Whether you're just getting started or looking to level up your video strategy, these guides are designed to help you get the most out of HeyGen. From mastering the Video Agent to creating compelling product explainer videos and telling your brand's story, each guide offers practical, step-by-step instruction to help you create professional AI-powered videos with confidence. Explore the resources below and start creating.

Unlock the full potential of HeyGen's Video Agent with this step-by-step guide. Learn how to set up, customize, and optimize your AI-powered video agent to create engaging, professional-quality videos with ease.

Discover how to bring your products to life with HeyGen. This guide walks you through creating clear, compelling explainer videos that showcase your product's features and benefits, perfect for landing pages, sales decks, and more.

Learn how to harness HeyGen's AI video tools to craft authentic, visually stunning brand stories. From scripting to final output, this guide covers everything you need to connect with your audience and make your brand memorable.