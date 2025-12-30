Scale your team's video output, not your workload
HeyGen for Business gives your organisation 5x more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you're a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localize video at speed, making it the best AI video platform for business.
Used by teams at some of the world's most innovative companies.
The highest customer satisfaction on G2
HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need, and our customers agree. We're proud to hold the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 across AI video generation, translation, and avatar quality. Here are some of the benefits our customers are realizing:
What is HeyGen for business?
The only HeyGen plan designed specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to leading-edge AI video models, all with centralized billing.
5x more generation power for AI images, audio, and more.
Generate and translate videos up to 60 min in length
Create 5 custom avatars for your organisation
Add team membersfor workspace collaboration
"HeyGen has allowed our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey
Learning media designer at Miro
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Create instantly with studio-quality results
Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.
One video for every language and every market
Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams unlock new audiences in minutes, not months.
Personalize videos at scale with human impact
Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, personalized videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.
Seamless integration with your existing workflows
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalized content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralized admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Access to the latest video models
Your team gets access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3 — the most advanced AI video models available, all from one workspace.
Avatar IV
The most advanced avatar technology. Extended AI video generation up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expression.
Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. New possibilities for marketing and storytelling.
Veo 3
Premium video quality from Google's most advanced model, for content that demands the best.
"We started with one video. That’s all it took to see the impact. Once you experience it, it’s clear what this can unlock"
Mustafa Furniturewala
CTO at Coursera
Straightforward pricing designed for businesses
Business
$20/additional seat. Perfect for organizations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalize, and localize high-quality AI videos at speed.
5x more generation capacity
5 custom avatars
Self-serve SAML/SSO
Interactive video for eLearning
SCORM export
Screen recording
Workspace collaboration
Video draft commenting and editing
Invites and team management
Commercial usage rights for videos
Video translations up to 60 minutes
Priority processing
Scale your brand with centralized assets
Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more
Centralized billing
Scale video across
every department
See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional video in minutes. Create more content without adding headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.
100+ creator use cases for AI video generator
From social media and video ads to marketing and training, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need.
L&D and training teams
Customer success teams
Marketing teams
Compliance training teams
Sales teams
Agencies
Product marketing teams
Enterprise-grade features, self-serve setup
Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every step of AI video creation.
SAML/SSO
Enable secure, frictionless team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.
Centralized billing
Organization-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.
Commercial usage rights
Create and publish videos confidently, with full commercial rights included for business use.
Integration ready
Connect to Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Video creation within your existing workflows.
Team management
Control roles, permissions, and shared assets to keep every team aligned and on-brand.
Priority processing
Faster video generation with priority rendering. Business users move to the front of the queue.
5x more generation usage
Get significantly more monthly generative capacity than individual plans. Create at scale without running into limits.
Videos up to 60 minutes
Create and translate videos up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars, and presentations are supported.
Key capabilities businesses love
See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Digital twin
Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. One recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.
Voice cloning
Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.
Easy updates
Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content current so you always have the best videos available.
Collaboration
Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment, and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without long feedback cycles.
Captions and subtitles
Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Perfect for global, muted, or multi-channel content.
Brand kit
Upload your brand elements to ensure every video stays consistent. Keep colours, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.
Resources
See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.
Used by leading businesses to scale video production
Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance, and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits, and admin controls.
Miro
"It has empowered our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
HeyGen for business built for every team
Discover how Marketing, Sales, L&D, Product, and Customer Success teams use HeyGen to drive growth and engagement.
Have questions? We have answers
What is HeyGen for Business?
HeyGen for Business is a team-focused AI video platform designed for organizations that need secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features not available on individual plans. It also provides the power of an AI video generator for business, purpose-built for global teams.
How is the Business plan different from the other plans?
Individual plans are designed for personal video creation. The Business plan is designed for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralized billing, custom roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.
How do pooled credits work?
Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-off or add-on packs for predictable scaling.
Can my team collaborate within HeyGen?
Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment on, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.
Does HeyGen support translation and localisation?
Absolutely. You can translate any video into more than 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This makes global communication and training fast, consistent, and cost-effective.
Is HeyGen for Business secure?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.
Is HeyGen suitable for large organisations?
Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 100,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a simple setup, flexible seat management, and the option to move up to Enterprise plans when ready.
What kinds of videos can my team create?
Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localize videos in minutes using the leading AI video generator for business.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.