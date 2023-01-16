Top 9 Explainer Video Software Tools

Convey Ideas Through Explainer Video Software

Looking to share your ideas and data through engaging videos? Explainer videos are short, impactful, and perfect for businesses, organizations, and individuals. Explainer video software often features AI avatars, interactive animations, and whiteboard videos. These tools enable creators to swiftly produce competitive videos. Let's explore the top 9 explainer video software tools for 2023.

Best Explainer Video Software with Real Human Avatars

Explainer videos with real human avatars feature AI characters that are lifelike with perfect lip sync. They make videos more engaging and immersive, inviting users to create AI explainer videos.

HeyGen

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker for creating an explainer video. Start by registering and uploading a PPT/PDF from its extensive library. Choose from 80+ AI avatars or customize a human avatar with a short video. The avatars boast studio-quality matting, precise lip syncing, and top-notch graphics. Enter your script, configure settings, and finalize your video. Enhance with features like talking photos and face swapping.

Pros

**Pricing**

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Top Animated Explainer Video Software

Animated explainer videos are visually appealing and communicate ideas well. They use animation software to make concepts clearer and more engaging. Here are the top tools for creating them, helping to address specific customer problems.

Vyond

vyondvyond

Vyond excels in creating branded explainer videos using animation. It offers custom characters, diverse expressions, outfits, and movements. A versatile tool with props, music, and a vast sound library.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Powtoon

PowtoonPowtoon

Powtoon offers modern animations, infographics, and adaptable templates. It’s ideal for creating an explainer video with distinct branding. Users can switch templates and enjoy extensive editing options.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Biteable

BiteableBiteable

Biteable is an intuitive platform for creating animated explainer videos. Its animation styles and flat colors make it approachable. Users can edit, add, or remove scenes easily.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Renderforest

renderforestrenderforest

Renderforest offers diverse templates and modern infographics for explaining videos. It’s a branding tool with 3D packs.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Best Whiteboard Explainer Videos Software

Whiteboard explainer videos feature dynamic animations on a white backdrop, creating a compelling narrative. This video style is effective in teaching complex concepts in simple ways.

VideoScribe

VideoScribeVideoScribe

A desktop tool for whiteboard videos, VideoScribe offers extensive editing options. Download online and work offline with ease.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Doodly

DoodlyDoodly

Doodly allows users to create sketch videos with doodle images or uploads. Add voices for custom videos.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Gisteo

GisteoGisteo

Gisteo specializes in motion graphics and 2D animation, creating impressive explainer videos.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

Animaker

Animaker provides a simple platform with modern templates for whiteboard explainer videos. Ideal for those who want accessible animation tools.

Pros

Cons

Pricing

These top explainer software tools assist in creating great animated explainer video content. With options for real human avatars, animation, and whiteboard styles, creators can produce impactful videos, including creating 60-second startup explainer videos. HeyGen remains the top choice with its versatile AI avatars and graphics.

Discover the limitless possibilities of explainer video making with HeyGen! Start today and experience the ease of producing captivating videos by signing up for free here.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

