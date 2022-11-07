Create Your Digital Business Card with HeyGen

Nick Warner|Last updated September 22, 2025
a man in a suit and tie is giving a business card to another man .
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Learn to design your digital business card with HeyGen. Explore video templates and guide for memorable and effective online business cards.
The Long Version

Video Business Card vs. Photography Business Card

Are you looking to create an impressive digital business card using HeyGen? Digital business cards can make lasting impressions effortlessly. You can incorporate videos, eye-catching images, and more. HeyGen, an AI video maker, simplifies the process of creating a striking digital card.

Why Choose HeyGen for Your Digital Business Card?

Digital business cards provide an innovative edge and engage clients effectively. With HeyGen, creating a unique business card is easier than ever. Whether using a video business card or a classic photo version, HeyGen has options to suit any need. Learn about the Benefits of Digital Business Cards to understand why they are a smart choice.

What Makes Video Business Cards Stand Out?

Revolutionizing Marketing with Video Business Cards are gaining popularity, especially among marketers. They offer dynamic and engaging introductions to your brand.

Advantages of Video Business Cards

Limitations of Video Business Cards

Benefits of Traditional Photography Business Cards

Importance of Photography Business Cards continue to hold their ground. They are a classic tool in marketing and brand promotion.

Why Photography Business Cards Remain Viable

Limitations of Photography Business Cards

The digital business card revolution lies in unique approaches to making first impressions. Video cards shine in this area, making a mark across various industries.

Industries That Benefit from Video Business Cards

Leverage a video business card when self-promotion is vital. It is a powerful tool to increase reach and engagement.

Crafting Business Cards with Free Templates

Using Canva for Photography Call Cards

Creating an online business card with Canva is simple and budget-friendly, offering countless design options.

a person is holding a cell phone and a business card .a person is holding a cell phone and a business card .

HeyGen Templates for Video Business Cards

For video-centric industries, relying on HeyGen's templates is the way forward.

Make a speakable business card

HeyGen supports over 20 languages and 200 accents. This global reach offers extensive opportunities for all businesses.

Ultimate Guide to Creating a Video Calling Card on HeyGen

Creating an engaging video business card doesn't have to be daunting. Here's a step-by-step guide using HeyGen.

Step 1: Pick a Business Card Style

Open the HeyGen app and choose a suitable card template to start.

a screenshot of a website showing a variety of business cards .a screenshot of a website showing a variety of business cards .

Step 2: Upload Your Selfie

a screenshot of a business card with a picture of a man on it .a screenshot of a business card with a picture of a man on it .

Step 3: Record Your Message

a screenshot of a website that allows you to record a voice with a microphone .a screenshot of a website that allows you to record a voice with a microphone .

Step 4: Personalize Your Card

Add your written message and background music to spice up your video card.

a screenshot of a business card with a picture of a man on it .a screenshot of a business card with a picture of a man on it .

Step 5: Finalize and Share

Submit your creation for finalization. Share it across platforms and make edits any time via 'My Video' section.

a screenshot of a business card with a picture of a man on it .a screenshot of a business card with a picture of a man on it .

Conclusion

Digital business cards offer versatility and a wealth of advantages. Ensure your card design is legible, with readable fonts and accurate contact details. HeyGen is the perfect partner in crafting an online business card that marries professional aesthetics with creative innovation. Experience Understanding Video Avatars: Revolutionizing Content Creation to take your business engagement to the next level.

Sign up for HeyGen today and start exploring our platform for free! Embark on a journey to transform your digital networking experience.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

