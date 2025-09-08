The Summary Learn how to create engaging, scalable training and enablement videos with AI. This guide walks through a step-by-step process, from planning and scripting to production and scaling. The Long Version

Corporate training is changing fast. Today’s learners expect interactive, engaging, and easy-to-digest content. In fact, 83% of learners prefer watching videos over text or audio. For training and enablement teams, this means the era of static-only content is over. But producing videos with traditional methods can be slow, expensive, and difficult to scale.

That’s where AI video platforms like HeyGen come in. With the right process, teams can create professional, on-brand training videos 10x faster and at a fraction of the cost. This guide walks through a step-by-step framework for building training and enablement videos with AI.

Why AI video matters for training and enablement

Traditional video production often creates bottlenecks; scripting delays, expensive studio time, and lengthy editing cycles. When compliance regulations change or product messaging shifts, videos quickly become outdated.

AI video solves these challenges. With HeyGen, teams can:

Create training content in minutes using templates or existing slide decks

Update messaging instantly without reshooting footage

Localize training in over 175 languages and dialects

Maintain brand consistency with fonts, colors, and logos across every video

The result? More engaging learning experiences, higher course completion rates, and more efficient workflows.

What this guide covers

This guide walks you through a clear, four-phase process for building better training and enablement videos with AI:

1. Planning and ideation

Start by identifying the type of video you need, such as onboarding, compliance, safety, or a learning course. Define your goals (like improving completion rates or speeding up onboarding) and clarify your target audience. Align early with stakeholders to avoid surprises later.

2. Script writing

A strong script is the backbone of an effective training video. Organize your research into a brief, outline your key talking points, and write in a conversational, engaging style. Include visual cues and define a clear call-to-action for learners.

3. Video editing and production

Here’s where AI video platforms shine. Choose from hundreds of pre-built templates, convert slide decks into videos, or start from scratch. Customize with your brand kit, create avatars (or even a digital twin of yourself), and add visuals, graphics, and music to boost engagement

4. Sharing and scaling

Finalize your video with subtitles for accessibility, personalize for different skill levels, and localize content for global learners. Distribute through your LMS, Wiki, or SCORM exports, and track performance to see what’s working. Iterate to continually improve.

How leading companies are using AI for training

Global brands like Würth Group and Sibelco have already transformed their training with HeyGen. Würth Group uses AI to deliver video updates in 10 languages across APAC, Europe, and the Americas, reducing production times by 50%. Sibelco saves €1,000 per minute of video created, empowering more team members to produce training at scale.

Ready to start creating?

Read the full guide to get a clear, step-by-step framework for creating high-impact training videos that boost learner engagement, reduce production time, and keep your content fresh and on brand. Whether you’re building onboarding courses, compliance modules, or global learning programs, this resource will show you how to harness the power of AI video to deliver better training and enablement at scale.

Download the full guide