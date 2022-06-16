The Summary Explore the latest AI video tools and updates on video creation and marketing at HeyGen. Learn about new features released to enhance your video production. The Long Version

HeyGen Version 3.0 in Apr 10, 2023

Avatar Template : Build custom avatars effortlessly, making each video truly unique and showcasing the agency and realism of avatars in digital storytelling.

: Build custom avatars effortlessly, making each video truly unique and showcasing the agency and realism of avatars in digital storytelling. TalkingPhoto Generation : Harness our AI video generator to animate photos with lifelike expressions and voices.

: Harness our to animate photos with lifelike expressions and voices. Text to Image : Transform creative ideas into visuals for standout video creation .

: Transform creative ideas into visuals for standout . AI Matting : Remove backgrounds instantly, enriching your video content with crystal-clear focus.

: Remove backgrounds instantly, enriching your with crystal-clear focus. Screen Recording : Smoothly capture tutorials or presentations to mix into your marketing campaigns.

: Smoothly capture tutorials or presentations to mix into your marketing campaigns. URL to Video : Convert entire websites into impactful promotional videos with just a few clicks.

: Convert entire websites into impactful promotional videos with just a few clicks. Multi-Face FaceSwapping: Swap faces seamlessly in group shots for versatile, fun, and engaging results.

HeyGen Version 2.6.4 in Feb 28, 2023

Webcam Avatar Lite : Quickly generate avatars using intelligent AI video tools .

: Quickly generate avatars using intelligent . TalkingPhoto Generation : Craft original TalkingPhotos to help you shine on any video platform .

: Craft original TalkingPhotos to help you shine on any . AI Script by ChatGPT : Draft better scripts—an essential for achieving strong video marketing outcomes.

: Draft better scripts—an essential for achieving strong outcomes. Replace All Avatars: Instantly modify all avatar and voice settings, streamlining your video marketing process.

HeyGen Version 2.6.3 in Feb 15, 2023

TalkingPhoto in Transparent PNG : Enjoy free access to this feature and add a creative spark to your video content .

: Enjoy free access to this feature and add a creative spark to your . New Avatar Page : Easily manage your digital personas with an improved video platform interface.

: Easily manage your digital personas with an improved interface. Multi-selection for Assets/Videos : Effortlessly organize large projects, accelerating your video production workflow.

: Effortlessly organize large projects, accelerating your workflow. Script Translation : Instantly translate scripts and connect with a worldwide audience—crucial for sharp video marketing .

: Instantly translate scripts and connect with a worldwide audience—crucial for sharp . PPT Import in Editor: Import presentations directly into your video editing timeline for streamlined video creation.

We continually introduce cutting-edge updates and industry-leading improvements:

Asset System : Manage and retrieve all your files seamlessly, ensuring video production remains efficient.

: Manage and retrieve all your files seamlessly, ensuring remains efficient. API Trial Token: Experiment with the HeyGen API for seamless integration and experience a boost in AI video editing and video platform features.

HeyGen’s constant updates reflect industry trends. More businesses are turning to AI video generator technology to produce engaging marketing videos faster than ever. With AI-powered video editing software, small teams can generate polished content, reducing hours of manual labor and enabling brands to react quickly during campaigns or maintain lively social feeds throughout the year.

To make the most of HeyGen’s AI video tools, here are actionable steps:

Maximize Each AI Video Generator Feature

Experiment with a variety of avatars and TalkingPhotos to set your video marketing apart from the crowd.

apart from the crowd. Leverage AI Matting and FaceSwapping for bespoke visuals in your seasonal projects.

Utilize the script generator for fast, natural-sounding voiceover content.

Boost Efficiency in Video Creation

Take advantage of PPT import for seamless transitions from presentations to dynamic videos.

Organize assets efficiently with multi-selection tools to accelerate project delivery.

Record your screen to create compelling tutorials, explainers, or product showcases ideal for internal training and public video marketing.

Expand Your Reach with Video Editing Software

Increase your global audience by translating scripts with our integrated tool.

Blend AI-generated photos, avatars, and multilingual support within your video content to engage international viewers.

to engage international viewers. Stay updated for new video platform enhancements that fuel creativity and save valuable time.

Expert Opinions and Industry Trends in AI Video Editing

Industry leaders agree: AI video editing is on a rapid growth trajectory. Businesses can now produce pro-level content at scale, breaking down old barriers of cost and expertise. Top marketers recommend:

Embracing unfamiliar features early to maintain a competitive edge.

Using real-time data and feedback to identify the most effective types of videos for your audience. Test a variety of video maker formats to maximize results for your brand.

formats to maximize results for your brand. Exploring trends like shoppable videos, interactive content, and scripted, voice-driven media to resonate with today’s digital-first consumers in meaningful ways.

Stay Connected for Ongoing Video Platform Innovation

HeyGen’s AI video maker and ongoing release updates continually revitalize your video platform experience. As the world increasingly demands fresh, timely, and engaging video content—from social feeds to internal communications—our innovations empower you to stay one step ahead in a dynamic landscape.

Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned pro, HeyGen’s AI video generator streamlines video creation, making it smarter and more accessible. Dedicate time to discovering new features, stay in tune with the evolving video marketing industry, and use AI to optimize your workflow for rapid, effective video production every time.

