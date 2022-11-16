The Summary Explore creating personalized video newsletters with HeyGen. Boost engagement with interactive video marketing and automation. Discover HeyGen's versatile tools. The Long Version

Marketing with Video Newsletters

Marketing strategies evolve with time, and personalized video newsletters are becoming a top trend in interactive video marketing. A customized video newsletter helps build strong connections between consumers and brands. In 2021, people spent an average of 100 minutes per day watching online videos. Videos have a huge influence, so creating awareness through a personalized video newsletter is critical in video marketing automation. Let's learn how to create your own personalized video newsletter using a digital presenter on HeyGen, a leading platform for video newsletters.

What is a Video Newsletter?

A video newsletter is an engaging, interactive, and personalized video newsletter used in email marketing. The content often includes prospects, thank you notes, explanations, and promotions. You can target a specific audience, even partners, personalizing it with names. Avoiding long texts, these newsletters lead to higher reach, making your brand more trustworthy, and a key part of video marketing automation.

Popular Types of Video Newsletters

Invites Video:

Send personal invites for programs, sales, quizzes, and various events. Highlight benefits, schedule, and provide a clear call to action.

Explainer Videos:

Include case studies and demos. Focus on content quality, appropriate length, and interaction.

Call-to-Action Videos:

These are brief, energetic video presentations urging the audience to join sales, become members, or see other benefits.

Thank You Videos:

Sending a thank you video with personalized messages builds trust. They are great after shopping experiences.

Video Newsletter vs. Other Newsletters

Here's a quick comparison between video, image, and printed newsletters. Discover how transforming static newsletters into engaging videos can revolutionize your communication strategy.

Video Newsletter:

SEO-friendly

Fast to create

Packed with information

Adaptable in languages without remaking videos

High engagement

Budget-friendly

Image Newsletter:

Good for SEO with optimized images

Takes time

Limited information

New images needed for different audiences

Printed Newsletter:

No SEO value

Time-consuming

Limited information

Different versions needed for languages and audiences

Why Create a Video Newsletter?

Video newsletters are an integral part of interactive video marketing and can set your brand apart. Use HeyGen for AI-powered, highly interactive, and real video newsletters. Create a personalized video newsletter in minutes with HeyGen.

Benefits of Video Newsletters:

Increase brand awareness and trust with high engagement videos.

Emails with video presentations have higher click-through rates.

High interaction leads viewers to your site.

Case Examples

Plan Canada

Plan Canada sent a thank you video newsletter with personalization and illustrations, boosting brand reputation.

Spotify

Spotify creates trending video newsletters with interactive graphics and locations, setting a standard in video localisation.

Other industries like social services, tech, and food can also benefit from personalized video newsletters.

Best Tool for Creating Video Newsletters

HeyGen is a fantastic tool for making personalized and interactive video newsletters. Start unlocking the potential of video avatars to enhance your marketing efforts.

Advanced features include:

Digital avatar with lip-sync

Text to speech

Portrait uploading

Copyright-free library

3D avatars

Multi-language support

Video/audio file uploading

Control over voice features

Face swapping

create Newsletter video now

Steps to Make a Video Newsletter

HeyGen uses AI for updated features and graphics to create high-quality videos.

Step-by-Step Guide:

STEP 1: Choose A Template

Select a style that fits your message and audience.

STEP 2: Select An AI Avatar

Pick from 100+ avatars. Choose based on professions, races, and gender.

STEP 3: Type Your Script

Add your script through text or audio. You'll have control over pitch and speed.

STEP 4: Upload Your Elements

Include personal elements in your video.

STEP 5: Adjust The Slides

Have a final preview and make necessary changes.

STEP 6: Submit Your Video

Submit and download or host your video shortly.

Automate Personalized Newsletters on HeyGen

The HeyGen API is ideal for creating marketing videos in bulk. It's available to pro users for effective video presentations. Learn more about creating AI-powered video newsletters in minutes and revolutionize your marketing toolkit.

Features:

Bulk video creation

Element replacement

Embed videos/images

Use 50+ avatars

Text-to-speech

Supports 20+ languages

Activate it by logging into your Pro HeyGen account, tap on Account, then to the API token.

Video Newsletter FAQs

How to embed a video into a newsletter?

Copy the video URL, click "Link" in your email, and paste into the web address box.

Key elements of an effective video newsletter?

Focus on quality content, visuals, call to action, and audience engagement.

Why are newsletters important?

They increase awareness, provide feedback, show appreciation, and build trust.

Best time to send a video newsletter?

Midday, midweek.

When to send monthly newsletters?

Mid-month, mid-week.

Actionable Insights and Trends

To stay ahead in the video marketing game, consider these actionable insights:

Utilize A/B testing for different video formats to see what resonates with your audience.

Keep video newsletters under two minutes for better viewer retention.

Leverage data analytics to tailor content based on viewer preferences.

Emerging Trends:

Augmented Reality (AR): Incorporate AR elements to create immersive video newsletters.

Incorporate AR elements to create immersive video newsletters. AI-driven Content: Use AI for script generation and personalized content suggestions.

Use AI for script generation and personalized content suggestions. Video Localisation: Customizing videos for different regions and languages is becoming increasingly important.

Stay informed about industry trends to make the most of your personalized video newsletters. By keeping your content fresh and engaging, you can enhance the impact of your marketing efforts with the power of video presentation. Transform your communication strategy today by signing up for HeyGen for free.