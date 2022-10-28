Summary Boost Instagram traffic with a Link in Bio tool. Add multiple clickable links, CTAs, and even speaking avatars to your profile to drive traffic, grow conversions, and enhance your social strategy.

Instagram usage statistics reveal that one of the largest platforms with 1 billion members is Instagram. This number is expected to grow in the coming years because Instagram plays a big role in Instagram marketing to boost brands according to the impact of social media marketing on brand awareness.

However, despite its popularity, driving your Instagram audience to your website is challenging.

This is because you can’t add clickable links Instagram posts like on other platforms.

There is an option to add one Instagram bio link in your bio but you need to keep changing it based on your goals.

There is an excellent link in bio tool available that helps you add multiple bio links to drive better website traffic Instagram.

Let's explore this link in bio tool for social media marketing.

Why should you use the link in the bio tool?

Using the link in bio tool, you can add many clickable links Instagram profile.

This lets you set different links for different goals. You can update your Instagram bio link anytime without changing your bio.

In short, the link in bio tool helps make your Instagram account more clickable and interactive. It is a great way to increase Instagram traffic and conversions to your website or landing pages.

Speakable and clickable link in bio tool - HeyGen

HeyGen is a link in bio tool that lets you add clickable Instagram stories links.

This bio tool has features like:

Unlimited clickable links Instagram

All clickable links in one page

Customizable call-to-action buttons

Customizable URL for free Create your bio link now

Benefits of link in bio tool:

Some advantages of using link in bio to add links to your Instagram stories include:

Drive website traffic Instagram:

With link in bio, you can send more users to your website or online store.

Increase Instagram conversion:

Make it easy for users to click your product links and increase sales.

Build brand awareness Instagram:

Sharing stories with links helps you reach more people and strengthen your brand.

Boost engagement:

By adding clickable links Instagram stories, you encourage users to interact and learn more about your brand.

Steps to embed a speaking avatar on your bio link

Step 1: Create a video canvas

You can create a speaking avatar by recording a video of yourself or making a cartoon or 3D avatar.

Once your avatar is ready, upload it to the "my avatar" tab in your HeyGen account.

Step 3: Click your avatar and place it on your video canvas

Select your avatar and click edit. Choose videos you want your avatar to appear in.

Step 4: Enter script or upload audio for avatar to speak

Type in what you want your avatar to say or upload an audio file.

Step 5: Submit your video

When your video is done and you like it, save and submit it for the final result.

Step 6: Export with the web widget ‘bio video’

In the export menu, choose ‘bio video’ to create a web widget. Copy and paste it into your bio link in bio tool.

Add your website, social media, and other links using the link in bio tool. When you finish, click ‘publish’ and then get your custom URL. Share it with your followers.

Boost Instagram Traffic Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of a link in bio tool?

A link in bio tool allows you to direct users to multiple destinations from a single link in your social media profile, increasing website traffic and engagement.

Using a link in bio tool like HeyGen, you can consolidate multiple links into one and share it as your Instagram bio link.

What benefits does a link in bio tool offer?

It boosts brand awareness, drives website traffic, and enhances user engagement by enabling multiple, customizable links in your social media bio.

Can HeyGen's link in bio tool track link clicks?

Yes, HeyGen's tool offers features like link tracking to monitor which links in your bio are most popular.

Are there alternatives to using HeyGen's link in bio tool?

Alternatives such as Linktree offer similar functionality, allowing you to manage multiple links in your social media bio effectively.