Corporate Training - Use Case
Transform corporate training videos with engaging content
Keeping employees engaged in corporate video training is challenging. PDFs, static slides, and outdated videos don’t hold attention. HeyGen makes it easy to create engaging, on-brand corporate training videos. From compliance to leadership development, you can deliver effective training without the production hassle.
Benefits and value
Create corporate training content without extra resources
Produce professional training videos instantly
Employees retain information better when corporate training is visual and interactive. HeyGen’s asset-to-video feature lets you turn any text-based courses or slides into high-quality corporate training videos that improve comprehension and knowledge retention without requiring expensive production teams.
Improve training retention with engaging videos
Stop waiting weeks for corporate video training content to be produced. With HeyGen’s AI avatars and customizable templates, corporate trainers can quickly create, update, and scale professional-quality training videos without video editing skills or a studio setup.
Deliver corporate training videos in any language
Need to train employees in multiple offices or different languages? HeyGen enables instant video localization with AI-powered translations and lip-syncing, ensuring that every employee, regardless of location, can access consistent and effective corporate video training.
Customer stories
Discover how teams scale corporate training
“HeyGen ha revolucionado la forma en que creamos contenido de video y ha ayudado a utilizar el video como una forma de comunicación. Ha hecho que la comunicación sea mucho más accesible y mucho más personal.”
How to
create corporate training videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating high-quality corporate video training content in minutes—no production team or editing skills required.
Log in to HeyGen and start creating high-quality corporate video training content in minutes—no production team or editing skills required.
Pick from customizable templates designed for compliance training, leadership development, software training, and DEI programs. Need full creative control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit with one click for a polished, on-brand corporate training video experience.
Pick from customizable templates designed for compliance training, leadership development, software training, and DEI programs. Need full creative control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit with one click for a polished, on-brand corporate training video experience.
Upload your training script and choose from 726+ lifelike AI avatars to deliver your message. Want a more personal approach? Create your own digital twin to connect with employees in a familiar way for your corporate video training sessions.
Upload your training script and choose from 726+ lifelike AI avatars to deliver your message. Want a more personal approach? Create your own digital twin to connect with employees in a familiar way for your corporate video training sessions.
Use HeyGen’s drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, product screenshots, or workplace visuals to reinforce key messages and align with your company’s corporate video training standards.
Use HeyGen’s drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add your logo, product screenshots, or workplace visuals to reinforce key messages and align with your company’s corporate video training standards.
Easily create multilingual corporate training videos with AI-powered translation and lip-syncing. Deliver consistent training experiences across different regions without the hassle of reshooting content.
Easily create multilingual corporate training videos with AI-powered translation and lip-syncing. Deliver consistent training experiences across different regions without the hassle of reshooting content.
Once your video is finalized, export it in your preferred format and share it across your LMS, company intranet, email, or other internal communication channels—wherever your employees find your corporate video training most accessible.
Once your video is finalized, export it in your preferred format and share it across your LMS, company intranet, email, or other internal communication channels—wherever your employees find your corporate video training most accessible.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that helps businesses produce engaging, scalable corporate video training without the need for a production team. It allows you to create compliance training, leadership development, software tutorials, and DEI programs quickly and efficiently.
HeyGen’s drag-and-drop interface and AI avatars make it easy to create professional corporate video training—no editing skills required. Simply choose a template, add your script, select an avatar, and customize your video with branding and visuals.
Absolutely. HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-syncing allow you to create multilingual corporate training videos in minutes, ensuring consistent messaging across different regions and languages without reshooting content.
HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-syncing allow you to create multilingual training videos in minutes, ensuring consistent messaging across different regions and languages without reshooting content.
Yes! HeyGen allows you to customize videos with your brand colors, fonts, logos, and visuals, ensuring all corporate video training content aligns with your identity.
HeyGen is ideal for:
- Compliance and safety training
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training
- Leadership and professional development
- Software and product training
With HeyGen, you can create high-quality training videos in minutes, not weeks. AI avatars eliminate the need for expensive production, filming, and editing, making it easy to update or create new content on demand.
Yes! HeyGen videos can be exported in multiple formats and easily uploaded to your LMS, company intranet, or other training platforms, ensuring seamless corporate video training delivery.
HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive video production, professional voiceovers, and manual translations. Employers using HeyGen have seen up to 80% cost savings on corporate video training production and translation.
With HeyGen, updating videos is easy—just edit the script and regenerate the video. No reshoots, no expensive post-production, and no wasted time.