Turning an English video into natural Korean should be simple. HeyGen lets you generate Korean subtitles, create Korean voiceovers, and fully localize your English videos in minutes. You can reach Korean-speaking viewers, expand into one of the world’s largest content markets, and repurpose your videos without outsourcing or complicated editing tools.
Effortlessly turn any English video into clear and natural Korean with our simple translation tool. It preserves the original meaning, tone, and expressions while providing high-quality subtitles or voiceovers. This is ideal for creators, educators, and businesses who want to connect with Korean-speaking audiences without manual translation or complicated editing.
Turn English videos into fluent Korean effortlessly
HeyGen helps you translate, dub, and localize your videos in minutes with natural Korean voices and flexible editing tools.
Simplifying video translation from English to Korean with AI
AI makes multilingual translation faster and more consistent. HeyGen automatically converts English speech into text, translates it into Korean, and generates subtitles or a Korean voiceover that matches the original timing. This keeps your meaning, tone, and pacing intact so your Korean version feels authentic to native viewers.
Advanced Korean Voiceovers and Subtitle Controls
HeyGen gives you advanced tools to translate videos from English to Korean with natural, professional results. You can choose from high-quality Korean AI voices that sound expressive and realistic, and generate accurate Korean subtitles that can be edited and styled for clear readability before exporting them in SRT or VTT formats. If you want your Korean version to maintain the same voice identity as the original speaker, voice cloning allows you to recreate their tone and delivery in Korean. You can also fine-tune subtitle timing, align Korean audio with scenes, adjust pacing, and sync dialogue for a polished, consistent viewing experience.
A Multipurpose Tool for English to Korean Video Translation
Everything you need is built into one platform. You can produce accurate transcripts, translate English to Korean, create subtitles, refine Korean voiceovers, clone voices, correct brand terms, adjust pronunciation, tweak timing, and generate Korean lip-sync dubbing. This helps you localize English content quickly and maintain consistent quality across all your video assets.
Who Needs to Translate English Videos to Korean
Content creators reaching Korean-speaking audiences Educators translating lessons and tutorials Businesses localizing training and onboarding material Marketers adapting explainers, ads, and product videos Agencies translating English content at scale E-learning teams creating Korean versions of English modules
HeyGen helps you create Korean versions that resonate with viewers across global Korean-speaking communities.
How to translate your video into Korean in 4 easy steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.
Upload a Video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, Dropbox, or your device. Clear audio ensures better Korean translation and timing.
Select Korean
Choose Korean as the target language and decide whether you want subtitles, a transcript, or full Korean dubbing.
AI Voices and Subtitles
Generate Korean subtitles or a Korean voiceover from your English audio. Review and refine everything inside the editor.
Edit and Export
Fine-tune timing, voice style, or subtitle design and export your Korean video, transcript, or subtitle file.
Translate English Video to Korean With AI: Fast, Accurate, Simple
AI translation helps you complete projects faster while maintaining consistent quality. You get quick turnaround times, accurate subtitles, natural Korean audio, clear pronunciation, and multiple voice options. Whether you're translating one video or hundreds, HeyGen helps you scale your workflow without losing quality.
Frequently Asked Questions about English to Korean video Translatio
How does English to Korean video translation work?
English audio is first transcribed, then converted into natural Korean using contextual AI models that preserve tone and pacing. The system finally generates subtitles or a synchronized Korean voiceover, helping your localized video stay clear, accurate, and ready for publishing.
How can I translate a video from English to Korean?
You simply upload your English video, select Korean as the target language, and choose whether you want subtitles, transcription, or full dubbing. The AI then processes everything automatically, producing a polished Korean version in just minutes.
Can I preview my translated Korean video before downloading?
Yes, you can review subtitles, voiceover timing, and pronunciation inside the editor before exporting. This ensures your Korean translation feels natural, matches scene pacing, and reflects the meaning of your original English content effectively.
Can I add Korean subtitles to an English video?
Yes, you can create accurate Korean subtitles and export them as SRT or VTT files or embed them directly into your video. This helps your content stay accessible across platforms where viewers rely heavily on on-screen captioning.
Can I export only Korean text without generating a full video?
Yes, you can export Korean transcripts or subtitle files separately. This is helpful for reusing the text in documentation, training materials, or platforms that require subtitles to be uploaded as standalone files rather than burned into the video.
Do subtitles remain aligned with the original English timing?
Yes, subtitles automatically follow the pacing of your English audio. You can also adjust timing manually to ensure smoother readability and more accurate synchronization, especially for fast speakers or videos containing technical explanations.
Which video formats can I upload for English-to-Korean translation?
You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI, or even import a YouTube link. These formats ensure the AI can process your audio cleanly, extract dialogue effectively, and generate accurate Korean subtitles or voiceovers without needing extra conversion tools.
How long does English-to-Korean translation usually take?
Most translations finish within minutes because the AI handles transcription, translation, and timing automatically. Larger or longer videos take slightly more time, but the workflow remains faster and more consistent than traditional manual localization methods.
