Cast AI actors and creators without ever being on camera
HeyGen’s AI UGC avatars are lifelike, customizable, and ready on demand. They act as your digital AI creators, delivering authentic AI videos at scale without stepping on camera.
Choose from thousands of UGC Avatars
Explore more than 1,100 avatars across industries, age groups, and styles. Whether you need a relatable Gen Z influencer, a polished professional, or a friendly educator, you can find the right fit.
Customize every detail
Control appearance, outfits, backgrounds, and tone. Switch between casual social-style video ads and polished professional messaging in seconds.
Talk in any language, any voiceover style
Localize videos with support for 175+ languages and dialects, complete with natural text-to-speech and accurate lip sync. One custom AI avatar can speak to every market.
Scale without limits
Deploy hundreds of AI persona variations by mixing faces, voices, and tones. Run A-B testing and refine ad scriptwriting until you find the highest conversions without hiring or reshooting.
Why teams choose HeyGen AI UGC
Video production used to be slow, expensive, and hard to scale. With HeyGen, you get the same authenticity as creator-made UGC but with the reliability and flexibility of AI. The result is more content, faster turnarounds, and campaigns that reach further for less.
Lower production costs
Save on talent fees, equipment, and editing. With AI avatars, you can generate unlimited variations for a fraction of the price, making it easier to scale campaigns without scaling budgets.
Faster campaign cycles
Speed is everything in marketing. Instead of waiting weeks for filming and edits, you can create ads in a single day. Stay ahead of trends with quick video generation and get results faster.
Consistent branding
Avatars never disappear, never demand higher rates, and always deliver the same polished look. Your brand voice stays consistent across every channel, every campaign, and every market.
Global reach
One avatar can connect with audiences everywhere. With multilingual text-to-speech (175+ supported languages and dialects) and instant translation, your campaigns go worldwide without localization headaches.
Built for long-term use
Unlike freelancers, avatars never burn out or go off-brand. With HeyGen, you’re not just creating one campaign. You’re building a workflow automation engine that delivers month after month.
Authenticity at scale
AI actors replicate the natural feel of talking product videos. They make eye contact, use conversational voices, and feel real, delivering scroll-stopping content that keeps audiences watching.
Create AI UGC videos instantly
Produce professional UGC-style videos without filming. From avatar selection to multilingual voiceover output, every step is designed for fast video generation, flexibility, and scale.
Choose your avatar
Pick from 1,100+ ready-made avatars across industries, or generate your own custom AI avatar from a photo or text description.
Customize with prompts
Refine every detail with text prompts to adjust style, outfits, and environments to fit your ad creation project.
Speak any language
Create content in 175+ languages and dialects so your AI UGC videos connect with global and local audiences.
Generate and share
Produce professional AI-generated UGC videos in minutes and export them for social media, training, or marketing campaigns.
Have questions? We have answers
What is an AI UGC video generator?
An AI UGC generator video is a platform that creates authentic, user-style videos using artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI UGC generator lets you script, customize, and generate these videos at scale using lifelike AI avatars, eliminating the need for cameras or on-screen actors.
What is the best AI ad tool for UGC?
HeyGen's AI avatar generator allows you to upload a script, select an avatar, and create a marketing video with lifelike AI avatars quickly and efficiently. Try it for free by signing up on HeyGen.
Can I create a free AI avatar for UGC videos?
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating AI avatars for UGC videos, allowing you to explore its versatile library and tools. Start your free experience today by signing up here.
Can HeyGen AI talking avatars be used in UGC videos?
Yes, HeyGen AI talking avatars can be seamlessly integrated into UGC videos, enhancing both the realism and engagement of your content. Get started by exploring HeyGen's platform for free.
Can I produce AI UGC videos in different languages with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen’s video translator lets you create content in one language and convert it into others, preserving the original speaker’s voice and lip sync for seamless, native quality localization.
How customizable are HeyGen AI avatars?
HeyGen AI avatars are highly customizable, allowing you to tailor their appearance, voice, and style to suit your specific needs. Customize your avatar today for free by signing up here.
Who uses HeyGen AI avatars for UGC videos?
HeyGen AI avatars are used by brands, e-commerce sellers, and social media teams to produce user-style testimonial videos without relying on real customers or creators. It’s ideal for generating scalable AI UGC that looks authentic and drives engagement across platforms.
Can it create testimonial-style or TikTok-style videos?
Yes, HeyGen can create testimonial style and TikTok style videos using AI avatars, customizable templates, and realistic voiceovers. It supports vertical formats and branded visuals, helping you produce engaging user-style content for social media, ads, or product promotions quickly.
