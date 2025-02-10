The challenge

A major component of trivago’s marketing strategy is dedicated to creating targeted TV ads.

Jean’s and João’s teams collaborate closely on these projects from the initial concept through production to the final cut. Whilst they worked with production companies in the past, most of their work is done in-house.

Their teams faced a significant challenge in finding a time- and cost-efficient way to localise ads in 30 markets, all with different languages and dialects.

To do so, they needed to find one person who could speak multiple languages and appeal to every single market. This process involved costly, time-consuming research and significant time spent in post-production editing the finite details of their accents, which increased overall costs. Despite utilising voiceover effects, the final product did not effectively convey the message trivago envisioned.

They wanted to keep one person as the trivago brand face across all languages and needed a platform that would simplify this lengthy process.

After testing multiple generative AI platforms, trivago found HeyGen.

The solution

Using HeyGen’s technology, the trivago team abandoned the costly plan of searching for a single actor who could meet all their niche and atypical requirements. Instead, trivago found a one-stop shop software solution that offered everything they needed and more.

In the beginning, the teams faced a fixed deadline for commercial delivery that couldn’t be postponed without incurring additional time and financial costs. Confident in HeyGen’s ability to manage the production, trivago decided to utilize the technology for the first time.

The HeyGen team proved to be responsive and adeptly prioritised all necessary changes, successfully navigating different time zones and facilitating timely submissions.

Despite numerous mid-production adjustments and an extremely tight timeline, the trivago team took a chance on HeyGen, and the outcome was successful.

The results

‘We carried out tests with other companies and HeyGen were always ahead on quality. We were very transparent with their team from the start because we were in a high-risk, high-reward situation, where we were doing this for the first time and really placing our trust in them, and it paid off completely,’ said João.

After using HeyGen for less than a year, the effects on both cost and time have been significant.

The technology has cut post-production time in half, saving teams a notable 3–4 months on average.

Advertisements were successfully localised in 15 locations in three months—an achievement that would not have been possible without HeyGen.

Utilising HeyGen’s text-to-speech feature

Text-to-speech enables trivago to quickly localise content for target markets around the world.

In less than a year of utilising HeyGen, trivago have amassed TV ads in 30 regions.