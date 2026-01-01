HeyGenfor Real Estate

Be the trusted face of your market, no camera required

Property runs on trust, and trust comes from showing up. Turn your face, voice, and local expertise into video your market sees every week. All without a camera, crew, or editing skills.

Get started for free
G2G2 #1 Most realistic avatars
Smiling Black woman with crossed arms next to a screen showing a Greenwich Village street, market outlook for 2026, and a prompt for a July update.
13,500+

Agents

118M+

Videos created

177+

Languages & dialects

The letters 'kw' in black.COMPASS logo with the letter O stylized as a compass.Century 21 logoBlack and white RE/MAX logo.
Use cases

Every video format your market needs, featuring you

Listing spotlights, market updates, neighbourhood guides, and agent intros, built in and ready to go. Pick the format that fits, and HeyGen turns it into a finished video in your voice, ready to post.

Get started for free
Market update

Build authority in your market with consistent video updates that establish you as the trusted local expert.

Create your own video
Cinematic tour

Enhance luxury listings with cinematic, film-grade visuals that create emotional impact and support premium pricing.

Create your own video
Hosted tour

Build instant trust with buyers by putting your face and voice on every single listing.

Create your own video
Featured listing

Get new listings online quickly with a punchy, avatar-narrated video created from existing photos.

Create your own video
Customer stories

Trusted by estate agents across the US.

3 hrssaved every filming session
2 hrsto produce a video of over 10 minutes

'Sitting in front of a camera in person doesn't make me a penny. Writing the scripts, presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in.'

Scott Henninger

Affiliate Broker

How it works

Three steps to a

video that is you

Step 1 - Record yourself

Step 1 - Record yourself

Spend 15 seconds in front of a camera. HeyGen capture your face, your voice, and your delivery. Any phone, any background.

Step 2 - Choose your format

Step 2 - Choose your format

Choose the video you need: market update, hosted home tour, or listing spotlight. We write the script for you, or paste in your own.

Step 3 - Post it

Step 3 - Post it

Review the finished video, make any tweaks, and share it with your market. Formatted for Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Consistent video without the production costs

In a video-first world, 75% of homeowners prefer to list with an agent who uses video. But the problem is not that video is technically hard. It is that showing up consistently costs you time, budget, energy, and comfort on camera every single week.

The production barrier

No time, no crew, no equipment, and no editing skills. A single listing video can take up half your day.

The confidence barrier

Not wanting to be on camera every day, or burning out doing it. You're an agent, not an actor.

The distribution barrier

Every platform needs its own cut. Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and email. One video is not enough.

The trust barrier

AI slop undermines your credibility. When it comes to building trust, fake-looking video is worse than no video at all.

Get started for free
Why HeyGen for Property

Present yourself as the local expert you are

Grow your business by showing up as yourself. HeyGen for Real Estate is built for the way agents actually work, so being visible stops competing with doing the job.

Show up consistently

Property is about relationships. The best agents succeed because people already know them before they need them. Turn your face, voice, and local expertise into consistent video, so showing up stops competing with doing the job.

Built for property

Start from the videos agents already make: listing spotlights, market updates, neighbourhood guides, and agent intros. No blank screen, no generic template forced to fit your work, just the formats real estate already runs on.

HeyGen White Glove

With HeyGen White Glove, videos are made for you, end-to-end. Just text us and we work alongside you to plan, polish, and create your videos. Post every week and become the face buyers in your market recognise and trust. Available for U.S. users only.

It is you, not AI rubbish

Your video should look and sound like you, because your reputation is on the line. Your face is your brand, and realism is what makes that brand safe to scale. Rated #1 most realistic avatars by G2, so the agent your market sees is you.

Your identity, not AI sludge

Your presence, at scale

Your reputation is on the line in every post. Generic AI content that does not look or sound like you is worse than no content at all. HeyGen for Real Estate is built around one standard. Does it feel like you?

G2No. 1 most realistic avatars, rated by G2
Robotic, unnatural voice
Stock avatar, not you
Generic script, no local context
Looks AI-generated
Damages trust if noticed

The videos your market are waiting to see

Start from the formats agents already create. No blank canvas, no guesswork about what to post.

Market update

Stay front of mind, effortlessly

Keep your network informed and front of mind with a recurring avatar-led video that turns local market statistics into content you can send every week or month without sitting in front of a camera.

Stay front of mind, effortlessly

Be the agent your market remembers you for

Show up like the local expert you already are, without the camera, the crew, or the weekly slog.

Get started for free
CTA background
HeyGen for Real Estate | Become the Trusted Face of Your Market