow with the tools you already use every day. By linking HeyGen with platforms like Canva, Adobe Express, HubSpot, and more, you can create, personalise, and distribute videos without jumping between multiple apps. Through integrations, you can bring HeyGen avatars and voices into your designs, automate personalised video campaigns, streamline collaboration, and scale video production across marketing, sales, training, and education workflows. Integrations are designed to save time, reduce manual work, and make it easier to turn existing content and data into high-quality videos.