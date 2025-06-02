Every Word.
Every Gesture.
Your Way.
The text-based editor makes using the AI video generator as easy as writing a document. You can control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion all in one seamless platform. It’s all about AI-generated video solutions designed for a human-first storytelling experience. No more needing to choose between speed and quality.
Comments
Add comments directly within the platform to collaborate smoothly with your team, ensuring feedback is captured and incorporated in real time.
Tagging
Tag users in AI videos, making collaboration easy and ensuring team members are aligned and notified about critical updates and feedback.
Multi-User Editing
Multi-user editing allows teams to work together, share ideas, make adjustments, and refine AI videos collectively.
The only AI video maker that offers full creative control
Give your team the full capability of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Get detailed with how your scripts are delivered. With AI voice cloning technology, you can control the emphasis and intonation of individual words and phrases, allowing you to craft a distinctive and quite impactful vocal performance for your AI avatar that no other AI video generator can match.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Bring authenticity to your AI-generated video with voice mirroring (speech-to-speech). Upload a recording of yourself to control your digital twin's pacing, emotion and tone, ensuring it sounds natural and aligned with your personality.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Make avatars feel more human with our AI video maker. Emotionless, lifeless avatars do not suffice anymore. With Gesture Control, map natural movements to the script—from hand gestures to facial expressions—ensuring that your AI-generated videos feel dynamic and engaging.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Have confidence before submitting. One of the biggest pain points in AI video creation is not knowing how the final video will look until it’s generated. Realistic previews solve this by showing avatar movement within the preview, letting you tweak it before rendering.
All your video needs in one place
With this AI video generator, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional training videos quickly and easily. Here’s why this platform is a very good choice for AI video creation:
Automatic Captions
Automatically add stylised captions with customisable fonts, sizes, and colours to enhance engagement. Captions are pulled directly from your script in AI Studio, giving you full command over timing and text accuracy.
Brand kit
Upload your brand’s essential elements like logos, colours, fonts, images, and videos. Maintain consistency across your projects by enabling account users to apply your branding to AI videos easily.
B-roll elements
Inject a premium feel into your videos with built-in b-roll elements. Create high-quality videos from start to finish without jumping between different tools. The new editor includes features such as scene transitions, stock images from Getty, background music, and more.
AI Studio FAQs
What features does AI Studio provide for video creation?
AI Studio offers features like avatar movement, gesture control, and natural voice customisation for an intuitive, quite powerful video creation experience. Explore these features and more to see how AI Studio can transform your video projects.
How can I make sure my AI-generated video sounds like me?
With Voice Mirroring, you can upload a recording to match your digital twin's pacing, emotion and tone to your own.
What is Gesture Control in AI Studio?
Gesture Control allows you to map natural movements, such as hand gestures and facial expressions, to your script for more expressive videos.
How does AI Studio support team collaboration?
AI Studio enables team collaboration with features such as comments, tagging and multi-user editing for seamless communication and feedback. Discover how these team collaboration tools in digital media can enhance productivity and creativity.
Can I customise captions in my videos?
Yes, you can add auto captions with customisable fonts, sizes, and colours directly from your script in AI Studio, providing flexibility and creativity in your video projects.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video available.