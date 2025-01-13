Summary Discover top explainer videos, including live action, animated, screencast, and whiteboard styles. Leverage AI avatar tools and video marketing automation. | HeyGen

Why You Need Explainer Videos in Marketing

Explainer videos play a huge role in today’s marketing world. From credit unions to sock brands, these dynamic tools help businesses broaden their reach and engage more customers. Whether you're just starting with explainer videos or you're already experienced, these videos can greatly improve your marketing strategy.

Exploring various ideas can help you create your own explainer video masterpiece. This article will explain what explainer videos are, the different types you can use, and show 11 inspiring examples to ignite your creativity. Discover the 10 types of videos for business success and leverage them alongside explainer videos.

What Makes an Explainer Video?

Explainer videos are short, focused visual tools designed to educate viewers about products, services, or ideas. They often provide a "how to" view on tasks or processes. A well-crafted explainer video can lead to a deeper understanding of the subject. Explore a step-by-step guide for creating an explainer video to ensure your content captivates your audience.

Different Types of Explainer Videos

There are several popular styles of creating explainer videos. Let’s explore some of them to understand best practices for product explainer videos:

Live Action Explainer Video: Features real people demonstrating or discussing subjects, ideal for app or service promotions. This approach is also significant in live action video in marketing research.

1. Airbnb Co-host

Airbnb uses an animated explainer video to describe a program where property owners share hosting responsibilities. Animation explains this simple concept effectively.

2. Bombas

Bombas uses a live action explainer video to showcase their "buy one, donate one" sock initiative while promoting a holiday sale. It's both engaging and informative.

3. Zoom AI Companion

Zoom’s live action explainer video shows how their AI Companion helps users by placing it in real-world situations, demonstrating its benefits across various industries.

4. Robinhood

Robinhood captures attention using a mix of live action and screencast elements. Their explainer video attracts viewers with engaging content and educational insights.

5. Toast

Toast’s screencast explainer video effectively shows its benefits to restaurant owners. It's crafted to help enhance service quality and boost revenue.

6. Elevations Credit Union

Elevations Credit Union's explainer video uses a whiteboard technique to explain complex energy-saving concepts, making them more approachable for consumers.

7. Honda x SiriusXM

Honda and SiriusXM use the screencast format to explain SiriusXM setup processes in vehicles, ideal for the "how to" aspect this content requires.

8. SurveyMonkey Academy

SurveyMonkey’s live action explainer video shows how their academy improves survey accuracy, connecting with audiences through real-world depictions.

9. Zocdoc

Zocdoc uses animated explainer videos to simplify understanding of their medical appointment booking service, addressing customer challenges effectively.

10. The Farmer’s Dog

The Farmer's Dog's live action explainer video convinces pet owners that fresh food is better than kibble, using visual persuasion to deliver its message.

11. Headspace

Headspace uses animated explainer videos to teach users about their sleep offerings with stunning visuals, conveying the benefits clearly.

Top Tool for Making Explainer Videos

Although crafting each part of your explainer video meticulously is an option, HeyGen offers a quicker alternative. HeyGen’s AI enables the creation of professional-grade videos with ease.

Choose from over 250 AI avatars or make your own. Voice options let you record your voice or choose from HeyGen’s options. With templates available, video creation is fast.

HeyGen is perfect for:

Beginners

Custom avatars

One-click video translations in 170+ languages

Diverse templates

Product demonstration video

HeyGen simplifies explainer video creation even without prior video skills by using advanced video avatar tools.

Follow these steps:

Choose a template Write your script Design an avatar Select language and accent Add visuals Review and refine

Leverage HeyGen for Interactive Video Marketing

Whether aiming to grow as an influencer or boost business growth, HeyGen offers the perfect interactive video marketing software. It is suitable for businesses of all sizes. Discover the role of AI technology in webinars for a more dynamic engagement with your audience.

Use HeyGen to create explainer videos that connect with your audience, leveraging AI technology for webinars. Implement video marketing automation to streamline efforts and efficiently reach wider audiences.

Explainer Video FAQ

Have questions about explainer videos? Here are some common queries.

How Long Should an Explainer Video Be?

The length varies depending on the platform and context. Keep explainer videos between 60 to 90 seconds.

What Does it Cost to Make a 1-Minute Explainer Video?

Costs depend on format and production scale. Businesses might spend $500-$1,000 on a minute-long video.

How Do I Make Explainer Videos?

Creation can be done on your own or outsourced. Tools like HeyGen simplify creating AI explainer videos.

By using insights from interactive video marketing, animated explainer videos, and effective tools like HeyGen, you can transform your video marketing strategy. Explore the recommended software for explainer videos and learn from corporate video examples about effective communication and engagement.

Excited to try something new? Start exploring HeyGen today for free and experience the future of video creation!