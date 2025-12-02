Translate videos from
Italian to Greek
Want to translate an English video to Greek without complicated editing or expensive production work? With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translation, you can create accurate Greek subtitles, generate natural Greek voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing ready to publish in minutes.
HeyGen is built for creators, educators, marketers, and global teams who need a simple workflow, clear output, and translations that sound natural for Greek-speaking audiences.
English to Greek Video Translation Made Simple with HeyGen
This platform is built specifically for video. It listens to spoken English, converts speech into a transcript, and then translates that transcript into natural Greek while preserving meaning, tone, and context. If you prefer replacing the original English audio entirely, you can also use HeyGen AI-powered voice translation through our dedicated AI dubbing solution: Because spoken language rarely translates word for word, this approach ensures your Greek output feels smooth and natural rather than robotic or literal.
Translate Video
Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync
Translate English Video to Greek and 125+ Languages
If you're localizing content at scale, English to Greek is often part of a broader multilingual strategy. HeyGen provides one consistent workflow so you can publish faster across multiple markets without switching tools.
For example, if you're also expanding into Spanish-speaking markets, you can use the same process for English to Spanish video translation:
The same system supports 125+ languages, helping you scale global content without rebuilding your workflow.
Who Needs to Translate English Videos to Greek?
English to Greek translation with HeyGen is commonly used by:
Creators growing international audiences
Marketing teams running localized campaigns
Educators translating online courses
Product teams localizing demos
Agencies delivering multilingual content
Businesses expanding into Greece and Greek-speaking markets
What AI Translates English Video to Greek?
HeyGen combines multiple AI technologies to power video translation:
Speech recognition to generate an English transcript
Machine translation to convert English into Greek
Subtitle timing alignment for readability
Voice synthesis for Greek audio output
This video-first system is designed around how people consume content, not just how they read text.
Translate Video Greek to English (Reverse Translation)
If you're working with Greek content and need English versions, HeyGen supports reverse workflows such as:
translate video Greek to English
translate Greek to English audio
translate YouTube video from Greek to English
Simply switch the source and target languages and follow the same workflow.
How to Translate English Video to Greek in 4 easy steps
If you're new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process simple and repeatable.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video file (MP4 and common formats supported) or paste a supported link. Clear audio improves transcription and final Greek accuracy.
Generate the English Transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Greek
The transcript is translated into Greek using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate an English video to Greek?
To translate an English video to Greek using HeyGen, upload your video, select English as the source language and Greek as the target language, then start the translation process. After the system generates subtitles or a translated script, you can review, edit, and export the final version.
If you plan to replace the original audio, HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool helps generate natural Greek voice tracks:
Is the Translate Video to Greek tool free?
HeyGen allows users to preview translations so they can evaluate subtitle timing, clarity, and tone before exporting. While previews are useful for testing short clips, full subtitle downloads and longer video exports typically require signing in to ensure stable processing and consistent results.
What AI translates English video to Greek?
HeyGen uses speech recognition to convert spoken English into text, then applies machine translation to produce natural Greek output. If you choose audio output, AI voice synthesis generates Greek speech that aligns with the timing of your original video.
Can I translate English YouTube videos to Greek?
Yes. With HeyGen, you can generate Greek subtitles for your English YouTube videos, export them as SRT or VTT files, and upload them through YouTube Studio. This allows you to reach Greek-speaking viewers without recreating content.
If you publish frequently to YouTube, use HeyGen’s YouTube Video Translator to streamline caption publishing:
Can I translate English video to Greek voice or audio?
Yes. HeyGen supports AI dubbing that replaces the original English audio with natural Greek speech. You can translate the transcript first, review it for accuracy, and then generate a Greek voice track aligned with your video.
How long does English to Greek video translation take?
The time required depends on video length, audio clarity, and whether you need subtitles or dubbing. Short videos with clear speech typically process quickly, while longer videos may require additional review to ensure optimal subtitle timing and translation accuracy.
Is Greek dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience and platform. Subtitles are fast and accessible, especially for social media and YouTube. Dubbing creates a more immersive viewing experience for audiences who prefer listening rather than reading captions.
If you plan to replace English audio, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool for natural Greek voice generation:
Can I translate Greek video to English too?
Yes. HeyGen supports reverse translation workflows. You can upload a Greek video, select Greek as the source language and English as the target language, then generate English subtitles or audio using the same AI-driven process.
