Create Amazing AI Marketing Videos with Ease

Are you struggling to create engaging and effective explainer videos for your products? Do you find it challenging to hire professional video production teams and actors or rent a video shooting studio? If you answered yes, then HeyGen is the solution for you.

In this article, we'll explore the purpose of explainer videos and provide a step-by-step guide on creating amazing AI explainer videos using HeyGen.

What is an explainer video?

An explainer video is brief, engaging marketing content that explains a product, service, or idea. These marketing videos are created to be easy to understand and captivating, making them an excellent way to grab the audience's attention.

What is the purpose of an explainer video?

The primary goal of an explanation video is to aid the audience in comprehending a product, service, or concept more effectively. These videos are frequently utilized in video marketing efforts to draw in potential customers and inform them of the product or service's advantages. For a deeper dive into the importance of video marketing, they can also be utilized for internal communications, training, and educational purposes.

How to make an explainer video (step-by-step guide)

Step 1: Identify the video type

Consider the preferences of your audience when choosing a format for your explainer video. Would they prefer a quirky animated video or a more traditional, strict format? This decision will shape your AI explainer video's approach.

Step 2: Write the script

The script of your explainer video is as important as the visuals. If it doesn't tell a captivating story, your audience won't respond as you need them to. A good script is key to effective video marketing.

What to include when you write:

1. Identify the problem or pain point

Identify the problem or pain point your target audience is experiencing. This will help your audience relate to your explainer video and interest them in learning more.

2. Present your solution

Once you have identified the problem, present your solution. Highlight the unique features of your product demonstration video that make it better than others, and be specific.

3. Include a call-to-action

After presenting the problem and solution, include a call to action. Be clear and concise in your CTA to make it easy for your audience to take action. If you find it challenging to create engaging and effective explainer videos for your products, HeyGen is the solution for you.

Step 3: Create the video

With HeyGen, you don't need any technical skills or expertise. Create explainer videos with ease using HeyGen's text-to-spokesperson video feature. Select a talking avatar of your choice or create your custom avatars. Convert your script to storyboard AI video quickly and easily.

If you are planning to use HeyGen, an AI video generator, here are the steps to follow:

1. Choose an AI avatar or create your own

You can either choose from a range of pre-made avatars or upload an image to create your custom avatar. The avatar will narrate and appear in your generated video.

2. Type in your script

Write out the script for your avatar, including the text you want the avatar to speak. The avatar will lip-sync and narrate this script in the generated AI explainer video.

3. Choose the required language, accent

Select the language, accent, and tone of voice for your AI explainer avatar. You can choose from various languages like English, French, Spanish, etc., and accents such as American English, British English, etc., to create multilingual video content.

4. Add any visual elements, images, music

You can include additional visuals like images, shapes, props, or background music that you want to add to your video. These other elements will provide context and enrich your explainer video.

5. Review, adjust, and generate the video

After completing the previous steps, it's time to: review your script, avatar, visuals, and all other options to ensure everything is as per your liking. Make any necessary adjustments, and then generate your AI explainer video! Your custom video will be produced in just a few minutes.

Tip: Additionally, HeyGen offers a range of explainer video templates that resemble PowerPoint styles. Use these templates as a foundation to design all the visual and text content based on each message you want to convey.

Step 4: Promote

Distribute your video on platforms like YouTube and promote it through social media or a video newsletter. This can help you reach a broader audience. To maximize the impact of your promotion, consider utilizing targeted distribution channels. This will help you capture the interest of your target audience and encourage engagement. For more insights, check out our video SEO guide. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to share your masterpiece!

Are you prepared to begin creating your own explainer videos?

Explainer videos are an effective tool for improving your audience's understanding of your product, service, or idea. By following the step-by-step guide and using HeyGen, you can create amazing AI explainer videos quickly and easily without spending a fortune on video production. So try HeyGen today and see for yourself how easy and professional it can make your marketing videos look.

Create captivating explainer videos with HeyGen, ace your video marketing efforts, and showcase your engaging, professionally produced content. With custom avatars and the ability to quickly convert a script to storyboard AI, HeyGen simplifies video production to a level where everyone can participate, regardless of their expertise