Your idea is turned into a clear, compelling story structured for impact.
Every scene is paired with visuals chosen to match tone and message.
The script is brought to life with natural, emotion-aware narration.
Pacing, cuts, and effects are designed to feel polished and dynamic.
An AI avatar is a hyper-realistic digital representation of a human created using artificial intelligence. These avatars are capable of delivering human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures; making them ideal for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built with consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for each video generated with their likeness, combining cutting-edge generative AI with responsible content creation.
An AI avatar generator is a powerful tool that transforms text into lifelike video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without the need for cameras, actors, or editing software.
Yes, HeyGen offers a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD and 4K rendering, customization, and commercial use.
Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to create your own personalized AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen
HeyGen is the best AI avatar generator because it’s super easy to use and creates realistic talking avatars fast. You can turn text, images, or audio into videos in minutes. It supports over 40 languages, so it’s great for marketing, training, or just making content that stands out.
Getting started with HeyGen is fast and simple: Sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own custom avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with perfect lip-sync, customize your video with visuals, and export or publish your video.
Yes, HeyGen avatars speak over 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement.
HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to be highly realistic, incorporating human-like expressions, gestures, and voice integration to create engaging and lifelike videos. Experience realism like never before with HeyGen
Yes. HeyGen avatars do more than speak. They also use natural facial expressions and gestures that match your script’s tone. This makes communication more engaging and helps your videos feel more authentic and human.
HeyGen offers extensive customization. With features like Look Packs, you can quickly switch between polished, playful, or quirky styles to fit your brand. You can also adjust outfits, tones, and voices so your avatar reflects exactly the personality you want to project.
Yes. You can choose from over 100 ready-to-use stock avatars designed for business, education, marketing, and more. There are also industry-specific avatars tailored for healthcare, sales, and corporate training, giving you a professional option right away.
With HeyGen, you can skip cameras, studios, and editing. Simply type your script, select an avatar, and generate your video in minutes. This allows teams to scale video creation quickly and cost effectively for ads, training, and content marketing.