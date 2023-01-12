Use AI Tools for Better Marketing Videos

Last updated September 5, 2025
Enhance Marketing Videos with AI Video Generators

HeyGen - The Ultimate Text-to-Video AI Generator

A reliable AI content marketing tool must be both user-friendly and versatile. AI video avatars for effective digital content creation are part of this growing trend. HeyGen.com serves as a comprehensive platform for creating marketing videos like explainer videos and social media content. Choose from custom avatars, talking photos, text-to-speech features, and multilingual support.

Here's how to create effective marketing videos with HeyGen:

Step 1: Access the HeyGen Web App

Visit HeyGen and register for access.

open-movioopen-movio

Step 2: Select a Video Template

From the sidebar, choose a video template that suits your marketing needs.

choose-marketing-templatechoose-marketing-template

Step 3: Pick an Avatar

Select an avatar that best represents your marketing message.

select-the-avatarselect-the-avatar

Step 4: Input Your Script

Enter your script, which supports over 20 languages, or add an audio file.

enter-scriptenter-script

Step 5: Customize Content

Modify the video by changing backgrounds, adjusting speed, or using face swap features.

modify-the-contentmodify-the-content

Step 6: Finalize and Share

Submit your video to generate a shareable version in minutes.

submit-the-videosubmit-the-video

AI-powered tools for dynamic presentations add to HeyGen's robustness. HeyGen allows you to create a multitude of marketing videos suitable for various digital platforms. Discover the advantages of AI in marketing for enhancing the impact of your video content.

Creating Marketing Graphics with Text-to-Image Generators

Jasper - A Content Generator for Creative Teams

Text-to-image generators can simplify the image creation process for your marketing videos. With Jasper, an AI content marketing tool, type a simple description to produce detailed visuals.

Here's an easy guide to Jasper:

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Write a clear description of the image you need.

Choose from various styles like canvas or cartoon sketches.

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Incorporate elements like mood or an artist’s touch.

Click "Create" and witness your vision come to life.

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Screenshots allow easy image storage for your records.

This AI tool provides tailor-made images quickly, enhancing your marketing materials.

Utilizing AI for Marketing Copywriting

Copy.ai - The AI-Powered Copywriting Tool

Successful marketing videos require engaging scripts. Copy.ai is an AI copywriting tool that streamlines the scriptwriting process. Provide basic data and parameters, and let it work its magic.

Steps to leverage Copy.ai:

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Start with your copywriting projects, such as articles or ads.

Input the desired tone and context for your content.

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Choose from the AI-generated results.

Edit as needed before saving your content.

With this tool, you can efficiently craft engaging scripts and marketing messages.

Modifying Marketing Video Backgrounds with AI Technology

Cutout.pro - The Background Remover Tool

Discover how AI is transforming content creation with tools like Cutout.pro. Sometimes a change in background can make a significant difference in marketing videos. Cutout.pro removes backgrounds seamlessly, maintaining a professional appearance.

Here's a quick guide:

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Select the video you wish to modify.

Image placeholderImage placeholder

Let the AI handle background changes automatically.

Image placeholderImage placeholder

This AI tool allows precise and professional video editing.

In summary, these AI content marketing tools are essential for crafting high-quality marketing videos. HeyGen, with its array of features, particularly excels in video creation. Enhance your marketing efforts by integrating these tools and creating impactful, engaging content today. Explore Case studies of using AI video avatars to see the benefits in action.

Start exploring the potential of AI in transforming your marketing strategies today by signing up for HeyGen here. It's free to get started!

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

