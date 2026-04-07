Summary Seedance 2.0 is now fully integrated into HeyGen, bringing cinematic AI video generation, realistic digital twins, and complete video creation workflows into one platform.

Video production has always rewarded scale. The studios, the crews, the gear, the post-production budgets were not arbitrary barriers. They were genuine requirements. Delivering cinematic AI video at the level audiences expect demanded infrastructure that most creators, educators, and communicators simply did not have access to.

AI changed that equation, and today we are taking it further.'

Seedance 2.0 is now fully integrated across HeyGen. The most cinematic AI video model in the world runs inside every tool you create with, from your first prompt to your finished AI video. Your AI digital twin moves through cinematic footage with the kind of production quality that previously required a full crew to achieve. This is not a feature update. It is the next evolution of AI digital twin video, woven into the platform you already use.

What this integration actually means

Seedance 2.0 is a video generation model built for cinematic output. Physics-accurate motion, director-level camera control, dynamic lighting, and footage that holds up next to anything shot on location. Inside HeyGen, it becomes the visual engine powering three distinct tools, each designed for a different creative workflow.

The result is an AI video platform where a single prompt produces a complete, publish-ready video. Your AI digital twin moves through real cinematic environments with locked character consistency across every shot. And b-roll is no longer a budget decision. It is a prompt.

HeyGen is the only platform where Seedance 2.0 works with real, verified human faces. Seedance does not allow human faces on its public API, and the first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure we have built is exactly why your AI digital twin can appear in this cinematic AI video footage when no other platform can offer it.

One platform, 3 ways to create with Seedance 2.0

Avatar Shots is where identity meets cinema. It places your verified AI digital twin inside Seedance 2.0-generated footage with lifelike character movement that carries real physical weight across every shot type and environment you choose to create in. Your likeness stays consistent across every cut, every angle, every scene transition. Plus, multiple AI avatars can share a single cinematic scene, which means the full range of human communication, from solo presentations to multi-person conversations, is now available inside a single workflow.

Video Agent takes a single prompt and builds a complete, publish-ready video around it. Script, structure, motion graphics, editing, and your AI digital twin in cinematic footage are all handled automatically, with output up to three minutes long. There is no editing suite, no version twelve that never ships. The output is a finished video, starring you. It’s designed for teams and creators who need to produce consistently across campaigns, courses, and channels without rebuilding the production workflow every time.

The AI Video Generator gives you direct access to Seedance 2.0 for cinematic AI video and b-roll generation. Describe a scene and generate it from text. Drop in a product photo, a location reference, or any visual, and Seedance 2.0 builds footage around it. Use first and last frame controls to set exactly where a scene starts and ends, and we’ll generates everything in between with seamless visual continuity across the full clip.

The identity layer that makes cinematic AI video possible

The most important thing about this integration is not the footage quality, even though the footage quality is extraordinary. It is that every frame of AI video produced here is anchored to a verified human identity.

Your AI digital twin is built from your face and your likeness, protected by first-party consent infrastructure, and owned entirely by you. As AI video generation becomes more powerful and more accessible, the question of who appears in a video and whether that person actually consented becomes more consequential. HeyGen was built on the principle that the answer to that question should always be clear.

Rated #1 for most realistic avatars by G2, the world's leading software review platform, HeyGen has always understood that realism without trust is just a better deepfake. The Seedance 2.0 integration extends that philosophy to every frame of cinematic AI video behind your avatar, not just the avatar itself.

Whatever you want to make, you can make it now

The tools are here. The quality is there. The identity protection is built in from day one. Explore Avatar Shots, Video Agent, and the AI Video Generator inside HeyGen today.