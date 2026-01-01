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AI editing studio

When you first sign up for HeyGen with your work email, you’ll automatically become the Admin of your workspace. The Admin role gives you full access, including billing, security, and permissions, so you can establish the right foundation from day one. After logging in, you’ll create your workspace by giving it a name—usually your company or team name—and uploading a profile image or logo to make it instantly recognisable.

From there, you’ll move into workspace settings. Here you can update your workspace name, change the image if needed, and begin personalising the environment to fit your brand. Once that’s done, it’s time to bring in your teammates. Inside the Members tab, you can invite people by email and assign them roles: Admins manage billing and security, Editors create and edit content, and Viewers can access videos without making changes. Each invitation gives your team the right level of access and helps you collaborate efficiently.

As the Admin, you’re also responsible for security. In the Security settings, you can enable single sign-on with providers like Okta or Microsoft Entra ID, set up two-factor authentication, and enforce role-based permissions. These controls ensure your workspace stays secure and your content is protected.

By completing these steps, you’ll have a fully configured HeyGen workspace that’s ready for collaboration and video creation. This foundation makes it easy to stay organised, protect your brand, and scale production across your team.

That’s your introduction to HeyGen. In the next modules, we’ll explore how to customise your brand kit, explore AI Studio in more detail, and start creating your first videos with avatars, voices, and templates.