Top Authoring Tools for Course Creators

Last updated August 25, 2025
Create Engaging Courses with Authoring Tools

Creating engaging courses is a major task for educators today. In an age where benefits of digital learning are booming, the right authoring tool can make all the difference. Whether you're developing content for businesses or educational institutions, an effective authoring tool is essential. What is the most popular authoring tool? Here's the list of the most effective authoring tools for you (2022 Update). Explore innovative ways to integrate AI video avatars for digital content creation to further enhance your course delivery.

Tools for Creating a Digital Presenter in Video

Grabbing attention from your audience, whether students or employees, is tough. Imagine a video course with only words and pictures—it’s easy to lose interest. A digital presenter in video can spark interest. Here are some authoring tools suggestions:

HeyGen - AI Presenter Creator

HeyGen is an online authoring tool to create a digital teacher or AI presenter. Simply type your script and get a spokesperson video with lip-syncing. Try this AI tool online.

a man in a striped shirt is standing in front of a screen that says pick a charactera man in a striped shirt is standing in front of a screen that says pick a character

Try HeyGen Now

Features

HeyGen leads the market as an AI presenter creator with innovative features designed to help educators and businesses reach their audiences more effectively.

**Articulate 360**

Articulate 360 is an e-learning platform used by over 125,000 organizations. It helps create, collaborate, and distribute interactive video courses using various authoring tools.

articulatearticulate

Key Features:

These tools within Articulate 360 provide comprehensive solutions to various educational needs, ensuring that your digital class is both functional and interactive.

Software for Animations in Instructional Videos

Interesting online courses need more than text and images. Animated effects can enhance your course materials. AI avatars in content production are transforming how instructional content is delivered. Animated video creators bring images to life, increasing engagement.

Vyond - Animated Video Creator (Trial & Paid)

Vyond is cloud-based software for creating video animations. Perfect for instructional designers, it costs between $299 and $999. This animated video creator tool is popular among those looking to add engaging visuals to their courses.

Find Vyond here

a screenshot of vyond shows a woman giving a presentationa screenshot of vyond shows a woman giving a presentation

Using animated video creators like Vyond effectively can transform dull material into visually appealing content, making hard topics easier to grasp.

Powtoon - Animate PowerPoint Creator

Powtoon blends 'PowerPoint' and 'Cartoon' for animated presentations, making it a unique authoring tool. It offers plans ranging from $20 to $100.

Explore Powtoon here

a screenshot of a video being created in the powtoon studioa screenshot of a video being created in the powtoon studio

Powtoon allows you to turn your PowerPoint slides into animated and engaging presentations, thereby increasing retention and interest in your topics.

Tools for Online Drawing and Scribbling

Highlighting with an online drawing tool can enhance understanding in online classrooms, replacing the traditional tapping on a board.

WebWhiteBoard - Online Drawing Tool

This tool allows online drawing with a simple shareable link for collaboration, making it an effective tool for group activities.

Try WebWhiteBoard now

a whiteboard with the word hi written on ita whiteboard with the word hi written on it

Whiteboard.fi (Free & Paid)

Whiteboard.fi lets remote teachers create online classes, offering a range of pricing options. Ideal for those looking for versatile class scheduling and content delivery.

Learn more about Whiteboard.fi

a computer screen shows a whiteboard for teachersa computer screen shows a whiteboard for teachers

Such online drawing tools offer real-time interaction, enabling teachers to visualize complex ideas and engage students actively.

Class Scheduling Software

Creating a clear class schedule is vital for effective learning. The following class schedule maker tools help manage timing and planning.

Coursicle - College Schedule Maker

Coursicle allows easy class schedule creation with customizable color codes for different events. This class schedule maker ensures that students and teachers stay organized.

Use Coursicle here

a screenshot of coursele college schedule makera screenshot of coursele college schedule maker

Creately - School Schedule Maker (Free & Paid)

Creately offers a traceable schedule builder with workflow and timeline management features. A great choice for those seeking detailed control over class scheduling.

Check Creately’s features here

a screenshot of a school schedule with a selection of shapesa screenshot of a school schedule with a selection of shapes

Class schedule makers like Coursicle and Creately help streamline educational activities, ensuring a structured and organized learning environment.

Apps for Building an Online Classroom

Communicate effectively with online classroom apps. They support live feedback and discussions, which are crucial for learning. Effective use of an online classroom app can boost student engagement and comprehension.

Google Meet Platform

Free and easy to use, Google Meet supports up to 100 participants with live captions. It's a must-have tool among online classroom app offerings.

Try Google Meet here

a group of people are having a video call with alexisa group of people are having a video call with alexis

Zoom Meeting Platform

Zoom provides accessible meeting rooms for up to 40 minutes for free. It is another essential online classroom app for educators and businesses alike.

Sign up for Zoom

a computer monitor displays the time of 10:55 ama computer monitor displays the time of 10:55 am

Online classroom apps like Google Meet and Zoom facilitate a seamless transition between in-person and digital learning environments.

Adding Spice to Content with Interactive Video Examples

One successful way to enhance engagement is through interactivity in video learning. Consider including video quizzes, clickable actions, or navigations to make a video presentation truly interactive. Utilizing an interactive video example in your course design can lead to higher retention rates.

You may also like: How to Add VoiceOver to PPT/PDF Online for Free

Conclusion: Innovate with Authoring Tools

Authoring tools and digital automation continue to transform education. By leveraging these tools, course creators can develop content that is not only informative but also enjoyable. Keep an eye on industry trends, as they often lead to new possibilities and innovations that could benefit your course offerings. Stay updated with training and webinars hosted by industry experts to refine your skills and maximize the use of these platforms. Discover the impact of technology on modern education, which continues to redefine learning processes.

Embracing concepts like creating effective online courses using AI can greatly enhance your educational offerings. Start your journey of innovation today with HeyGen and experience the future of learning. Sign up for free here!

