AI Video Generator Without Watermark

Start creating videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. Watermark included on the free plan, but upgrade anytime to remove it.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.
AI Video Creation

Instant Video Creation, Zero Experience Needed

Turn your script, blog post, or idea into a polished video using HeyGen. With just a few clicks, you can create content that looks professionally made, perfect for marketing, training, or social media. Use the free version to try it out and upgrade when you're ready to scale.

Get Started For Free →
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AI Video Creation

Best Practices for High-Quality Videos

To get the most out of HeyGen’s AI video generator:

  • Keep sentences short for smoother pacing
  • Match the avatar and voice to your audience's tone
  • Use clear scene breaks or spacing to improve flow
  • Add subtitles to boost engagement
  • Choose the right format for your platform (vertical, square, landscape)
Get Started For Free →
a screen that says remove the watermark whenever you want
AI Video Creation

Free to Try, Easy to Upgrade

HeyGen gives you the freedom to create AI-generated videos at no cost. On the free plan, all exports include a discreet watermark—so you can still share or test the result without limits. Need a clean version? Just upgrade to remove the watermark and unlock premium features.

Compared with other platforms like Pictory, Synthesia, or Lumen5, HeyGen offers:

  • Instant text-to-video creation with avatars
  • Access to templates, voices, and editing options
  • A clear path from free to pro, no surprises
Get Started For Free →
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How It works?

How to Make a Video Without Watermark (Once You're Ready)

Create videos with AI and unlock watermark-free exports when you’re ready.

Step 1

Input Your Script

Paste your written content—blog post, article, announcement, or script—into the editor to begin.

Step 2

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

Select from 300+ avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio needed.

Step 3

Customize Visuals & Style

Add animations, subtitles, backgrounds, and transitions to bring your message to life.

Step 4

Export your video

Use the free version to preview. Upgrade to export without a watermark.

Free AI Video Generator No Watermark FAQs

Is the AI video generator truly free with no watermark?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free AI video generator plan that allows you to create videos without a watermark. It’s perfect for testing and non-commercial use.

What makes this AI video generator different from others?

HeyGen uses advanced generative AI and talking avatars to create studio-quality videos—no editing skills, green screens, or actors required.

Is there a limit to how many watermark-free videos I can make?

There may be daily or monthly usage caps depending on your plan. Check HeyGen’s pricing page to see the limits for free vs. premium accounts.

Can I integrate this tool with other platforms or CRMs?

HeyGen supports integrations and API access for business users. This allows automation of avatar video creation across apps like CRMs and email tools.

Will the video quality be reduced if it’s free and watermark-free?

No, HeyGen ensures high-quality output even for free users. Videos generated without a watermark maintain professional resolution and clarity.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
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