Transform any idea into a compelling video

Generate professional videos from simple prompts. Browse community creations for inspiration, or start fresh with your own vision.
  • No credit card
  • 1,000+ avatars
  • Cancel anytime
From the community
Discover new ideas, and make any video your own by swapping the script, avatar, and visuals.

Meet HeyGen’s Video Agent

Not a tool. Not a copilot. It's a creative agent doing the work for you.

The script is written

Your idea is turned into a clear, compelling story structured for impact.

Step 1 image

Images are selected

Every scene is paired with visuals chosen to match tone and message.

Step 2 image

Voiceover is added

The script is brought to life with natural, emotion-aware narration.

Step 3 image

Edits and transitions

Pacing, cuts, and effects are designed to feel polished and dynamic.

Step 4 image

Have questions?
We have answers.

What is an AI avatar?

An AI avatar is a hyper-realistic digital representation of a human created using artificial intelligence. These avatars are capable of delivering human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures; making them ideal for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built with consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for each video generated with their likeness, combining cutting-edge generative AI with responsible content creation.

What is an AI avatar generator?

An AI avatar generator is a powerful tool that transforms text into lifelike video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, actors, or editing software. 

Is there a free AI avatar generator?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD and 4K rendering, customization, and commercial use.

Can I create a custom avatar of myself or a teammate?

Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to create your own personalized AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen

Which is the best AI avatar generator in 2025?

HeyGen is the best AI avatar generator because it’s super easy to use and creates realistic talking avatars fast. You can turn text, images, or audio into videos in minutes. It supports over 40 languages, so it’s great for marketing, training, or just making content that stands out.

How do I create an AI avatar video with HeyGen?

Getting started with HeyGen is fast and simple: Sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own custom avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with perfect lip-sync, customize your video with visuals, and export or publish your video.

Do HeyGen AI Avatars support multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen avatars speak over 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement.

How realistic are HeyGen's AI avatars?

HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to be highly realistic, incorporating human-like expressions, gestures, and voice integration to create engaging and lifelike videos. Experience realism like never before with HeyGen

Can HeyGen avatars show emotions and gestures?

Yes. HeyGen avatars do more than speak. They also use natural facial expressions and gestures that match your script’s tone. This makes communication more engaging and helps your videos feel more authentic and human.

What customization options are available for HeyGen avatars?

HeyGen offers extensive customization. With features like Look Packs, you can quickly switch between polished, playful, or quirky styles to fit your brand. You can also adjust outfits, tones, and voices so your avatar reflects exactly the personality you want to project.

Does HeyGen offer pre-made or industry-specific avatars?

Yes. You can choose from over 100 ready-to-use stock avatars designed for business, education, marketing, and more. There are also industry-specific avatars tailored for healthcare, sales, and corporate training, giving you a professional option right away.

How does HeyGen save time compared to traditional video production?

With HeyGen, you can skip cameras, studios, and editing. Simply type your script, select an avatar, and generate your video in minutes. This allows teams to scale video creation quickly and cost effectively for ads, training, and content marketing.

