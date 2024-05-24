The Summary Discover the best AI content marketing tools that save time and enhance business growth. Explore video generators, image creators, and more. The Long Version

Content marketing tools help businesses stay competitive! An effective marketing strategy starts with using a top-notch AI content marketing tool. These tools, including video generators, background removers, text-to-image generators, and more, create immersive content. They save time and enhance marketing, offering many benefits to business growth. In fact, content marketing builds trust and improves brand authority. Let’s uncover the best AI content marketing tools online to boost your business immediately, along with the Top 27 AI Marketing Tools to Use in 2025.

An AI content marketing tool for businesses aids creators in crafting engaging, high-quality content quickly.

Top 3 AI Video Generators for Your Marketing Video

AI video generators are perfect for content marketing. They make visually stunning and immersive content in many languages. AI content marketing tools are now vital in digital marketing due to their flexibility and features. Let’s examine the top 3 AI video generators to create your marketing video.

#1 HeyGen - AI Spokesperson Video Generator

Basic Info

HeyGen leads as an AI content marketing tool, crafting engaging videos using AI. Create training, marketing, explainer, and news videos with various templates.

HeyGen offers AI and custom AI-generated avatars with excellent lip-syncing. Type or add a script through audio files, translatable into 40+ languages and accents. Features include talking photos, face swaps, and customization options.

Pros

Beginner-friendly with demos

Create videos with 100+ avatars

Create talking photos with accurate lip-syncing

Supports 40+ languages for text-to-video scripts

Multiple marketing templates available

Multi-language support in male and female voices (40+ languages and 300+ voices)

Multi-screen support

Download 1080p content, shareable

Offers face swapping for avatars

Record and upload your audios in MP3 or WAV format

HeyGen API offers advanced features

Pricing

Create Marketing Videos Now

#2 VEED - Free Online Video Editor

Basic Info

VEED is a robust AI content marketing tool for marketers. Easy to use, it offers a text-to-video option and excellent editing tools. Create intros, outros, ad videos, and more. The AI features and quick video creation make it noteworthy.

Pros

Great customization and editing options

Unlimited file upload size

Removes background noise

Large library of templates

Cons

Auto subtitle feature needs improvement

Pricing

#3 Lumen5 - Video Maker | Create Videos Online in Minutes

Basic Info

Lumen5 is a strong AI content marketing tool, popular among marketers. It offers many templates and editing options.

Pros

Add your logo and branding

No professional editing skills needed

Track performance insights of video creation

Cons

May lag during heavy processing

Video creation can be slower

Pricing

Top 2 AI Image Generators for Marketing Graphics

AI content marketing tools with image generators are essential. They strengthen content strategies with appealing graphics.

#1 Hotpot.ai - AI Art Generator

Basic Info

Hotpot.ai is an AI content marketing tool for image generation. It uses OpenAI's DALL-E technology to create images from text. Explore templates and graphics to make AI-powered images.

Pros

Batch-generate multiple images

Extensive editing features

Cons

Not ideal for high-level editing

Pricing

#2 Jasper Art - AI Image Generator

Basic Info

Jasper is a cutting-edge AI content marketing tool for images. It offers many templates and watermark-free images. Create unlimited photos easily.

Pros

No watermarks

Generate four images at once

Cons

Still in beta

Pricing

2 Best AI-Powered Copywriters for Marketing Copy

Quality content requires good scripts. AI-powered copywriters are a key AI content marketing tool.

#1 Copy.ai - Write Better Marketing Copy with AI

Basic Info

Copy.ai is an AI-powered writing tool, excellent for AI content marketing. Enter data, categorize, and it crafts engaging text quickly.

Pros

25+ language support

Templates available

Cons

May seem pricey

Pricing

#2 Writesonic - Best AI Writer, Copywriting & Paraphrasing Tool

Basic Info

Writesonic is a budget-friendly platform for AI-powered, SEO content. Perfect for blogs, scripts, and social media posts. This makes it a superb AI content marketing tool.

Pros

Affordable

Cons

Occasional writing mistakes

Pricing

2 Best AI Video Background Removers for Marketing Videos

A good AI content marketing tool allows seamless background removal, enhancing visuals. Some top tools are:

#1 Unscreen - Remove Video Background

Basic Info

Unscreen is a powerful AI background remover, ideal for AI content marketing. Change video backgrounds effortlessly.

Pros

Very fast

High-quality backgrounds

Cons

Could be costly

Pricing

#2 Cutout.pro - One-click Video Background Removal

Basic Info

Cutout.pro lets you replace video backgrounds with green using a plugin. It’s a quick AI content marketing tool.

Pros

No downloads needed

Swift operation

Cons

May feel costly

Pricing

Understand Features: To leverage AI content marketing tools, know their core features. Start with understanding how to make an AI of yourself with personalized video presentation techniques.

To leverage AI content marketing tools, know their core features. Start with understanding how to make an AI of yourself with personalized video presentation techniques. Embrace Personalization: Automate Video Marketing with APIs and explore interactive video examples that engage your audience personally. They offer personalized user experiences, showcasing how AI can transform customer interaction.

Automate Video Marketing with APIs and explore interactive video examples that engage your audience personally. They offer personalized user experiences, showcasing how AI can transform customer interaction. Use AI for Product Demonstrations: Use video marketing automation to automate product demonstration examples, referring to our Checklist to Launch a Product Using AI Tools. Automating these can save time and increase response rates.

Use video marketing automation to automate product demonstration examples, referring to our Checklist to Launch a Product Using AI Tools. Automating these can save time and increase response rates. Convert Videos Efficiently: Learn how to convert video to audio file using AI. This flexibility expands how you can share content across platforms.

Learn how to convert video to audio file using AI. This flexibility expands how you can share content across platforms. Create Captivating Talking Head Videos: Engage audiences with talking head video examples. These build a more personal connection with viewers.

Engage audiences with talking head video examples. These build a more personal connection with viewers. Utilize AI Translation: AI translate audio features ensure that your content reaches a broader audience. This ability to cross language barriers is crucial, much like having a clear strategy enhances AI-driven growth.

FAQ

What is content marketing?

Content marketing involves strategies to attract, engage, and inform the audience about a brand. It includes corporate videos, social media, email, and podcasts.

What is the best marketing video maker online?

There are several leading tools online—HeyGen, Lumen5, and Veed, each offering features an AI content marketing tool should have.

What are the main goals of content marketing?

Content marketing aims to build trust and gain subscribers. It collects feedback, boosts sales support, and enhances customer loyalty.

Final Words

These are the best AI content marketing tools. They provide scripts, videos, images, and high-quality content. HeyGen stands out with features every AI content marketing tool should provide. Start creating quality content today by exploring the HeyGen platform and start for free!