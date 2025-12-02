Benefits

Translate English Video to Greek and 125+ Languages

If you're localizing content at scale, English to Greek is often part of a broader multilingual strategy. HeyGen provides one consistent workflow so you can publish faster across multiple markets without switching tools.

For example, if you're also expanding into Spanish-speaking markets, you can use the same process for English to Spanish video translation:

The same system supports 125+ languages, helping you scale global content without rebuilding your workflow.





