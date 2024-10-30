Agency Partner Certification for AI Video Marketing

The Summary Get certified with the Agency Partner Program for AI video marketing. Offer scalable, localized, and personalized video solutions with avatars, templates, and partner support to grow client success. The Long Version

At HeyGen, we are excited to launch our HeyGen Agency Partner Certification. This program is designed for agencies that want to lead in AI-powered video creation. The certification helps agencies make scalable video content while unlocking special resources, training, and revenue opportunities to boost client video projects.

Why get the agency partner certification?

Video content marketing is essential for any strong marketing strategy. HeyGen’s AI-powered video creation platform gives agencies an edge by allowing them to create personalized, professional videos for clients in many fields—from social media and brand storytelling to AI in video production. Here’s what you get as a certified HeyGen partner:

Full platform mastery : Learn all of HeyGen’s features like customizable avatars, automated voiceovers, language localization, and easy-to-use white-label video templates made for fast, high-impact video creation.

: Learn all of HeyGen’s features like customizable avatars, automated voiceovers, language localization, and easy-to-use white-label video templates made for fast, high-impact video creation. Better client video management : As a certified partner, expand your services with HeyGen’s AI tools. Help clients stand out with engaging, on-brand, and cost-effective personalized video ads.

: As a certified partner, expand your services with HeyGen’s AI tools. Help clients stand out with engaging, on-brand, and cost-effective personalized video ads. Exclusive resources and co-branded marketing materials: Get access to demo videos, white-label templates, and co-branded assets to use in client pitches. These simplify showing HeyGen as a key tool for your services.

"This certification goes beyond basics. It helps you become a HeyGen expert and use every feature fully" - Tim Jackson, Chief Growth Officer, Chapter Digital Agency

How does the certification work?

The HeyGen Agency Partner Certification will make sure your agency gains skill in using HeyGen and confidence in delivering results. Here’s the process:

Video training modules: Learn HeyGen’s tools through training, including creating video scripts, using AI avatars, and mastering editing and language localization. Assessment and certification: Prove your HeyGen skills by making sample videos. When you finish, you earn the HeyGen Certified Partner badge to boost your agency’s trust with clients.

"It gives agencies the knowledge to create attractive videos that match marketing goals—videos that convert, engage, and deliver results." - Wayne Liang, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, HeyGen

Partner support and ongoing benefits

After certification, your agency joins a special group with ongoing help and growth chances:

Dedicated partner support : Certified agencies get a special support line for quick help and resources during client video projects.

: Certified agencies get a special support line for quick help and resources during client video projects. Sub-client workspaces: Manage multiple client accounts easily from one place. The parent-child workspace setup keeps each client’s info safe and separate.

Manage multiple client accounts easily from one place. The parent-child workspace setup keeps each client’s info safe and separate. Partner community and knowledge-sharing : Connect with other certified agencies to share tips and new ideas for using HeyGen. Stay updated on video personalization and new AI-driven video marketing automation trends.

: Connect with other certified agencies to share tips and new ideas for using HeyGen. Stay updated on video personalization and new AI-driven video marketing automation trends. Early access to new features: Certified partners get first use of new HeyGen features, templates, and upgrades, keeping your agency ahead in AI-powered video creation.

Ready to grow with HeyGen?

The HeyGen Agency Partner Certification is your chance to lead in scalable video content, make new revenue, and deliver great value to clients. With HeyGen, transform client engagement, improve brand storytelling, and get clear results—all using AI power.

To join the HeyGen Certified Partner Network, learn about the certification, or start today, visit HeyGen or contact an Agency Partner Manager.



AI Video Marketing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is agency partner certification?

Agency partner certification is a program that validates an agency's expertise and capabilities in specific services, enabling them to better serve clients.

How does AI-powered video creation improve efficiency?

AI-powered video creation automates the video production process, saving time and resources by handling tasks like editing and rendering.

What are customizable avatars?

Customizable avatars are digital personas that can be tailored to represent different characters or styles in video content.

Why is language localization important in video marketing?

Language localization ensures that video content is culturally appropriate and accessible to different language speakers, expanding its reach.

How can video marketing automation benefit businesses?

Video marketing automation helps businesses streamline video campaigns, manage distribution, and track performance efficiently. [Learn more]