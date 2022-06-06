Summary Turn text into engaging videos using AI avatars with HeyGen. Create explainer, marketing, and social videos with multilingual support, customization, and seamless video localization.

Redefining Text-to-Video Conversion

Turning text into video no longer requires a full production team or big budget. With smart AI video creation tools like HeyGen, anyone can create videos—no camera, mic, or editing skills needed. This guide explains how to convert your text to video easily using HeyGen's free online tool.

Learn how to save time, cut costs, and boost your reach by creating engaging video content. Whether it’s explainer videos, marketing videos, or social media videos, this method is simple and scalable.

If your message only exists in text, you miss out on wider connection. Let’s fix that fast, easy, and free.

Transform Text into Engaging Video Content

To catch your audience’s attention, you need more than good words—you need video content that connects and moves viewers. Video has become the top choice for online content, making text to video one of the best ways to improve your marketing videos. With the growing importance of video content in digital marketing, transitioning from text to video is essential.

Recent studies show 91% of consumers prefer video content from brands. This shows how video marketing shapes buying decisions and why videos must be part of your strategy.

Imagine your text transformed into videos with AI avatars that talk with natural voices and perfect lip-sync. This tech boosts video engagement and cuts down on video production time.

HeyGen’s AI video avatar generator lets you create professional online videos with realistic avatars, helping you connect with viewers on a personal level.

Best Online Tool for Text to Video and AI Avatars

HeyGen is a top AI video maker for turning text into video using lifelike AI avatars. Enter your script, customize video settings, then produce videos where avatars speak naturally with lip-sync.

Tip: Add subtitles and choose from various font styles to create engaging, easy-to-follow videos that enhance your story with AI avatars and captions.

Turn Text to Video Online

Pros:

Easy user interface suitable for beginners.

Supports 40+ languages and 300+ voices for video localization.

100+ diverse AI avatars let you match brand or message.

Customizable fonts and templates for video customization.

Fully online with no software installation.

No video editing skills needed.

Export videos without watermarks.

Integration with top social platforms for easy sharing.

Cons:

Optimized best for desktop use.

Long videos may need multiple scenes.

Advantages of Text to Video with HeyGen

Video Engagement and Return on Investment

Using video boosts your content impact. Videos hold attention better than text alone. Research tells us videos get 3 times more engagement than text posts, leading to stronger brand recall and more sales.

Studies also show 99% of marketers say video improves user understanding and 87% of customers are persuaded to buy after watching brand videos.

Simplify Complex Ideas

Video explains tough topics easily with animation and step-by-step visuals. What takes paragraphs to explain can be clear in seconds on video. Learn more about the benefits of video marketing over text in this context.

Save Time and Cut Costs

Text to video cuts production time and expenses. Businesses using video grow revenue faster. HeyGen lets you create videos in hours instead of weeks, skipping costly gear and staff.

Reach More People with Multilingual Support

Videos work for visual and hearing learners and break language barriers with subtitles and voiceovers. Video use is rising to 82% of all internet traffic, so converting text to video helps you reach YouTube, Instagram, Facebook audiences. Discover more about this increase in video usage in internet traffic.

Trivago used HeyGen for video localization across 30 markets at once.

Increase Sharing on Social Media

Videos are shared more than text alone. Converting your text to video raises the chance your content spreads widely on social media.

How to Turn Text Into Video: Easy Steps

Making videos from text sounds hard, but HeyGen makes it simple. Open HeyGen on desktop for best results and follow these steps to create videos with AI avatars.

Step 1: Write Your Script

Use a friendly, clear tone as if talking to someone.

Keep sentences short; about 150 words equals 1 minute of video.

Organize script with a clear start, middle, and end.

Highlight main points to stand out.

Step 2: Pick an AI Avatar

Choose the AI avatar that fits your brand or style from HeyGen’s library with 100+ avatars.

Step 3: Set Up Your Video Canvas

Select video format: landscape, square, or portrait. Upload your own background or use built-in images.

Step 4: Add Your Script Text

Paste or type your script. HeyGen’s AI text-to-video tools will turn this into speech with synced lip movements.

Step 5: Choose Voice and Language

Pick from 40+ languages and 300 voices to match your message tone.

Step 6: Customize Video Look

Add subtitles, change fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand.

Add captions from the Text tab to improve accessibility.

Choose fonts that fit your style.

Step 7: Add Images or Stickers (Optional)

Boost your video's appeal by adding background images, videos, or stickers. Great for product demos or event highlights.

Step 8: Review and Create

Preview your video and make changes if needed. When ready, click Generate Video.

Your video will be ready to download and share.

Step 9: Share Your Video

Post your video on social platforms, email campaigns, or presentations to maximize impact.

Advanced Features of HeyGen for Video Creation

Choose from 100+ AI avatars of different ages and cultures.

Create custom avatars including your own image.

Multilingual support with over 40 languages and 300 voices.

Brand customization with logos, colors, and fonts.

API integration for workflow automation.

Collaboration tools for teams.

Applications Across Industries

Marketing: Convert product descriptions into marketing videos.

Education: Turn notes into explainer videos for training.

Business: Change reports and announcements into corporate videos.

Content Creation: Repurpose blogs into social media videos.

Best Practices for Text to Video

Use conversational scripts.

Keep content clear and focused.

Write with visuals in mind.

Maintain good audio and video quality.

Be transparent about AI use.

Unlock Text-to-Video Power with HeyGen

Video rules the internet, so convert your text into videos to stay competitive. HeyGen offers easy tools and personalized video text AI that make video creation accessible to everyone.

Don’t let your content go unseen—make it video and connect better. Ready to start? Try HeyGen now.

Need help? Visit HeyGen’s Help Center or contact support.

Text to Video Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



How do I make videos with HeyGen?

Type your script, select an AI avatar, add subtitles and visuals. HeyGen’s AI syncs voice and lip movement to create your video.

Does HeyGen have text-to-speech?

Yes, with 40+ languages and over 300 voices.

Can I convert PowerPoints to video?

Yes, HeyGen turns PPT slides into dynamic videos with avatars and narration.

Is HeyGen free?

HeyGen offers a free plan to try AI avatar videos with some limits.

As the role of video in modern communication evolves, leveraging these trends becomes key to engaging more effectively with audiences.