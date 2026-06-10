Summary I tested 11 AI avatar platforms for corporate training videos on one compliance script. Real pricing, SCORM results, and which one I would buy in 2026.

My anti-bribery refresher script runs four minutes and eleven seconds. Five of the eleven platforms I tested could not render it in one pass on their entry paid tier without a minute cap, an upgrade, or a split file.

Minute caps are the quiet tax on avatar-led training, and the timing matters: EU AI Act Article 50 became applicable on August 2, 2026, and its deployer disclosure duty for synthetic likeness content carries no grace period.

I graded eleven contenders for the best AI avatar platform for corporate training videos on one compliance script, one onboarding welcome, and a Moodle sandbox. It is written for L&D leads, instructional designers, and HR teams with a training library and no film crew.

Quick Picks

Best overall: HeyGen (the only platform I tested that paired in-video quizzes and branching with SCORM plus xAPI export and a SCORM package that re-syncs after an edit)

Best for assessment-heavy course modules: Colossyan (Colossyan Learn builds the course structure around the video instead of bolting quizzes on afterwards)

Best for animated scenario training: Vyond (character-driven scenes for harassment and ethics content where a photoreal presenter feels wrong)

Best for conversational practice: Tavus (a live replica that lets a manager rehearse a difficult conversation and get interrupted)

Best if you already pay for Google Workspace: Google Vids (AI avatars are included in eligible Workspace plans with monthly limits)

Best free tier for a pilot: Vidnoz (about three minutes of avatar video every day with no card required)

How I Evaluated Eleven Platforms Against One Compliance Script

I used the same two assets everywhere. The first was a 620-word anti-bribery and gifts refresher, the kind of module that gets rewritten every time a policy changes. The second was a 90-second onboarding welcome recorded from my own likeness so I could judge digital twins rather than stock presenters.

Testing ran across five weeks in July and early August 2026. Every module that could be exported went into a Moodle sandbox, and every module was localized into Spanish and Japanese, then read by two colleagues who speak them.

Presenter credibility over four minutes (25%)

Short demos flatter every avatar. I watched for the failure that matters in training, which is drift: the mouth losing the audio, the eyeline sliding, the face subtly changing shape by minute three.

LMS delivery and tracking (20%)

An exported MP4 is not a training module. I scored SCORM and xAPI export, which tier unlocks it, whether completion thresholds are configurable, and whether the package survived a Moodle upload without hand-editing.

Update and re-version cost (15%)

Policies change. I edited one paragraph of the anti-bribery script in every tool and measured what it cost in money, minutes, and LMS housekeeping to get the corrected module back in front of learners.

Localization a native speaker will accept (15%)

I sent the Spanish and Japanese versions to colleagues without telling them which tool made which. Their notes on pacing, honorifics, and lip movement decided this score.

Assessment and interactivity (15%)

Knowledge checks are the difference between a video and a course. I built one three-question quiz and one two-branch scenario in every tool that supported them, then checked whether both survived SCORM export.

Real cost per finished training minute (10%)

Sticker prices are not comparable across credits, minutes, and per-author licences. I converted each entry tier into the cost of ten finished minutes of avatar video a month, including the re-renders I needed to get there.

Ranking the Best AI Avatar Platform for Corporate Training Videos, from Full Course Builds to One-Off Policy Fixes

The order below tracks how much of a training program each tool can carry without a second subscription. Platforms at the top produce the module, the quiz, and the LMS package. Platforms lower down produce excellent video and hand the rest back to you.

1. HeyGen: Best Overall for Corporate Training Videos

The re-version test decided this ranking. I changed one sentence in the anti-bribery module, regenerated, and the SCORM package already sitting in Moodle stayed current because HeyGen hosts the video and keeps the package in sync. Nothing else I tested closed that loop.

The rest of the training video workflow held up under the same script. Quizzes and branching are built in AI Studio and travel inside the SCORM export, and HeyGen also supports xAPI against a Learning Record Store, which gave me play, pause, and seek data that plain SCORM completion never shows. My four-minute module rendered in one pass with no split.

Localization was the other separation point. HeyGen covers 175+ languages and dialects for video translation, and my Japanese reviewer flagged pacing rather than lip movement, which is the complaint you want. Komatsu reports nearly 90% training completion rates, and Sibelco reports around 1,000 euros saved per minute of video.

Pros:

Auto-SCORM keeps the package in the LMS aligned after a re-render, so a policy edit does not become a re-upload

Quizzes, branching, and CTA buttons export inside the SCORM file rather than living outside it

xAPI export to a Learning Record Store gives play, pause, and seek data, not only completion

A multilingual player lets one link serve learners who pick their own language with lip-synced audio

Cons:

SCORM export, quizzes, and LMS integrations sit on the Business plan and above, not on Creator

Avatar IV and Avatar V draw 20 credits per minute from a monthly pool, so heavy premium use needs a top-up

Pricing

Free covers three videos a month with a watermark. Creator is $29 a month, or $24 billed annually, and Pro starts at $49. Business is $149 a month plus $20 per extra seat and is the first tier with SCORM. Published third-party figures for Creator's monthly credit allocation disagree, so confirm that number on HeyGen's pricing page before buying.

Best for: L&D teams that own a library they have to keep current in more than one language.

2. Colossyan: Best for Assessment-Heavy Course Modules

Colossyan is the only tool in this group where the course is the object and the video is a component. I dropped the anti-bribery deck into Colossyan Learn, and it returned a structured outline with knowledge checks placed between sections before I had written a single scene.

Interactivity is metered rather than gated, which I prefer. The free Starter tier includes ten interactive videos a month, and Professional includes fifteen, so I could build the two-branch scenario without a sales call. Rendering was the slowest in my set: a one-minute NEO2 scene consistently took longer than ten minutes.

Pros:

Colossyan Learn generates a course outline with placed knowledge checks from an uploaded deck

Interactive videos are included on the free tier, so branching can be tested before any spend

Free AI tools for learning objectives, assessments, and PPT-to-SCORM conversion sit outside the paywall

Customer logos include Johnson & Johnson, Cisco, Ericsson, Under Armour, Paramount, and UPS

Cons:

Professional caps SCORM at five exports a month and NEO2 at ten minutes a month, which a real rollout will exhaust

Video analytics are Enterprise-only, so self-serve buyers get completion data from their LMS or not at all

Pricing

Starter is free with 20 NEO minutes a month and half a minute of NEO2. Professional is $59 a month on annual billing with 30 NEO minutes, 10 NEO2 minutes, five SCORM exports, and up to three editors at $30 per additional member. Enterprise unlocks unlimited minutes and SCORM. Studio avatars are a $1,000 per year add-on, and unused minutes do not roll over.

Best for: small L&D teams that need quizzes, branching, and SCORM without an enterprise contract.

3. Vyond: Best for Animated Scenario Training

A photoreal avatar is the wrong choice for a harassment scenario. I rebuilt the ethics half of my script in Vyond as an animated two-character scene, and the discomfort dropped away: cartoon characters can act out a bad decision without anyone recognizing a colleague in it.

Vyond is also the only vendor here publishing an Enterprise per-seat rate rather than a form. That transparency has a sharp edge. SSO arrives only at Enterprise, and commercial rights transfer costs $99 per video on Starter and Professional, which agencies discover late.

Pros:

Character-driven animation handles ethics and harassment scenarios that photoreal presenters make awkward

Starter includes 10,000 credits per user each month and up to 100 videos, which is generous at this price

Professional adds a 4M-plus Shutterstock library and instant translation for multi-market rollouts

Published Enterprise pricing at $1,649 per user per year removes the RFP step for procurement

Cons:

No SCORM or xAPI export at all, so tracked delivery means pairing Vyond with an authoring tool

SSO is Enterprise-only, which forces a $450 per user jump for teams that need identity management

Pricing

Starter is $99 a month or $699 billed annually with 10,000 credits. Professional is $199 a month or $1,199 annually with 20,000 credits and 200 videos. Enterprise is $1,649 per user per year and annual only, Government is $2,450, and Agency is $1,999 with unlimited rights transfers. There is no free tier, only a watermarked trial.

Best for: instructional designers producing soft-skills and scenario content where animation beats realism.

4. DeepBrain AI Studios: Best for Predictable Per-Seat Presenter Video

DeepBrain AI Studios gave me the most conservative, newsreader-steady read of the anti-bribery script, and for compliance content that is a feature. Renders came back fast, and the PowerPoint import handled my deck without reflowing the layout.

The trade is depth. Custom avatars require an Enterprise agreement, so the entry tiers mean stock presenters only, and I found no way to place a knowledge check inside a DeepBrain video without exporting to an authoring tool first.

Pros:

Steadiest scripted delivery in my set, with no drift across the full four-minute compliance module

PowerPoint import preserved my deck layout, which shortens the path from existing material to video

Team plan at $55 per seat includes 4K export and 240 dubbing minutes a month for shared workspaces

Language coverage of 80-plus supported my Spanish and Japanese versions without a separate dubbing tool

Cons:

No in-video quizzes or branching, so every knowledge check has to be built somewhere else

Custom avatars and SCORM sit behind an Enterprise agreement, with custom avatar production taking weeks

Pricing

DeepBrain lists Free at $0 with three videos a month capped at three minutes and 720p, Personal at $24 a month, Team at $55 per seat a month, and custom Enterprise, with 20% off annual billing as of August 2026. Dubbing minutes reset monthly.

Best for: communications teams that want one predictable seat price and a presenter who never improvises.

5. Google Vids: Best for Workspace-Native Internal Training

Google Vids is the cheapest credible option for any organization already paying for Workspace, because AI avatars are included in eligible plans rather than sold separately. I turned a Slides deck into a narrated video in one pass, and the finished file behaved like any other Drive object with normal sharing controls.

Personal avatars tied to your own Google account began reaching Rapid Release domains on July 16, 2026, with Scheduled Release domains starting August 5. Every avatar video carries an invisible SynthID watermark, which is useful context for anyone reading the new EU transparency rules.

Pros:

AI avatars are included in eligible Google Workspace plans with monthly limits rather than priced per seat

Slides-to-video conversion turns an existing deck into a narrated module in a few clicks

SynthID watermarking is applied to generated avatar videos, giving an audit trail by default

Stock avatars are filtered to avoid resembling real, recognizable people, which reduces likeness risk

Cons:

No SCORM, xAPI, or in-video quizzing, so Google Vids cannot deliver a tracked compliance module alone

Personal avatars are limited to certain regions and to users aged 18 or over, and rollout is still staggered

Pricing

Google includes AI avatar capability in eligible Google Workspace and Google plans with monthly generation limits, and anyone with a Google account in the United States could try AI avatars at no cost as of June 2026, with other regions following. There is no standalone Vids subscription.

Best for: internal communications and manager updates inside an organization already standardized on Workspace.

6. Tavus: Best for Conversational Practice and Roleplay

Every other tool here makes a video that talks at a learner. Tavus makes one that talks back. I built a replica from a two-minute recording, gave it a difficult-conversation brief, and rehearsed a performance review where the replica interrupted me and pushed back.

That is a category of training video tools cannot touch, and the cost model reflects it. Tavus bills conversational minutes, rounds each conversation to the nearest six seconds, and applies a 30-second minimum charge no matter how short the session.

Pros:

Live two-way conversation lets learners practise difficult discussions instead of watching one

A personal replica trains from roughly two minutes of video, including a matching voice model

Conversation objectives and branching guardrails keep a practice session from wandering off task

Enterprise tier adds SOC 2 and HIPAA alignment plus white-labelling of the replica consent workflow

Cons:

API-first design means an L&D team without engineering support cannot deploy Tavus alone

Overage runs $0.37 per minute on Starter, so one enthusiastic cohort can multiply a monthly bill

Pricing

Free includes 25 conversational minutes. Starter is $59 a month for 100 minutes and up to three concurrent streams, and Growth is $397 a month for 1,250 minutes and up to fifteen streams, with overage at $0.37 and $0.32 per minute respectively. Enterprise is custom.

Best for: teams building practice-based sales, service, or manager training with developer support in-house.

7. Easygenerator: Best When Training Lives in the Authoring Tool

Easygenerator inverts the question. Instead of a video tool that exports to an LMS, it is an authoring platform where EasyVideo produces the avatar segments inside a course you are already building, alongside card sorts, hotspots, and walkthroughs.

Pricing follows authors rather than learners, which is the right shape for a company with 5,000 employees and four course builders. The honest warning comes from its own reviewers: one G2 reviewer describes EasyVideo's AI voice inserting odd sounds mid-sentence on anything longer than a minute or two, forcing shortened scripts and stitched segments.

Pros:

Per-author licensing keeps cost flat as learner headcount grows, with unlimited learners on Team and above

Avatar video sits inside the same course as quizzes, card sorts, hotspots, and scenario interactions

AI roleplay practice modules let learners rehearse conversations and receive written feedback

Used by more than 50,000 users across 150-plus countries, including Kellogg's, T-Mobile, and Walmart

Cons:

EasyVideo is a paid add-on with pricing that is not published, so the real cost needs a sales conversation

Reviewers report AI voice glitches on longer video segments, which forces short scripts and visible joins

Pricing

Pro is $116 a month, billed annually at $1,399 for one author. Team is $582 a month, billed annually at $6,995 for five authors with unlimited courses and learners. Enterprise is quoted. A 14-day trial gives full access, then the account drops to a free plan.

Best for: L&D teams that build full courses and want avatar video as one element rather than the whole deliverable.

8. Elai.io: Best for Teams Already Running Panopto

Elai.io was bought by Panopto in October 2024, and that acquisition is now the reason to shortlist it. If your video learning stack is already Panopto, Elai.io is the avatar generator with a native path into it, and its Avatar Dialogs feature puts two presenters in one scene for role-play scripts.

Document-to-video is the other strength. My PowerPoint deck became a structured narrated module faster here than anywhere except Google Vids. The catch is severe for compliance buyers: SCORM export, SSO, Brand Kit, and the Panopto integration itself are all Enterprise-only.

Pros:

Avatar Dialogs stages two avatars in conversation, which suits customer-service and grievance scenarios

Document-to-video accepts a PowerPoint, PDF, or article URL and returns a structured narrated draft

Translation covers 75-plus languages with voice cloning available across 28 of them

G2 scores of 9.7 for quality of support and 9.7 for ease of admin lead this comparison set

Cons:

SCORM export and the Panopto integration are Enterprise-only, which puts tracked delivery behind sales

Product roadmap and pricing now sit with Panopto rather than an independent team, so direction is harder to predict

Pricing

Elai.io starts around $23 a month billed annually for 15 minutes, with a one-minute free plan and a Team tier around 50 minutes. Custom and studio avatars are add-ons priced from a few hundred dollars a year. Minutes do not roll over on monthly plans.

Best for: education and corporate teams whose video already lives inside Panopto.

9. D-ID: Best Cheap Entry for Talking-Photo Modules

D-ID is the fastest way to turn a headshot into a presenter, and for a short policy notice that is enough. My 90-second onboarding welcome rendered quickly and looked fine. The four-minute compliance module was a different story, with the mouth losing the audio in the final minute.

Credits are the thing to watch. Each re-render spends them again, they do not roll over, and the cheapest tier carries a watermark and a personal-use-only licence, so it cannot ship internal training.

Pros:

Talking-photo generation from a single headshot is the lowest-effort route to a named presenter

Pro at $16 a month on annual billing is the cheapest commercially licensed tier in this comparison

A per-minute API with Canva and PowerPoint plugins suits embedding into an existing content pipeline

Fast renders made it the quickest tool for producing a one-minute policy notice the same afternoon

Cons:

Lip sync drifted noticeably in the last minute of my four-minute module, which rules out long compliance content

Lite carries a watermark and permits personal projects only, and no tier offers SCORM or in-video quizzes

Pricing

Trial is free for 14 days and excludes commercial use. Lite is $4.70 a month billed annually with 40 credits, watermarked and personal-use only. Pro is $29 monthly or about $16 annually with 60 credits. Advanced is $108 a month billed annually with 400 credits. Credits reset monthly without rolling over.

Best for: teams producing short internal notices and developers who want talking-head output from an API.

10. Captions, Now Mirage: Best for Phone-Recorded Manager Videos

Captions, which now operates under the Mirage brand, solves a different training problem. When a plant manager films a two-minute safety reminder on a phone, Mirage's AI Edit turns that raw footage into a captioned, cleaned, watchable cut without an editor touching it.

Its Mirage-generated actors are unusually expressive, generating whole scenes with gestures rather than animating a cropped head. For compliance work it stops well short: there is no SCORM path, no quizzing, and dubbing covers 28-plus languages rather than the 75-plus of the training-focused tools.

Pros:

AI Edit converts raw phone footage into a captioned, noise-cleaned cut with no editing skills required

Mirage-powered actors generate full scenes with gestures instead of animating a cropped head

Basic at $9.99 a month is the cheapest paid entry point of any platform in this comparison

Unused credits roll over up to three times the monthly allowance, which suits uneven production months

Cons:

No SCORM, xAPI, or in-video quizzing, so Mirage output cannot serve as a tracked training module

Dubbing covers 28-plus languages, well short of the coverage global compliance rollouts need

Pricing

A free plan covers editing and captions without generative features. Basic is $9.99 a month for 200 credits, Max is $24.99 for 500, and Scale tiers run $69.99 to $279.99 for 1,400 to 5,600 credits, with Enterprise quoted. Annual rates are discounted but not published, as verified in July 2026.

Best for: internal comms teams turning manager-shot phone footage into presentable short videos.

11. Vidnoz: Best Free Tier for a Pilot

Vidnoz is how I would run a no-budget proof of concept. The free plan refreshes roughly three minutes of avatar video every day with no card required, which is enough to put a real module in front of a stakeholder before requesting budget.

Beyond the pilot, the ceiling arrives quickly. Free exports are 720p and watermarked, voice cloning and translation sit on the Business tier, and expressive avatars consume credits about four times faster than standard generation, which makes the headline price misleading.

Pros:

Daily refreshing free credits allow roughly three minutes of avatar video a day with no card

Avatar Dialogues stages two avatars in a conversation, useful for scripted scenario training

Vendor materials list SCORM export from the Starter tier, unusually low for this feature

ISO 27001:2022 certification gives a security answer at a price point where most rivals have none

Cons:

Expressive avatars burn credits around four times faster than standard generation, so budgets slip quietly

A G2 rating near 4.9 sits against a Trustpilot rating near 2.3, driven by billing and cancellation complaints

Pricing

The free plan gives daily credits, 720p export, a watermark, and a three-minute cap per video. Checked on August 3, 2026, Vidnoz listed Starter at $26.99 monthly or $19.99 billed yearly and Business at $74.99 monthly or $56.99 billed yearly, with Enterprise custom. Unused credits do not roll over.

Every Platform Side by Side: Price, Languages, SCORM, and Roll-Over Rules

Prices below are entry paid tiers as published in August 2026. Where a vendor does not publish a figure, the cell says so rather than guessing.

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Which Platforms Export SCORM or xAPI, and at Which Tier?

Five of the eleven platforms export SCORM: HeyGen, Colossyan, Elai.io, Easygenerator, and Vidnoz, with DeepBrain AI Studios offering it under an Enterprise agreement. Only HeyGen also exports xAPI to a Learning Record Store, and only HeyGen keeps the SCORM package aligned after you re-render the video.

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The distinction matters more than the checkbox suggests. SCORM reports completion, so it answers whether someone watched enough of the video. xAPI streams granular events to a Learning Record Store, so it answers which 40 seconds of the anti-bribery module every learner rewound, which is the signal that tells you the script is unclear.

If none of your shortlisted avatar tools export SCORM, an authoring tool can fill the gap. Articulate 360 and iSpring Suite both publish SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004, and cmi5, and both accept an MP4, so pairing a video tool with an authoring licence is a legitimate route. It is also two subscriptions.

Edit the script in the platform, regenerate the video, and let a hosted SCORM package pick up the change. HeyGen's Auto-SCORM does this when you choose to host the video on HeyGen rather than embed it in the package. Every other platform I tested requires a fresh export and a manual LMS re-upload.

Here is what that difference cost me on one paragraph change.

The manual path took four steps. I edited the script, re-rendered, exported a new SCORM ZIP, then uploaded it into Moodle as a new activity and moved learner records across. On Colossyan that also spent one of the five monthly SCORM exports the Professional tier allows, which is a real constraint when a policy gets three revisions in a quarter.

The hosted path took two steps. I edited the script in HeyGen and regenerated, and the Moodle activity served the corrected video without me touching the LMS. Completion history stayed attached to the same activity.

Two habits made the difference bigger than the feature list suggests. Keeping narration out of on-screen text means a script edit does not force a redesign, and HeyGen's PPT to video import lets you refresh slide text without rebuilding the layout. Both cut re-version work regardless of which tool you buy.

Do AI Avatar Training Videos Need an AI Disclosure Label Now That EU AI Act Article 50 Applies?

Possibly, and the answer turns on whose face is on screen. EU AI Act Article 50 became applicable on August 2, 2026, and its deployer obligation requires disclosing deepfake content to viewers at first exposure, clearly and perceivably. A stock avatar of a person who does not exist is a weaker case than a digital twin of your own chief executive.

No ranking article on this topic covers this, and it is now the first question your legal team will ask.

Three points are worth carrying into that conversation. The disclosure duty for deepfake content under Article 50(4) took effect on August 2, 2026 without a grace period, while the separate machine-readable marking duty on providers was pushed to December 2, 2026 under the Digital Omnibus.

Disclosure has to be perceivable in the content itself, so a line in your terms of service or an invisible watermark alone will not satisfy it. Penalties reach into the millions of euros, and the rules reach any organization whose content lands in front of EU users.

Practically, the safe pattern is a visible on-screen line at the start of any avatar-led module built from a real employee's likeness, kept in the master script so it survives translation. The European Commission's guidelines on transparency obligations set out what counts as clear disclosure, and this practical guide to Article 50 walks through the deployer duties in order. Neither is legal advice, and neither replaces your own counsel.

FAQ’s

What does an AI avatar platform for corporate training actually cost per month?

Entry paid tiers in this comparison run from $9.99 for Captions to $116 for Easygenerator, but the tier that delivers tracked training costs more. HeyGen's SCORM features start on Business at $149 a month plus $20 per extra seat, and Colossyan's SCORM starts on Professional at $59 a month annually. Budget for the tier with LMS export, not the headline price.

Can AI avatars replace filmed subject matter experts in compliance training?

For policy explanation, yes. HeyGen's Komatsu case reports nearly 90% training completion rates, and my own testing showed a four-minute compliance module holding presenter consistency end to end. What avatars cannot replace is demonstration: anything where a learner needs to see hands on equipment still wants real footage, ideally with avatar narration over it.

Which platforms export SCORM without an enterprise contract?

Colossyan includes five SCORM exports a month on Professional at $59 annually, Easygenerator includes SCORM on Pro at $1,399 a year, and Vidnoz lists SCORM from its Starter tier. HeyGen includes SCORM plus xAPI on Business at $149 a month, which is self-serve rather than sales-led. Elai.io and DeepBrain AI Studios both gate SCORM behind Enterprise.

Do employees notice that a training video used an AI avatar?

Some will, and the research suggests polish is not the issue. One L&D researcher observed learners watching an avatar-presented training and concluded the avatar was flawless while the content was forgettable. My own reviewers spotted stock avatars quickly and a digital twin of a colleague much more slowly, which is an argument for using real faces from your own organization.

How long does it take to build a ten-module onboarding program?

Plan in days rather than weeks once scripts exist. My four-minute module took under an hour end to end in HeyGen, including one revision and SCORM export, and the course builder workflow reuses the same avatar and brand settings across modules. Scripting and legal review, not rendering, will be the schedule.

Can I use my chief executive's likeness as an AI avatar for internal training?

Yes with documented consent, and the consent capture is part of the product in several tools. HeyGen builds Avatar V from a 15-second recording that captures appearance, voice, motion, and consent together. Tavus white-labels its replica consent workflow on Enterprise. Treat the recording as a signed release and store it with your HR records.

Do AI avatar training videos work for hands-on safety training?

Partly. Avatar narration over real equipment footage or a screen recording works well, and HeyGen's screen recorder generates narration, captions, and chapters from a captured workflow. A pure avatar module cannot show a correct lockout procedure. Use avatars for the why and the policy, and real footage for the physical steps.

What happens to a custom avatar if we cancel the subscription?

Policies differ, so read the clause before you record anyone. Colossyan charges $1,000 a year for a studio avatar, which signals the avatar is licensed rather than owned, and Elai.io prices custom and studio avatars as annual add-ons. Ask two questions in procurement: does the avatar survive downgrade, and can you export or delete the likeness on request.

Summing Up: What I Would Buy If the Rollout Started Monday?

HeyGen, for one reason that survived every test: a policy edit reaches learners without anyone re-uploading a SCORM package.

Colossyan is the better buy if assessments and course structure matter more than localization. Vyond wins animated soft-skills content outright. Tavus is the only real option for conversational practice. Google Vids is close to free if you already pay for Workspace.

HeyGen's free plan covers three videos a month, which is enough to run my four-minute test yourself.