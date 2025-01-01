BI Studio of Emotional Intelligence is the creation of Lisa Anugwom Narh, a storyteller, author, and YouTube creator behind The 2 a.m. Code. Through her studio and channel, Lisa explores emotional intelligence, personality, and self-awareness to help people connect with their authentic selves. Her storytelling focuses on the INFJ community, one of the rarest personality types in the Myers-Briggs framework, representing only one to two percent of the population.

Lisa’s mission is to use stories to open minds and hearts, helping people see their experiences in a new light. “I think there’s so much knowledge and wisdom to be found in a story,” she said. However, while her creative vision was clear, the process of producing professional video content was slow, costly, and exhausting on its own.

Everything changed when Lisa discovered HeyGen. The AI video platform gave her the ability to turn ideas into professional, emotionally engaging videos at any time and from anywhere. It became the bridge between her creativity and her audience, enabling her to share meaningful content quickly and more consistently than ever before.

Overcoming production limits to unlock consistency

Before HeyGen, Lisa did everything herself. She was the writer, storyteller, editor, and creative director, often juggling content creation with her full-time job as a compliance officer for Los Angeles County. Every video required hours of preparation, setup, and cleanup before the creative process even began.

“It required different personalities within myself at different hours of the day to execute,” she said. “I was the IT person, the lighting crew, and the editor all in one.” Creating content meant rearranging her home, setting up equipment, and ensuring silence. “I’d have to move furniture, make sure the kids weren’t home, charge my mics and cameras, and make sure everything looked pristine,” Lisa said.

This constant effort led to delays and frustration. “If I wasn’t rested enough or didn’t feel confident being on camera, I would postpone filming,” she said. “There were so many excuses that would slow down the process.” Even when she did record, the editing and post-production steps took up more time and energy.

The result was inconsistency. Her ability to grow her audience was limited by the amount of time she could devote to creating. “It was difficult to find the time and the right environment to create content the way I wanted,” she said. “And when you’re working alone, that can be discouraging.”

Embracing AI to scale storytelling without limits

Lisa’s first experience with HeyGen was one of surprise and relief. “HeyGen was a total flip from everything I was doing before,” she said. “All I need now is an idea, and it comes to life at any time of day.”

For the first time, she could produce videos without cameras, lights, or perfect conditions. Using HeyGen’s avatars and voice features, Lisa was able to create and publish videos from anywhere. “I’ve even made videos on my phone. It’s me, but a smarter version of me, delivering my message better than I ever could,” she said.

HeyGen also helped her rediscover her creative confidence. “There’s always a little anxiety when you get in front of a camera,” Lisa said. “But with HeyGen, that fear disappeared. As long as I had an idea that was well researched and authentic, I felt comfortable and confident presenting it to the world.”

Her “magic moment” came when she generated her first digital twin. “When I pressed generate and saw my avatar speaking in my voice and tone, it was the most authentic experience I’ve ever had,” she said. “I almost stopped breathing. I thought, ‘This can’t be happening.’ But it was.”

From that point on, Lisa saw HeyGen as more than a tool. It became a creative partner that allowed her to bring stories to life faster, smarter, and with greater emotional connection. “For the first time, I felt like I had a brand that was truly mine,” she said. “HeyGen helped me find my voice and share it with the world.”

Transforming connection and community through avatars

The most unexpected impact of using HeyGen came from the response of Lisa’s audience. “The most shocking thing was the feedback,” she said. “People feel me through my avatar. They connect with it emotionally and share it with others. They never question whether it’s real.”

Her digital twin became a bridge between her message and her viewers. “It’s me. It’s my voice. It’s my message. And it’s making a difference,” she said. Through avatars, she was able to introduce characters into her storytelling, giving her audience more depth and variety. “People look forward to seeing these characters each week. They feel alive.”

This transformation also gave Lisa freedom from perfectionism and fear. “I no longer delay videos because of how I look or how tired I feel,” she said. “I can focus on what matters most: the story and the message.”

Achieving measurable growth and creative freedom with HeyGen

The results of Lisa’s adoption of HeyGen have been transformative. Her YouTube channel has seen a 43.8% increase in impressions and a 70% growth in long-form video engagement. She now gains over 10,000 new subscribers per month, all while managing her full-time job and producing content solo.

“I can create videos in under two hours, complete with transitions and music,” Lisa said. “I’ve gone from struggling to keep up to consistently publishing content that resonates.”

HeyGen has given Lisa the ability to scale her message and connect deeply with her audience. “Before HeyGen, I was constantly fighting time, space, and energy,” she said. “After HeyGen, I found my rhythm, my audience, and my voice.”

Her advice to other creators is simple: “Click. Don’t be afraid to explore every feature. You’ll be shocked at what you can do. Start with the free version. You’re just a few clicks away from freedom."

For Lisa, HeyGen did more than simplify production. It reignited her creativity and helped her build a growing, engaged community. “It’s not just a platform,” she said. “It’s my creative partner. It helped me bring my stories to life and show up for my audience in the most authentic way possible.”