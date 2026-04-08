Summary Introducing Avatar V, HeyGen’s most advanced AI avatar model. It delivers unmatched realism and identity consistency. Create studio-quality videos from a simple 15-second recording with lifelike motion, multi-angle stability, and long-form performance.

Every few months, a new AI model ships with a bold claim about realism. The demos look impressive, the side-by-side comparisons are compelling, and the launch post makes it sound like everything before it was a rough draft. Then you actually use it, and that familiar feeling sets in: the slight uncanny quality, the face that drifts, the avatar that starts as you and quietly stops being you twenty seconds in.

We've seen this too. We built around it.

Today, we're introducing Avatar V, HeyGen's most advanced AI avatar model and the most realistic in the world.

What is Avatar V?

Avatar V is HeyGen's next-generation avatar model and the foundation everything else in HeyGen runs on now.

Most avatar systems optimize for a single impressive moment: the screenshot, the short clip, the controlled demo environment where everything is working in the model's favor. They look great in two seconds and fall apart in twenty. Avatar V was built to do something harder.

It was built to hold.

What that means in practice is that one short recording from you generates studio-quality video that maintains your face, your voice, and your presence across angles, looks, and runtime. Not just for the opening shot, but for the whole thing, from the first frame to the last.

We've been training avatar models for years and going deep on the specific problem of human identity in video: the micro-expressions, the natural movement, the quality threshold that separates a good talking head from footage that could genuinely pass as real. Avatar V is the result of that work compounding over time.

Why it’s the best model

The AI video market has a quality problem that most people describe wrong. They say the output looks AI, but what they actually mean is it doesn't look like the person it's supposed to be.

Identity drift is the real problem.

An avatar that starts as you and slowly stops being you. A face that holds in static shots but breaks under motion. A model that generates one great look but can't give you another without becoming someone else in the process. These aren't edge cases. They're the norm.

Avatar V solves identity consistency at the model level, not as a post-processing patch applied after the fact. We trained it specifically on the hard cases: multi-angle footage, long-form content, varied looks generated from a single input recording. The result is an avatar that stays true to who you are across every variable we could throw at it.

Plus, companies like Synthesia still requires studio time to get anywhere close to this output quality. HeyGen does not. Rated number one for most realistic avatars on G2, Avatar V makes that claim stronger than it's ever been.

How it works

Record a 15-second clip

That's the input. Fifteen seconds, no professional camera setup, no studio lighting, no crew required. You need a phone and a few seconds of your time.

From that reference clip, Avatar V builds a complete model of your identity, not just what you look like in one frame, but how you move, how your face settles naturally, and what makes you recognizably you across different contexts. Everything it generates afterward comes from that foundation, which is what makes the output so consistent.

That gap between what goes in and what comes out is exactly where Avatar V does its work.

Multi-angle consistency

Real video isn't a single locked-off shot. It moves, it cuts, and the camera finds you from different positions and angles, and if the avatar can't hold up across that motion, the entire thing falls apart immediately.

Avatar V holds. Your avatar maintains consistency across different shots and angles without drift, without inconsistency, and without the uncanny valley breaking through at the worst possible moment. The face that appears at the top of your video is the same face that appears at the bottom, from any angle the output requires.

This is genuinely difficult to do well. Most models treat each frame as an isolated generation problem. Avatar V treats your identity as a constant and builds outward from there.

Multi-look generation

Every video you've ever recorded came with baggage you didn't choose. The outfit you happened to be wearing that day. The background behind you. The lighting in the room. If you wanted to look different, the answer was always the same: go record again.

Avatar V changes that entirely.

With Avatar IV, what you recorded was what you got. The performance and the appearance were locked together. Avatar V is the first model to separate them.

You record yourself once, naturally. Avatar V captures your real movements, your real expressions, and the specific way you carry yourself when you're actually talking. That performance becomes the foundation. Then you choose how you appear: a different outfit, a different setting, a different version of yourself entirely. Your motion stays real. Everything else is yours to decide.

This matters for real work. You might want one look for a sales video, another for a company-wide announcement, and another for a product walkthrough. With Avatar V, you don't film three separate times to get three distinct results. You record once and choose from there.

Long-form stability

Short clips are easy. Long-form is where most avatar models quietly fall apart.

Avatar V maintains your identity across your longest videos, delivering the same face, the same voice, and the same presence from the first second to the last without degradation or drift. No moment where the avatar stops looking like you and starts looking like a close approximation of someone adjacent to you.

This is the capability that makes Avatar V genuinely useful for the content that matters most: full training modules, product walkthroughs, onboarding videos, and the kinds of recordings that used to require a camera crew and a full studio day to produce.

Pair it with Seedance 2.0

Avatar V handles the message. Seedance 2.0 earns the watch.

Once you have your Avatar V recording, it becomes the foundation for a scroll-stopping video when paired with Seedance 2.0. Avatar V delivers your message with the stable, long-form presence that professional video requires. Seedance generates the cinematic hooks and motion-first scenes that pull people in before you say a word. They cover opposite ends of the same video: the opening that demands attention and the body that holds it.

Most people think about the hook and the message as separate production problems. With Avatar V and Seedance 2.0, they both start from the same 15-second clip. You record once to create cinematic videos starring you.

What comes next

Video is the highest-trust medium for human communication, and when it works, it works better than anything else. When it looks fake, trust collapses immediately and there's no recovering it.

Avatar V was built on a single belief: the output has to be good enough that you'd be willing to put your name on it. Not good for AI. Just good.

We think we're there.

Try Avatar V today