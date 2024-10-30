Agency Partner Certification for AI Video Marketing

HeyGen's Agency Partner Certification Program
The Long Version

At HeyGen, we are excited to launch our HeyGen Agency Partner Certification. This program is designed for agencies that want to lead in AI-powered video creation. The certification helps agencies make scalable video content while unlocking special resources, training, and revenue opportunities to boost client video projects.

Why get the agency partner certification?

Video content marketing is essential for any strong marketing strategy. HeyGen’s AI-powered video creation platform gives agencies an edge by allowing them to create personalized, professional videos for clients in many fields—from social media and brand storytelling to AI in video production. Here’s what you get as a certified HeyGen partner:

"This certification goes beyond basics. It helps you become a HeyGen expert and use every feature fully" - Tim Jackson, Chief Growth Officer, Chapter Digital Agency

How does the certification work?

The HeyGen Agency Partner Certification will make sure your agency gains skill in using HeyGen and confidence in delivering results. Here’s the process:

  1. Video training modules: Learn HeyGen’s tools through training, including creating video scripts, using AI avatars, and mastering editing and language localization.
  2. Assessment and certification: Prove your HeyGen skills by making sample videos. When you finish, you earn the HeyGen Certified Partner badge to boost your agency’s trust with clients.

"It gives agencies the knowledge to create attractive videos that match marketing goals—videos that convert, engage, and deliver results." - Wayne Liang, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, HeyGen

Partner support and ongoing benefits

After certification, your agency joins a special group with ongoing help and growth chances:

Ready to grow with HeyGen?

The HeyGen Agency Partner Certification is your chance to lead in scalable video content, make new revenue, and deliver great value to clients. With HeyGen, transform client engagement, improve brand storytelling, and get clear results—all using AI power.

To join the HeyGen Certified Partner Network, learn about the certification, or start today, visit HeyGen or contact an Agency Partner Manager.


AI Video Marketing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is agency partner certification?

Agency partner certification is a program that validates an agency's expertise and capabilities in specific services, enabling them to better serve clients.

How does AI-powered video creation improve efficiency?

AI-powered video creation automates the video production process, saving time and resources by handling tasks like editing and rendering.

What are customizable avatars?

Customizable avatars are digital personas that can be tailored to represent different characters or styles in video content.

Why is language localization important in video marketing?

Language localization ensures that video content is culturally appropriate and accessible to different language speakers, expanding its reach.

How can video marketing automation benefit businesses?

Video marketing automation helps businesses streamline video campaigns, manage distribution, and track performance efficiently. [Learn more]

