Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated September 6, 2025
The Summary
Learn how to create video newsletters using AI tools like ChatGPT and HeyGen. Engage your audience with compelling video presentations and marketing automation.
The Long Version

Why Video Newsletters?

Video newsletters are changing the way brands engage with audiences. They offer a lively, immersive method to connect, going beyond traditional emails.

Effective Connection with Video Presentations

Video newsletters help brands keep a strong connection through video presentations. They add a personal touch, making messages memorable and impactful.

Increased Loyalty Through Interactive Video Examples

Using video newsletters with interactive video examples enhances loyalty. Viewers appreciate content that involves them, fostering a sense of connection.

Captivating Engagement with Influencer Reviews

The strength of video presentations, including talking head video examples, lies in their engaging nature. Influencer reviews introduce authenticity and credibility, boosting audience trust.

Clickable Content via Blog to Video

Turn static text into dynamic visuals by converting your blog to video. It's a brilliant way to make content more enticing and clickable.

Creating a video newsletter is now simple. In just 10 minutes, learn how to make a video presentation using ChatGPT and HeyGen!

How to Create a Video Presentation for Newsletters

Creating a compelling video presentation is straightforward with efficient tools and steps.

Step 1: Start with ChatGPT for Video Content

Initiate with ChatGPT to brainstorm ideas, crafting topics for your newsletter. Structure your content with a clear beginning, middle, and end. Then, convert your crafted topic into a script for your video presentation using ChatGPT.

Step 2: Choose an Avatar with HeyGen

Once content is ready, use HeyGen to turn it into a video presentation. Choose from 100+ stock avatars, or create a custom avatar to make it uniquely yours, making Understanding Video Avatars easier than ever.

Step 3: Transform Your Script into a Video

Enter your script into HeyGen. Watch it evolve into a captivating video presentation in just a few moments. This step is crucial in understanding how to make a video presentation effectively.

Step 4: Add Additional Elements to Your Video

Incorporate images, data visuals, screen recordings, or stock videos to enhance your product demonstration examples. This adds depth and clarity to your newsletter's message.

Step 5: Customize Your Brand's Essence

Tailor your video presentation using HeyGen's Brandkit. Customize logos, brand colors, and visuals to align with your brand identity.

Revolutionize Brand Communication with Video Newsletters

Once your video is complete, craft a compelling subject line. The future of newsletters is vibrant. Using ChatGPT and HeyGen, you can revolutionize your brand's communication. Say goodbye to cluttered inboxes and embrace video newsletters to better connect with your audience. Elevate your marketing strategy today!

Incorporating tools like ChatGPT and HeyGen into your workflow makes video marketing automation a natural element of the Future of Content Creation. These technologies handle labor-intensive tasks, ensuring consistent high-quality content. They support initiatives like talking head video examples and fully utilizing product demonstration examples.

The process of converting blog to video and focusing on visual content provide your audience with a novel approach to consuming information. HeyGen and ChatGPT's expertise ensures that your product demo examples and other engaging elements remain impressive.

By following these steps, your audience engagement with visually dynamic content will improve. Seize the opportunity to transform today with HeyGen, as the revolution of video newsletters is just beginning. Unlocking the Power of Video Avatars further enhances this transformation.

Ready to start transforming your newsletters? Discover the possibilities and explore the HeyGen platform for free today!

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

