Crystal Ninja is the creation of Kellie DeFries, a professional crystal artist and educator with more than 20 years of experience. What began as custom crystal work on early flip phones evolved into a thriving creative business teaching designers how to create detailed, professional crystal designs through online courses. Known for her hands-on instruction and high standards, Kellie built Crystal Ninja to make crystal artistry accessible while preserving the craft’s precision and creativity.

Kellie’s mission has always been to teach the way she would in person: clearly, honestly, and with personality. While her creative vision was strong, the process of producing professional video content was slow, exhausting, and unsustainable.

HeyGen gave her the ability to turn detailed demonstrations into polished, professional courses without needing cameras and experiencing late nights or burnout. It became the bridge between her creativity and her students, allowing her to teach more consistently while reclaiming time and energy.

Balancing teaching precision with practical filming realities

Before HeyGen, creating video courses required careful planning around her physical space and schedule. Kellie could only film late at night after customers had left the store and warehouse activity had stopped.

“It always had to be super late at night,” Kellie said. “The house is finally quiet, it’s 11 pm, I’ve been working all day, and now I have to bring the energy.”

Production was fragmented and frustrating. Kellie relied on multiple cell phones, dealt with dead batteries and missing chargers, and had to manually stitch clips together afterward.

“It was a nightmare,” Kellie said. “I didn’t have professional equipment, and learning how to splice everything together was overwhelming.”

Explaining intricate crystal techniques added another challenge. Camera angles, cuts, and verbal explanations had to be perfect while performing delicate, detailed work. “I didn’t know how to put into words what I was doing while I was doing it,” Kellie said. “It took so much practice.”​

The effort led to exhaustion and inconsistency. “Before HeyGen, I never slept,” Kellie said. “It was just really hard.”

Reimagining instructional video creation with HeyGen

Kellie discovered HeyGen through online learning communities and was immediately impressed by how intuitive it felt.​

“My first impression of HeyGen was that the user interface was clean and easy to use,” Kellie said. “There are helpful tips everywhere, and even a community where you can get questions answered.”

HeyGen changed Kellie’s workflow by letting her separate teaching from presentation. Instead of filming herself perfectly on camera, she could focus on showing the work with her hands and layer her digital presence on top.

“I can just film what I need to do with my hands and the item, and then put HeyGen on top of that,” Kellie explained.

That flexibility made editing simple and forgiving. “If I say something wrong, I don’t have to start over. I can just fix it.”

Her magic moment came when she created her digital twin. “I could watch myself creating and talking without messing up,” Kellie said. “No forgetting words, no starting over. That was such magic to see.”

HeyGen also removed the pressure of being camera-ready. “I don’t have to put on makeup, do my hair, or set up equipment,” Kellie said. “I can be in my house shoes, and no one knows.”

Staying true to her brand while teaching at scale

One of the most surprising outcomes was how naturally students connected with Kellie’s avatar. Even longtime VIP members didn’t realize some lessons weren’t filmed live.

“No one knew it wasn’t me,” she said. “I did a 25-minute lecture, and no one had a clue.”

For Kellie, that authenticity mattered. “It keeps the wrinkles. I’m 52. I don’t want to be airbrushed,” Kellie said. “It looks like me.”

HeyGen allowed her to maintain a personal connection with students without needing to be present on camera all the time. “It helps users associate with me as a real person. But I don’t have to be there 100% of the time.”

That balance reduced stress and simplified daily life. “I don’t have to worry about lashes or being fully dressed every time,” Kallie said. “That’s just not my brand.”

Lowering production costs while increasing consistency

With HeyGen, Crystal Ninja dramatically reduced course production time.

“A one-hour course that used to take a couple of days to edit can now be done in less time than it would normally take just to film,” Kellie said. “It’s fast and seamless.”

That efficiency freed her to expand offerings and focus on creativity rather than logistics. “It leaves me more time to add more information to our courses.”

HeyGen also removed financial barriers. While Kellie deeply respects professional studios, the cost wasn’t sustainable for the volume of content she needed to create.

“I have too many videos to make,” Kellie said. “I can’t afford five or ten thousand dollars every time. HeyGen is what helps my program go, and I can do it at 2 a.m. if I need to.”

For Kellie, HeyGen became more than a tool. It became a way to grow her business without sacrificing her health, creativity, or personal life.