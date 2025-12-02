The system automatically detects Portuguese speech and converts it into natural Spanish with clean subtitles or voiceovers. You can choose from a wide range of Spanish voices, including regional options, or use voice cloning to keep the original speaker’s identity across languages.

The built-in editor gives you full control over timing, pacing, and captions in one place. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube and learning platforms. Lip sync aligns Spanish audio with mouth movements for a more realistic result, and you can also create short Spanish clips or localized video versions when needed.