Summary These new capability makes it easier than ever to create professional-quality video content that sounds real, looks expressive, and captures attention.

Creating a video should feel like directing, not debugging. And with HeyGen’s latest release, we’re helping you unlock your inner auteur.

Today we’re introducing Voice Director, live now on HeyGen. This new capability makes it easier than ever to create professional-quality video content that sounds real, looks expressive, and captures attention.

We’re also launching Avatar IV, rolling out now. Avatar IV is a next-generation AI avatar engine that transforms a single image into a fully animated video with natural voice sync, expressive face dynamics, and — for the first time — authentic hand gestures.

Whether you’re launching a product, explaining a concept, or telling a story, you can now direct your AI avatar like a seasoned filmmaker – with natural prompts, intuitive controls, and zero prior expertise required.

Voice Director: Your words, delivered exactly right

Whether directing avatars or live actors, you know that vocal delivery can make or break the scene. It’s the difference between sounding robotic and sounding real.

With Voice Director, you control how your avatar delivers every word. Using simple natural language prompts, like “emphasize this” or “add excitement,” you can instantly shape tone, pacing, and emotion to match your message.

Our Panda Voice Engine handles the nuance behind the scenes, automatically adapting vocal delivery to fit the context of your script. And when paired with our Expressive Avatars, Voice Director brings your on-screen persona to life. These avatars automatically match their facial expressions to the voice tone, enhancing realism and engagement.

Whether you’re creating tutorials, ads, or social videos, Voice Director ensures your message sounds intentional, expressive, and always on brand.

Voice Mirroring: Make it sound like you

Need even more precision? With Voice Mirroring, you can upload a short voice recording of yourself delivering your message. HeyGen will replicate not just what you say, but how you say it. Your unique rhythm, emotion, pacing, and personality are replicated directly into your avatar’s voice.

Whether you're aiming for authoritative, conversational, empathetic, or energetic, Voice Mirroring ensures your content sounds just like you, without re-recording every take.

Talk. Gesture. Perform. All from one photo

With just one photo and your script, your avatar will talk, react, and make gestures based on the context of the script. From podcasts to pets, from your digital twin to unique characters, any story can be brought to life.

Start creating today

With these releases, HeyGen is closing the gap between AI video generation and true video production – minus the cameras, crews, and complicated tools. You don’t need to be a technical expert, you just need your message and vision, and we’ll help you bring it to life.

Try it out and see how effortless high-impact video can be. We can’t wait to see what you create.