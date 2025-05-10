The Würth Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sale of fastening and assembly materials. More than 400 companies operating over 2,800 branch offices and shops are part of this global family business, which hails from the German town of Künzelsau. Würth’s corporate culture is characterized by values like openness, gratitude, respect, curiosity, responsibility, humility, and modesty. These values are the cornerstones of Würth’s success and the basis for all collaboration.

With 88,000 employees spread across more than 80 countries, there are multilingual teams with diverse operational needs. To bridge communication and training gaps, Würth needed a solution that could streamline its communication processes while being cost-effective and efficient. That’s what led Würth to HeyGen.

Communicating with a global workforce

As a family-owned global business, Würth faced the challenge of ensuring consistent and effective communication across its multinational workforce. Executives—including the CEO and the boards—needed to share updates and strategic initiatives in multiple languages to reach employees in regions like APAC, Europe, and the Americas. Existing processes relied on expensive studio-produced voiceovers or imperfect subtitle solutions, which were neither scalable nor cost-effective.

“We had a real need for a tool like HeyGen because if you are an executive vice president, for example in the Asia Pacific region, you would be responsible for our companies in Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia,” said Andreas Henschel, Group Leader in Corporate Communications at Würth.

Adding to these challenges were cost and time inefficiencies. Traditional video production methods, including transcription, translation, and subtitling, were resource-intensive. Creating voiceovers in external studios costs €800 to €1,200 for 10 minutes of audio, depending on the required language.

“When voice artists were too expensive for an individual project, we would try to add subtitles in different languages to the English version,” said Andreas. “That was not a good enough solution, and it was still quite expensive, because people who do not understand English would still struggle with an English video that only had subtitles in their language.”

Implementing HeyGen and expanding use cases