Convey Ideas Through Explainer Video Software

Looking to share your ideas and data through engaging videos? Explainer videos are short, impactful, and perfect for businesses, organizations, and individuals. Explainer video software often features AI avatars, interactive animations, and whiteboard videos. These tools enable creators to swiftly produce competitive videos. Let's explore the top 9 explainer video software tools for 2023.

Best Explainer Video Software with Real Human Avatars

Explainer videos with real human avatars feature AI characters that are lifelike with perfect lip sync. They make videos more engaging and immersive, inviting users to create AI explainer videos.

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker for creating an explainer video. Start by registering and uploading a PPT/PDF from its extensive library. Choose from 80+ AI avatars or customize a human avatar with a short video. The avatars boast studio-quality matting, precise lip syncing, and top-notch graphics. Enter your script, configure settings, and finalize your video. Enhance with features like talking photos and face swapping.

Pros

User-friendly with demo videos

80+ AI presenters in 20+ languages and 200+ accents

Option to import PPT/PDF as backgrounds

Create a custom avatar of yourself

Craft talking photos with excellent lip sync

Support for MP3 and WAV audio formats

Access over 200 templates

**Pricing**

Free: $0 (1-minute free credit)

Essential: $30/ Month

Pro: $225/ Month

Enterprise: Customized plan

Top Animated Explainer Video Software

Animated explainer videos are visually appealing and communicate ideas well. They use animation software to make concepts clearer and more engaging. Here are the top tools for creating them, helping to address specific customer problems.

Vyond excels in creating branded explainer videos using animation. It offers custom characters, diverse expressions, outfits, and movements. A versatile tool with props, music, and a vast sound library.

Pros

Professional animation capabilities

Multiple cameras per scene

Cons

Lacks body customization

Pricing

Essential: $299/year

Premium: $649/year

Professional: $999/year

Custom Enterprise plans

Powtoon offers modern animations, infographics, and adaptable templates. It’s ideal for creating an explainer video with distinct branding. Users can switch templates and enjoy extensive editing options.

Pros

Adjustable video sizes for platforms

Extensive extensions

Cons

Requires animation skills

Pricing

Pro: $19/month

Pro+: $33/month

Agency: $99/month

Biteable is an intuitive platform for creating animated explainer videos. Its animation styles and flat colors make it approachable. Users can edit, add, or remove scenes easily.

Pros

Scene-by-scene editing

Cons

Uniform template backgrounds

Limited video templates

Pricing

Plus: $19/month

Ultimate: $49/month

Renderforest offers diverse templates and modern infographics for explaining videos. It’s a branding tool with 3D packs.

Pros

AI-selected scenes

Various styles

Cons

Complex content creation

Pricing

Lite: $6.99/month

Amateur: $9.99/month

Pro: $19.99/month

Agency: $49.99/month

Best Whiteboard Explainer Videos Software

Whiteboard explainer videos feature dynamic animations on a white backdrop, creating a compelling narrative. This video style is effective in teaching complex concepts in simple ways.

A desktop tool for whiteboard videos, VideoScribe offers extensive editing options. Download online and work offline with ease.

Pros

Comprehensive editing

Offline access

Cons

No branding tools

Pricing

Monthly: 13 Euros/month (annual payment)

One-Time: 550 Euros

Doodly allows users to create sketch videos with doodle images or uploads. Add voices for custom videos.

Pros

Over 1000 doodle images

Royalty-free tracks

Audio-video sync

Cons

Lacks advanced editing tools

Pricing

$20/month (annual billing)

Gisteo specializes in motion graphics and 2D animation, creating impressive explainer videos.

Pros

Add movements, images, and drawings

Combine 2D animation and more styles

Cons

Not beginner-friendly

Costly

Pricing

Just Animate: $2750

Normal: $3500

VIP: $4500

Animaker provides a simple platform with modern templates for whiteboard explainer videos. Ideal for those who want accessible animation tools.

Pros

Affordable plans

Updated templates

Cons

No autosave feature

Adobe Flash dependency

Pricing

Free: 5 two-minute videos/month

Personal: $19/month (or $12 annually)

Startup: $35/month (or $19 annually)

Business: $59/month (or $39 annually)

These top explainer software tools assist in creating great animated explainer video content. With options for real human avatars, animation, and whiteboard styles, creators can produce impactful videos, including creating 60-second startup explainer videos. HeyGen remains the top choice with its versatile AI avatars and graphics.

