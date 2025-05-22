Since 1921, Komatsu has transformed our physical world as a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) leader providing equipment for the construction, mining, and forestry industries. With roots stretching back more than a century to Komatsu Iron Works in rural Japan, Komatsu has grown into a global company with over 65,000 employees and a robust network of 211 distributors across 151 countries.

The journey of Komatsu has been defined by a deep commitment to partnership and innovation, which they see as essential to addressing the diverse challenges of our time. Today, they are utilizing HeyGen’s AI technology to further connect their diverse teams across the globe and to strengthen their collaborative tradition.

Challenges in finding an engaging format to ensure knowledge transfer

Operating in the manufacturing industry, Komatsu offers a comprehensive product lineup including excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, and dump trucks, while overseeing their movement from factory to distributor to end customer. To ensure this process is carried out effectively, it is vital that Komatsu's distributor network, which directly interacts with end customers, possesses thorough knowledge of the products, solutions, and services offered. Consequently, providing comprehensive training to the distributor network on machine features, operation, and technical specifications is fundamental.

To this end, the learning and development (L&D) team tried various approaches to create engaging training content — from PowerPoint slides with computer voiceovers to hiring external multimedia companies. Each solution came with its own set of limitations, not to mention high costs and significant time investment.

"We were at a point where we needed to see if technology could help us with the training videos," says Sarah Munsters, Group Manager Training, Development & Events at Komatsu Europe International N.V. After discovering HeyGen's AI technology through a Belgian influencer's use of its video translation feature, Sarah immediately saw how they could apply this innovation within their processes.

Tanja Bogocharova, Instructional Design Specialist at Komatsu Europe, uses HeyGen to create engaging explainer videos and technical product training content. She also develops guidelines and serves as the super admin for other developers from various Komatsu entities globally. The platform allows her team to transform existing content from subject matter experts into compelling videos featuring customized Komatsu avatars — striking the perfect balance between technical detail and engaging delivery.