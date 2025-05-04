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PDF to video converter for narrated videos

Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos in minutes with HeyGen’s PDF to video converter. Upload a PDF, pick a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports, no editing skills required.

135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Training and e-learning

Training and e-learning

Turn manuals, SOPs, and course PDFs into narrated lessons with chapter markers and downloadable transcripts.


Product demos & sales enablement

Product demos & sales enablement

Convert spec sheets, product guides, and pitch decks into concise videos reps can share with prospects.


Marketing and social content

Marketing and social content

Repurpose whitepapers and case studies into short, engaging videos and explainer videos.


Internal comms and onboarding

Internal comms and onboarding

Produce consistent, repeatable onboarding videos and company updates from policy documents and handbooks.

Thought leadership and content repurposing

Thought leadership and content repurposing

Turn long-form reports and research into digestible video summaries that increase reach and time on content by converting PDF documents.

Why choose HeyGen for PDF to video

HeyGen automates the boring parts of turning text to video so teams can scale learning, marketing, and sales enablement. Our tool reads your content, builds a scene-by-scene storyboard, adds natural-sounding narration, and enriches pages with dynamic visuals and motion — all optimized for retention and shareability.

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Save production time

Replace hours of recording and editing with a few clicks. Generate a full video from a PDF and go straight to distribution.

Improve understanding and engagement

Narration, on-screen text, and motion make complex content easier to follow and remember than static documents.

Publish anywhere, instantly

Export MP4, subtitle files, and vertical formats optimized for LMS, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and internal communications.

Automatic script and scene generation

HeyGen reads your PDF document, extracts headings and paragraphs, and breaks the content into timed scenes with advanced PDF-to-AI video generator capabilities. Each page of the PDF document becomes a readable, paced video slide so your message flows naturally.

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Script to scene generation.

Natural-sounding AI narration

Upload an image, add your script, and click generate video. HeyGen handles the rest. Turn photos into stunning videos in seconds with high video quality. This is the ideal image-to-video tool for those who need quick video creation at scale.

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AI narration

AI visuals and contextual b-roll

Add relevance and visual interest automatically. HeyGen suggests images, icons, and short clips to illustrate ideas and highlight data points from your document.

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AI visuals

Translation and localization at scale

With video translator, you can translate scripts and generate localized voiceovers and captions for global training or marketing campaigns without re-recording.

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motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning media designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I'd been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to use the PDF to video generator

Bring your PDFs to life and turn them into stunning videos in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Upload your PDF

Drag a file, paste a URL, or import slides. HeyGen accepts multi-page PDF files up to your plan limit.

Step 2

Pick voice, style, and length

Select an AI voice, visual theme, aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16, 1:1), and preferred pacing. You can also clone your voice for brand consistency.

Step 3

Review suggested storyboard

Preview the AI-created scene breakdown, swap visuals, edit on-screen text, or refine narration with plain-language prompts.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render a broadcast-ready MP4, SRT captions, and social-sized versions for your narrated video. Share a link, embed the video, or download and publish.

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Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What types of PDFs work best with PDF to video?

Documents with clear headings, bullet lists, and logical sections convert best because HeyGen can create distinct scenes from those structural cues, turning a PDF into a video. Slide decks, guides, manuals, reports, and white papers all produce excellent results when you convert PDF to video.


Do I need to record my own voice?

No. Choose from a library of natural AI voices or clone a voice with a short sample for consistent narration in your narrated video. You can also upload your own voiceover if you prefer full control over the narration in your engaging video.

For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29

How long will the generated video last?

Video length scales with your PDF length and chosen pacing. HeyGen offers controls for narration speed and scene timing so you can compress a long document into a short summary or produce a full-length walkthrough.

Can I edit the visuals and text after the conversion?

Yes. Swap suggested images, adjust on-screen copy, change caption styling, or tweak timing. Regenerate any scene after edits without rebuilding the whole project to ensure your engaging video stays fresh.

Are captions and translations included?

Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and supports translation into many languages with synced voiceovers and subtitle timing for localized videos.

What export formats are available?

Export high-quality MP4s, SRT captions, thumbnail images, and vertical or square variants optimized for social platforms and LMS uploads.

Is there a watermark on free exports?

Watermark policy depends on your HeyGen plan. Free trials may include watermarks; paid plans unlock watermark-free exports, higher resolution, and advanced features. For advanced creation needs, the Pro plan starts $49

Who owns the videos I generate?

You retain full ownership of all videos and assets you create. HeyGen does not claim rights to your content. Please ensure any third-party media you add is licensed appropriately.

How secure is my PDF content?

Your uploads are encrypted in transit and at rest. Enterprise plans offer additional controls, private storage, and compliance options for sensitive content.

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Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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