|
Plataporma
Negosyo
Mga gamit
Pag-aaral
Presyo
Kumpanya
TL
Mag-sign in
Explore the Academy
Getting started
Maligayang pagdating sa HeyGen Academy
Pangkalahatang-ideya ng Platform
Mga paraan sa paggawa ng video
Mga Avatar
Mga Boses
Lokalisasyon
Video Agent
AI Studio
HeyGen for Business
Checklist sa setup
I-proofread
Interaktibidad
SCORM
Isang editor mode
Pagre-record ng screen
Playbooks
HeyGen para sa mga Ahensya: Ang Pinakamahusay na AI Video Jumpstart Guide
HeyGen para sa L&D: Ang Pinakamahusay na AI Video Jumpstart Guide
HeyGen para sa mga Marketer: Ang Ultimate AI Video Jumpstart Guide
HeyGen para sa mga knowledge entrepreneur: Ang ultimong AI video expertise playbook
Products and features
Mga Avatar
Boses
Pagsusulat ng Script
Brand kit
Mga Integrasyon
Mabilis na highlight
Batch mode
PPT/PDF sa video
Ibahagi ang pahina
Mga Template
I-edit ang Mga Estilo
Home
Academy
Pagkatuto at Pagpapaunlad
Pagkatuto at Pagpapaunlad
learning and development
Home
Akademya
Pagkatuto at Pagpapaunlad