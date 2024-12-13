Curt Landry Ministries is a humanitarian non-profit organization dedicated to outreach and community-building. It provides welcoming virtual and in-person spaces for individuals to engage with biblical teachings while deepening their understanding and appreciation of Jewish heritage and its vital connection to Christianity.

Darrell Puckett, Creative Media Director at Curt Landry Ministries, oversees all creative aspects of the organization, balancing innovation with a business-focused approach. Puckett prioritizes data, analytics, and organic reach to scale the ministry's gospel and expand its impact.

His team, driven by a passion for spreading Curt Landry’s prophetic and spiritual message to a global audience, explored various options for scaling content quickly in multiple languages. After testing several competitors, Darrell and his team used HeyGen to expand reach, scale multilingual content, and transform global outreach capabilities.

Reaching different nations in native languages

Darrell wanted to take the spoken word to the next level by reaching diverse global audiences in a relatable and authentic way. Curt Landry Ministries has an initiative titled "Reaching the Nations,” which aims to reach people in their native language with Rabbi Curt's spiritual content.



Having been with the ministry for two and a half years, one of Darrell's primary goals is to make Rabbi Curt’s spiritual teachings accessible in multiple languages through their YouTube channel. Traditional translation and dubbing processes were costly, time-intensive, and often inconsistent. Their primary requirements were realistic voice tones, accurate lip synchronization, and retention of emotional cadence—all critical for spiritual content.



“Having a spoken word in your own language is incredibly powerful. We wanted to ensure that Rabbi Curt Landry’s message resonated authentically, but doing this manually was not scalable,” said Darrell. “The AI had to be close to perfect. When people watch religious content, they connect deeply with the speaker’s personality and emotion.”



Maintaining emotional depth with AI



HeyGen’s AI video platform quickly emerged as the most reliable tool for their needs. It can maintain original speakers' emotional depth, tone, and cadence while providing realistic lip synchronization in translated languages.



The team began by translating content into Spanish, launching the “Curt Landry en Español” YouTube channel as a proof of concept. The workflow includes cutting long-form content, such as Shabbat services and podcasts, into manageable video segments. The team uploads clean video feeds to HeyGen for translation and processing, reviews the output with a bilingual team member to ensure accuracy and cultural relevance, and distributes the content through YouTube, social media platforms, and Curt Landry Ministries’ One New Man Network app.



On average, the team translates four Shabbat services per month, totaling approximately 4.5 hours of content. In addition, they produce four main podcast episodes per month, each around 40 minutes in length, and create one short video per day, resulting in approximately 30 shorts per month.



By leveraging HeyGen’s cutting-edge video translation technology, the ministry has overcome language, time, and resources barriers to deliver its message authentically and efficiently to a worldwide audience. “It’s enabling us to reach people in their own languages, with our small team, at a scale that was never possible before,” said Darrell.



Five-fold audience growth and global scalability

The results of the Spanish-language pilot were both rapid and remarkable. Within the first year, the Curt Landry en Español YouTube channel grew from zero to more than 5,700 subscribers—far surpassing the team’s initial goal of 1,000.

“The technology was so accurate that we saw immediate traction. It felt authentic, and audiences resonated with it,” said Darrell.

The success of the Spanish channel validated the strategy for future languages. Curt Landry Ministries plans to launch a Mandarin-language channel, followed by Hebrew and Arabic translations. By the end of 2025, the goal is 25,000 subscribers for Curt Landry en Español, with plans to integrate the content into the organization’s website and mobile app, offering a more comprehensive experience for the Spanish-speaking audience.

“If I close my eyes, I need it to be as close to the original voice and tonality as possible but in a different language,” said Darrell. “HeyGen has that pinpointed, which is why it scales. Now, it’s up to my team to take the strategy behind it and expand upon it.”