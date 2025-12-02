Translate videos from
Want to translate an English video to Greek without complicated editing or expensive production work? With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translation, you can create accurate Greek subtitles, generate natural Greek voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing ready to publish in minutes.

HeyGen is built for creators, educators, marketers, and global teams who need a simple workflow, clear output, and translations that sound natural for Greek-speaking audiences.


Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

English to Greek Video Translation Made Simple with HeyGen

This platform is built specifically for video. It listens to spoken English, converts speech into a transcript, and then translates that transcript into natural Greek while preserving meaning, tone, and context. If you prefer replacing the original English audio entirely, you can also use HeyGen AI-powered voice translation through our dedicated AI dubbing solution: Because spoken language rarely translates word for word, this approach ensures your Greek output feels smooth and natural rather than robotic or literal.

Benefits

Translate English Video to Greek and 125+ Languages

If you're localizing content at scale, English to Greek is often part of a broader multilingual strategy. HeyGen provides one consistent workflow so you can publish faster across multiple markets without switching tools.

For example, if you're also expanding into Spanish-speaking markets, you can use the same process for English to Spanish video translation:

The same system supports 125+ languages, helping you scale global content without rebuilding your workflow.



Who Needs to Translate English Videos to Greek?

English to Greek translation with HeyGen is commonly used by:

Creators growing international audiences

Marketing teams running localized campaigns

Educators translating online courses

Product teams localizing demos

Agencies delivering multilingual content

Businesses expanding into Greece and Greek-speaking markets

What AI Translates English Video to Greek?

HeyGen combines multiple AI technologies to power video translation:

Speech recognition to generate an English transcript

Machine translation to convert English into Greek

Subtitle timing alignment for readability

Voice synthesis for Greek audio output

This video-first system is designed around how people consume content, not just how they read text.


Translate Video Greek to English (Reverse Translation)

If you're working with Greek content and need English versions, HeyGen supports reverse workflows such as:

translate video Greek to English

translate Greek to English audio

translate YouTube video from Greek to English

Simply switch the source and target languages and follow the same workflow.


How it works

How to Translate English Video to Greek in 4 easy steps

If you're new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process simple and repeatable.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Upload your English video file (MP4 and common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio improves transcription and final Greek accuracy.

Step 2

Generate the English Transcript

Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.


Step 3

Translate English to Greek

The transcript is translated into Greek using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.


Step 4

Review and Export

Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.

What’s better about HeyGen?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate an English video to Greek?

To translate an English video to Greek using HeyGen, upload your video, select English as the source language and Greek as the target language, then start the translation process. After the system generates subtitles or a translated script, you can review, edit, and export the final version.

If you plan to replace the original audio, HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool helps generate natural Greek voice tracks:




Is the Translate Video to Greek tool free?

HeyGen allows users to preview translations so they can evaluate subtitle timing, clarity, and tone before exporting. While previews are useful for testing short clips, full subtitle downloads and longer video exports typically require signing in to ensure stable processing and consistent results.



What AI translates English video to Greek?

HeyGen uses speech recognition to convert spoken English into text, then applies machine translation to produce natural Greek output. If you choose audio output, AI voice synthesis generates Greek speech that aligns with the timing of your original video.




Does this create Russian subtitles or Russian audio translation?

HeyGen supports both. You can export Russian subtitles in SRT or VTT formats or use AI dubbing to replace English audio with natural Russian speech while keeping original visuals intact.




Can I translate English YouTube videos to Greek?

Yes. With HeyGen, you can generate Greek subtitles for your English YouTube videos, export them as SRT or VTT files, and upload them through YouTube Studio. This allows you to reach Greek-speaking viewers without recreating content.

If you publish frequently to YouTube, use HeyGen’s YouTube Video Translator to streamline caption publishing:



Can I translate English video to Greek voice or audio?

Yes. HeyGen supports AI dubbing that replaces the original English audio with natural Greek speech. You can translate the transcript first, review it for accuracy, and then generate a Greek voice track aligned with your video.



How long does English to Greek video translation take?

The time required depends on video length, audio clarity, and whether you need subtitles or dubbing. Short videos with clear speech typically process quickly, while longer videos may require additional review to ensure optimal subtitle timing and translation accuracy.


Is Greek dubbing better than subtitles?

It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are fast and accessible, especially for social media and YouTube. Dubbing creates a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening rather than reading captions.

If you plan to replace English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural Greek voice generation:


What is the difference between subtitles and dubbing?

Subtitles keep the original English audio while displaying Russian text on screen. Dubbing replaces the English voice with Russian speech, creating a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.


Can I translate Greek video to English too?

Yes. HeyGen supports reverse translation workflows. You can upload a Greek video, select Greek as the source language and English as the target language, then generate English subtitles or audio using the same AI-driven process.


