Content Marketing Tools to Boost Business
Content marketing tools help businesses stay competitive! An effective marketing strategy starts with using a top-notch AI content marketing tool. These tools, including video generators, background removers, text-to-image generators, and more, create immersive content. They save time and enhance marketing, offering many benefits to business growth. In fact, content marketing builds trust and improves brand authority. Let’s uncover the best AI content marketing tools online to boost your business immediately, along with the Top 27 AI Marketing Tools to Use in 2025.
An AI content marketing tool for businesses aids creators in crafting engaging, high-quality content quickly.
Top 3 AI Video Generators for Your Marketing Video
AI video generators are perfect for content marketing. They make visually stunning and immersive content in many languages. AI content marketing tools are now vital in digital marketing due to their flexibility and features. Let’s examine the top 3 AI video generators to create your marketing video.
#1 HeyGen - AI Spokesperson Video Generator
Basic Info
HeyGen leads as an AI content marketing tool, crafting engaging videos using AI. Create training, marketing, explainer, and news videos with various templates.
HeyGen offers AI and custom AI-generated avatars with excellent lip-syncing. Type or add a script through audio files, translatable into 40+ languages and accents. Features include talking photos, face swaps, and customization options.
Pros
- Beginner-friendly with demos
- Create videos with 100+ avatars
- Create talking photos with accurate lip-syncing
- Supports 40+ languages for text-to-video scripts
- Multiple marketing templates available
- Multi-language support in male and female voices (40+ languages and 300+ voices)
- Multi-screen support
- Download 1080p content, shareable
- Offers face swapping for avatars
- Record and upload your audios in MP3 or WAV format
- HeyGen API offers advanced features
Pricing
#2 VEED - Free Online Video Editor
Basic Info
VEED is a robust AI content marketing tool for marketers. Easy to use, it offers a text-to-video option and excellent editing tools. Create intros, outros, ad videos, and more. The AI features and quick video creation make it noteworthy.
Pros
- Great customization and editing options
- Unlimited file upload size
- Removes background noise
- Large library of templates
Cons
- Auto subtitle feature needs improvement
Pricing
#3 Lumen5 - Video Maker | Create Videos Online in Minutes
Basic Info
Lumen5 is a strong AI content marketing tool, popular among marketers. It offers many templates and editing options.
Pros
- Add your logo and branding
- No professional editing skills needed
- Track performance insights of video creation
Cons
- May lag during heavy processing
- Video creation can be slower
Pricing
Top 2 AI Image Generators for Marketing Graphics
AI content marketing tools with image generators are essential. They strengthen content strategies with appealing graphics.
#1 Hotpot.ai - AI Art Generator
Basic Info
Hotpot.ai is an AI content marketing tool for image generation. It uses OpenAI's DALL-E technology to create images from text. Explore templates and graphics to make AI-powered images.
Pros
- Batch-generate multiple images
- Extensive editing features
Cons
- Not ideal for high-level editing
Pricing
#2 Jasper Art - AI Image Generator
Basic Info
Jasper is a cutting-edge AI content marketing tool for images. It offers many templates and watermark-free images. Create unlimited photos easily.
Pros
- No watermarks
- Generate four images at once
Cons
- Still in beta
Pricing
2 Best AI-Powered Copywriters for Marketing Copy
Quality content requires good scripts. AI-powered copywriters are a key AI content marketing tool.
#1 Copy.ai - Write Better Marketing Copy with AI
Basic Info
Copy.ai is an AI-powered writing tool, excellent for AI content marketing. Enter data, categorize, and it crafts engaging text quickly.
Pros
- 25+ language support
- Templates available
Cons
- May seem pricey
Pricing
#2 Writesonic - Best AI Writer, Copywriting & Paraphrasing Tool
Basic Info
Writesonic is a budget-friendly platform for AI-powered, SEO content. Perfect for blogs, scripts, and social media posts. This makes it a superb AI content marketing tool.
Pros
- Affordable
Cons
- Occasional writing mistakes
Pricing
2 Best AI Video Background Removers for Marketing Videos
A good AI content marketing tool allows seamless background removal, enhancing visuals. Some top tools are:
#1 Unscreen - Remove Video Background
Basic Info
Unscreen is a powerful AI background remover, ideal for AI content marketing. Change video backgrounds effortlessly.
Pros
- Very fast
- High-quality backgrounds
Cons
- Could be costly
Pricing
#2 Cutout.pro - One-click Video Background Removal
Basic Info
Cutout.pro lets you replace video backgrounds with green using a plugin. It’s a quick AI content marketing tool.
Pros
- No downloads needed
- Swift operation
Cons
- May feel costly
Pricing
Tips to Maximize AI Tools in Marketing
- Understand Features: To leverage AI content marketing tools, know their core features. Start with understanding how to make an AI of yourself with personalized video presentation techniques.
- Embrace Personalization: Automate Video Marketing with APIs and explore interactive video examples that engage your audience personally. They offer personalized user experiences, showcasing how AI can transform customer interaction.
- Use AI for Product Demonstrations: Use video marketing automation to automate product demonstration examples, referring to our Checklist to Launch a Product Using AI Tools. Automating these can save time and increase response rates.
- Convert Videos Efficiently: Learn how to convert video to audio file using AI. This flexibility expands how you can share content across platforms.
- Create Captivating Talking Head Videos: Engage audiences with talking head video examples. These build a more personal connection with viewers.
- Utilize AI Translation: AI translate audio features ensure that your content reaches a broader audience. This ability to cross language barriers is crucial, much like having a clear strategy enhances AI-driven growth.
FAQ
What is content marketing?
Content marketing involves strategies to attract, engage, and inform the audience about a brand. It includes corporate videos, social media, email, and podcasts.
What is the best marketing video maker online?
There are several leading tools online—HeyGen, Lumen5, and Veed, each offering features an AI content marketing tool should have.
What are the main goals of content marketing?
Content marketing aims to build trust and gain subscribers. It collects feedback, boosts sales support, and enhances customer loyalty.
Final Words
These are the best AI content marketing tools. They provide scripts, videos, images, and high-quality content. HeyGen stands out with features every AI content marketing tool should provide. Start creating quality content today by exploring the HeyGen platform and start for free!