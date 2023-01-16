Convey Ideas Through Explainer Video Software
Looking to share your ideas and data through engaging videos? Explainer videos are short, impactful, and perfect for businesses, organizations, and individuals. Explainer video software often features AI avatars, interactive animations, and whiteboard videos. These tools enable creators to swiftly produce competitive videos. Let's explore the top 9 explainer video software tools for 2023.
Best Explainer Video Software with Real Human Avatars
Explainer videos with real human avatars feature AI characters that are lifelike with perfect lip sync. They make videos more engaging and immersive, inviting users to create AI explainer videos.
HeyGen
HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker for creating an explainer video. Start by registering and uploading a PPT/PDF from its extensive library. Choose from 80+ AI avatars or customize a human avatar with a short video. The avatars boast studio-quality matting, precise lip syncing, and top-notch graphics. Enter your script, configure settings, and finalize your video. Enhance with features like talking photos and face swapping.
Pros
- User-friendly with demo videos
- 80+ AI presenters in 20+ languages and 200+ accents
- Option to import PPT/PDF as backgrounds
- Create a custom avatar of yourself
- Craft talking photos with excellent lip sync
- Support for MP3 and WAV audio formats
- Access over 200 templates
- Free: $0 (1-minute free credit)
- Essential: $30/ Month
- Pro: $225/ Month
- Enterprise: Customized plan
Top Animated Explainer Video Software
Animated explainer videos are visually appealing and communicate ideas well. They use animation software to make concepts clearer and more engaging. Here are the top tools for creating them, helping to address specific customer problems.
Vyond
Vyond excels in creating branded explainer videos using animation. It offers custom characters, diverse expressions, outfits, and movements. A versatile tool with props, music, and a vast sound library.
Pros
- Professional animation capabilities
- Multiple cameras per scene
Cons
- Lacks body customization
Pricing
- Essential: $299/year
- Premium: $649/year
- Professional: $999/year
- Custom Enterprise plans
Powtoon
Powtoon offers modern animations, infographics, and adaptable templates. It’s ideal for creating an explainer video with distinct branding. Users can switch templates and enjoy extensive editing options.
Pros
- Adjustable video sizes for platforms
- Extensive extensions
Cons
- Requires animation skills
Pricing
- Pro: $19/month
- Pro+: $33/month
- Agency: $99/month
Biteable
Biteable is an intuitive platform for creating animated explainer videos. Its animation styles and flat colors make it approachable. Users can edit, add, or remove scenes easily.
Pros
- Scene-by-scene editing
Cons
- Uniform template backgrounds
- Limited video templates
Pricing
- Plus: $19/month
- Ultimate: $49/month
Renderforest
Renderforest offers diverse templates and modern infographics for explaining videos. It’s a branding tool with 3D packs.
Pros
- AI-selected scenes
- Various styles
Cons
- Complex content creation
Pricing
- Lite: $6.99/month
- Amateur: $9.99/month
- Pro: $19.99/month
- Agency: $49.99/month
Best Whiteboard Explainer Videos Software
Whiteboard explainer videos feature dynamic animations on a white backdrop, creating a compelling narrative. This video style is effective in teaching complex concepts in simple ways.
VideoScribe
A desktop tool for whiteboard videos, VideoScribe offers extensive editing options. Download online and work offline with ease.
Pros
- Comprehensive editing
- Offline access
Cons
- No branding tools
Pricing
- Monthly: 13 Euros/month (annual payment)
- One-Time: 550 Euros
Doodly
Doodly allows users to create sketch videos with doodle images or uploads. Add voices for custom videos.
Pros
- Over 1000 doodle images
- Royalty-free tracks
- Audio-video sync
Cons
- Lacks advanced editing tools
Pricing
- $20/month (annual billing)
Gisteo
Gisteo specializes in motion graphics and 2D animation, creating impressive explainer videos.
Pros
- Add movements, images, and drawings
- Combine 2D animation and more styles
Cons
- Not beginner-friendly
- Costly
Pricing
- Just Animate: $2750
- Normal: $3500
- VIP: $4500
Animaker
Animaker provides a simple platform with modern templates for whiteboard explainer videos. Ideal for those who want accessible animation tools.
Pros
- Affordable plans
- Updated templates
Cons
- No autosave feature
- Adobe Flash dependency
Pricing
- Free: 5 two-minute videos/month
- Personal: $19/month (or $12 annually)
- Startup: $35/month (or $19 annually)
- Business: $59/month (or $39 annually)
These top explainer software tools assist in creating great animated explainer video content. With options for real human avatars, animation, and whiteboard styles, creators can produce impactful videos, including creating 60-second startup explainer videos. HeyGen remains the top choice with its versatile AI avatars and graphics.
